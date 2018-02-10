ESP32 Weather Station on a PCB

We see lots of ESP8266 projects, but considerably fewer for the ESP32. So this good-looking weather station on a PCB using an ESP32 caught our eye. The board has a few sockets for common weather gear, but with a little modification, it would be a great carrier for an ESP32. Since the PCB layout is available, you could change things around to suit you. You can see a video from [Rui Santos] about his project and its progress from breadboard to PCB in the video below.

Assuming you build the board with no changes you have room for:

  • 2 SMD LEDs
  • 1 Pushbutton
  • 1 Trimpot
  • 1 DHT22 temperature and humidity sensor
  • 1 BMP180 barometric sensor
  • 1 Light-dependent resistor
  • 1 MicroSD card module
  • 2 Terminal blocks for I/O

The ESP32 [Rui] used is itself a module. The ESP32 DOIT DEVKIT V1 board looks like an IC footprint. If you socket it, you could easily remove the module for other projects later.

The ESP32 code provides a web server to display its measurements. The page uses AJAX which allows the server to update the values on a page without refreshing the page.

If you’d rather control the world instead of monitoring it, you can do that too. If you want to go overboard, you can build a clock with no less than five ESP32s.

  3. I’d suggest to replace the BMP180 by a BMP280 or BMP680 and drop the DHT22 altogether.
    These Bosch sensors deliver much more reproducible hygro accuracy than any DHT* and AM2* sensors.

