The (Unnecessary?) Art of Connector Crimping

The “Completion Backwards Principle” is a method of reasoning through a problem by visualizing the end result and then working your way backwards from that point. The blog post that [Alan Hawse] has recently written about the intricacies of crimping wires for plug connectors is a perfect example of this principle. The end result of his work is the realization that you probably shouldn’t bother crimping your own connectors, but watching him work backwards from that point is still fascinating. It’s also the name of a rock album from the 80’s by The Tubes, but this is not a useful piece of information in regards to electrical wiring.
Of course, sometimes people do silly things. Even though there are pre-crimped wires available online for a pittance, you might still want to do your own. With this in mind, [Alan] has put together an exceptionally detailed and well-research post that gives you all the information you could possibly want to know about crimping what is often erroneously referred to as the “JST connector”.
He starts by showing off some common examples of this connector, which if you’ve ever opened a piece of consumer electronics will be like looking through a High School yearbook. You might not know their names without reading them, but you definitely remember what they look like.
We’re then treated to an array of macro shots showing the scale of the pieces involved. If getting up close and personal with metal bits that are only a few millimeters long is your kind of thing, then you’re really going to love this part.
Finally, the post is wrapped up with a few words about the kind of crimping tools that are available on the market, and then a demonstration of his personal crimping method. While some tools would have you crimp both sets of “wings” at the same time, [Alan] tells us he finds taking them on individually leads to better results in his experience.
If this this little taste has left you hungry for a true feast of hyper-specialized knowledge, be sure to check out the Superconference talk by [Bradley Gawthrop].
11 thoughts on “The (Unnecessary?) Art of Connector Crimping”
I hate “Engineer” crimpers. They are so overpriced. I can do the same crimp with $10 crimper from China.
PA-09 is worth every penny!
People who work on car wiring harnesses.
I wish I had bought a PA-09 Crimper way back when I first got my 3d printer. I had crimped a JST connector for a fan using crappy pliers and eventually it broke causing my MCU on my printrboard to break. I revived the board with a new MCU but I could have saved myself the headache.
Crimping a custom harness for a project is intensely satisfying though, even though I usually do a pretty crummy job. I did do a race car harness with Deutch Autosport connectors once, they had lot to say about how to crimp pins and a very expensive tool to go with their very expensive connectors. It did all go together very well though, but I’m glad I wasn’t the one paying or it.
The argument that you shouldn’t bother crimping is about the same as the argument that you shouldn’t bolher learning to solder: if you invest enough time and money, and never do anything someone hasn’t already prepped for you, you can avoid spending a few hours learning a skill.
I crimp wire terminals all the time, and for one-off jobs there’s a shortcut that makes it easier: strip about 1/4″ of insulation from the end or the wire, then fold the exposed strands back along the wire. That way both sets of crimp tabs bite on the wire’s insulation, and both also provide contact pressure between the exposed strands and the terminal.
It’s one of those places where one-off builders can afford to use techniques that don’t scale to mass production.
Not really…
The argument that Alan makes in the blog post is that when you can buy pre-crimped wires in a wide array of colors and sizes for cheap out of China, crimping them often doesn’t make sense.
You can’t buy pre-soldered wiring from China, the very nature of hand soldering is effectively custom one-off stuff.
“pre crimped wire for cheap from China” — sort of makes my skin crawl. But honestly this could mean anything from absolute trash to something decent. The answer is “it depends”. I bought a bundle of test leads with alligator clips from China. What a nightmare. Absolute trash for wire with horrible crimps. I rebuilt a number of them using quality wire and soldering and threw the rest out. The last thing you want is intermittent flakey test connectors.
Buying them pre-crimped from chinabay doesn´t help when you alreado have a wire with the other end soldered in a difficult to open place.
I am clearly missing something. Why the word “unnecessary?” in question marks. Is there any question about this? I don’t think so if you want to do things right and depending on the connector you simply don’t have any other choice.
There is as much of a science about crimping as there is about soldering — and from what I was taught, a properly crimped pin is more reliable that one that is soldered (for connectors where you have a choice between solder cup pins and crimp pins). The shop where I hang out has several tool box drawers filled with crimp tools and inserts for the tools and it is vitally important to get the right tool and insert and adjust it right (for the crimp tools that have adjustments). The techs I watch getting ready to spend a few days building cables will sacrifice a few pins doing test crimps to ensure the tools is set up right.
Unnecessary? Check out the FAA and NASA aerospace standards and think again.
I have more faith in the durability, repeatability and safety of my own crimps than mass produced ones made by a bored worker in a factory.