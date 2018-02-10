ESP32 Weather Station on a PCB

We see lots of ESP8266 projects, but considerably fewer for the ESP32. So this good-looking weather station on a PCB using an ESP32 caught our eye. The board has a few sockets for common weather gear, but with a little modification, it would be a great carrier for an ESP32. Since the PCB layout is available, you could change things around to suit you. You can see a video from [Rui Santos] about his project and its progress from breadboard to PCB in the video below.

Assuming you build the board with no changes you have room for:

2 SMD LEDs

1 Pushbutton

1 Trimpot

1 DHT22 temperature and humidity sensor

1 BMP180 barometric sensor

1 Light-dependent resistor

1 MicroSD card module

2 Terminal blocks for I/O

The ESP32 [Rui] used is itself a module. The ESP32 DOIT DEVKIT V1 board looks like an IC footprint. If you socket it, you could easily remove the module for other projects later.

The ESP32 code provides a web server to display its measurements. The page uses AJAX which allows the server to update the values on a page without refreshing the page.

If you’d rather control the world instead of monitoring it, you can do that too. If you want to go overboard, you can build a clock with no less than five ESP32s.