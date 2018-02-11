As with the age-old panic after realizing you have left an oven on, a candle lit, and so on, a soldering tool left on is a potentially serious hazard. Hackaday.io user [Nick Sayer] had gotten used to his Hakko soldering iron’s auto shut-off and missed that feature on his de-soldering gun of the same make. So, what was he to do but nip that problem in the bud?
Instead of modding the tool itself, he built an AC plug that will shut itself off after a half hour. Inside a metal project box — grounded, of course — an ATtiny85 is connected to a button, an opto-isolated TRIAC AC power switch, and a ‘pilot’ light indicating power. After a half hour, the ATtiny triggers the opto-isolator and turns off the outlet, so [Sayer] must push the button if he wants to keep working. He notes you can quickly double-tap the button for a simple timer reset.
[Sayer] had an issue where the power light would glow faintly with nothing plugged into the box — about 60V worth due to leaking from the TRIAC — which he circumvented with a well-placed resistor. If he had to start over, he says he wouldn’t mind adding a fuse and wider traces for extra insurance. If he plans on soldering for that hole half-hour, [Sayer] is going to need a serious fume extractor.
5 thoughts on “Push Big Red Button, Receive Power.”
Could’ve been done with stick of Gum a 555 timer one Victorinox Swiss Army Knife and 80’s theme music.
Take the timer switch out of my old toaster oven that is now for rework , nahh ,
If Attiny was used, he can blink with “pilot light” led few times as warning before shuting down.
If it’s intended as a safety device, 30 mins seems a very long time to leave a hot thing unattended. 5 mins could easily be enough to start a fire – and would be a fairly long time to be desoldering, I’d think?
From a safety perspective, “getting used to” the auto-shut-off seems like a very bad idea. You shouldn’t be relying on safety features like that on a regular basis – they’re not safety features if you do so, as there’s no redundancy any more should the feature fail.
Inductive stand/holster timed , like a hot air station.