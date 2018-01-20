Vacuum Tubes: Shipping Through EBay Now Challenging?

There is disquiet in the world of vacuum electronics, that something as simple as shipping a vacuum tube could now be very difficult to achieve. It’s a concern expressed among other places in a video by [Guitologist] that we’ve included below, and includes tales of vacuum tubes being impounded as either dangerous to ship, or not allowed to be shipped across international borders.
Upon investigation it appears that the common thread in all the stories lies with eBay’s Global Shipping Program, the centralised shipping service operated by the online auction giant. We reached out to eBay’s press office on the subject but have yet to receive a reply. It’s best to ask someone who ships a lot of tubes for comment when you have a tube shipping story, so we also had a conversation with TC Tubes. They’re a small company dealing in tubes, and as you might imagine they ship a lot of them (Their website is likely to detain you for a while if you are a tube-head). [Chelsea] from TC Tubes told us that they have encountered no regulatory barriers to tube shipping, and that their only bad experience has been yet again with eBay’s Global Shipping Program.
So it seems there is no cause for panic if you ship tubes, CE marking or RoHS rules haven’t come for your EL34s and your 6550s. Ebay have evidently got some kind of issue with tubes in their shipping operation, and perhaps you should ship by other means if you wish to avoid your tubes going astray. The consensus here among the Hackaday crew is that it could be as simple as uninformed employees not being aware of what tubes are because they aren’t as common as they used to be. After all, with over a hundred years of history behind them it’s not as though any potential issues with their shipping haven’t been comprehensively explored.
We’d still be interested to hear from eBay on the matter though, if they would care to comment.
Thanks [Killergeek] for the tip.
Tube image: Hannes Grobe [CC BY 3.0].
6 thoughts on “Vacuum Tubes: Shipping Through EBay Now Challenging?”
I avoid buying anything that uses the Global Shipping program, it is an overpriced service. Just like UPS is for for cross border.
Well that’s just crappy! Just designate the valve as a light bulb. (It is just an inefficient light bulb)
Treat tubes as more durable glassware.
I was going to say my nixie tubes from Russia took a LONG time to arrive at US Customs, then spent a WEEK there before continuing by USPS to my home, but it wasn’t via eBay’s shipping, just direct RU to US post, oddly declared as “radio parts”.
Well aren’t CRTs even more dangerous (yes, they’re vacuum tubes too, but this post isn’t exactly about that kind of tubes)? They can implode or statically discharge the voltages up to 68 000 volts! In the old days we used to ship the whole machines with vacuum tubes by post and nothing bad happened (at least until we wanted to ship to foreign ie. non-yugoslavia countries). People are just aware of potential risks. But if you look so, even light bulb can cause damage (at least this crap that you can buy today)…
You probably should be asking why international sales outside of the USA are also having their stuff redirected though US customs and Singapore based inspection centers.
In general, all air-restricted materials must use USPS or FedEX ground.
The hazardous material shipping guidelines are different from customs regulations, and are there for very good reasons.