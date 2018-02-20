With little more than pen, paper, dice, and imagination, a group of friends can transport themselves to another plane for shenanigans involving dungeons and/or dragons. An avid fan of D&D and a budding woodworker, Imgurian [CapnJackHarkness] decided to build gaming table with an inlaid TV for their inaugural project.
The tabletop is a 4’x4′ sheet of plywood, reinforced from underneath and cut out to accommodate a support box for the TV. Each leg ended up being four pieces of 1’x4′ wood, laminated together with a channel cut into one for the table’s power cable. An outer ledge has dice trays — if they’re even needed in today’s world — ready for all those nat 20s, cupholders because nobody likes crying over spilled drinks, and electrical outlets to keep devices charged. Foam squares cover the tabletop which can be easily removed and washed if needed — but more on that in a second. [CapnJackHarkness] painted the table as the wood rebuffed many attempts at staining, but they’re happy with how it turned out.
[CapnJackHarkness] based their build on a table made by Gaminggeek, adapting it to their space and needs. The main difference? This wasn’t exactly ‘cheap;’ between needing to purchase tools and a 39″ TV, their cost was around $1,000 — the poplar alone coming in between $200-$400. Additionally, those foam pads have been a functional nuisance so far, so they’re planning on replacing them with speed cloth or felt down the line.
While the game space displayed on the TV is handled by roll20, that doesn’t mean [CapnJackHarkness] or their friends can’t add a few extra props to their sessions.
4 thoughts on “Dungeons and Dragons TV Tabletop!”
Interesting but why not go back to the original game? I’m old school but I really liked the game without all the tech stuff. Now if you can create a hologram that looks realistic and fights monsters et al, I’m certainly interested. TV is cool idea but wouldn’t a large monitor serve the same purpose connected to a laptop? Not knocking it for anyone else, just my personal opinion and you know what they say about that, everyone has one.
“TV is cool idea but wouldn’t a large monitor serve the same purpose connected to a laptop?”
Look very, very closely at the picture – the TV *IS* being used as a large monitor connected to a laptop.
So is it a computer monitor or is it a TV? Why use it in the first place? Nice woodworking on the table but I prefer playing the old way.
Yikes. Great idea, poor execution. Really needs a glass (or plexi) cover over the whole thing. TV’s too small. This is gonna be impossible to clean, and spills will be redirected straight where you don’t want them to go.