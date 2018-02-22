QuickBASIC Lives On with QB64

When I got my first computer, a second hand 386 running MS-DOS 6.22, I didn’t have an Internet connection. But I did have QuickBASIC installed and a stack of programming magazines the local library was throwing out, so I had plenty to keep myself busy. At the time, I thought QuickBASIC was more or less indistinguishable from magic. I could write simple code and compile it into an .exe, put it on a floppy, and give it to somebody else to run on their own machine. It seemed too good to be true, how could this technology possibly be improved upon?
Of course, that was many years ago, and things are very different now. The programming languages du jour are worlds more capable than the plodding BASIC variants of the 80’s and 90’s. But still, when I found a floppy full of programs I wrote decades ago, I couldn’t help but wonder about getting them running again. With something like DOSBox I reasoned I should be able to install the QuickBASIC IDE and run them like I was back on my trusty 386.
Unfortunately, that was not to be. Maybe I’m just not well versed enough in DOSBox, but I couldn’t get the IDE to actually run any of the source code I pulled off the floppy. This was disappointing, but then it occured to me that modern BASIC interpreters are probably being developed in some corner of the Internet, and perhaps I could find a way to run my nearly 30 year old code without having to rely on 30 year old software to do it.
The QB64 Project
After searching around a bit, I found the very cool QB64 project. This is an open source QuickBASIC development environment that is not only completely compatible with existing programs, but adds in functions and capabilities that were unthinkable back on my 386. Displaying a PNG, loading TTF fonts, or playing an MP3 in the background can be accomplished with just one or two commands.
Such things were possible with the original QuickBASIC, but existed more in the realm of tech demos than anything else. Oh the games I could have made back in the day with software like this! I had to be content with bleeps and bloops, and even that required you to figure out the timing for the tones yourself.
Even better, QB64 is cross-platform and supports compiling into native binaries for Linux, Windows, and Mac OS. That meant that not only could I run my old code within the IDE, but I could actually compile it into a binary for my Linux desktop. I don’t own a Windows computer anymore, but with WINE I was able to run the Windows version of QB64 and compile an .exe that I could give to my friends who are still living in the dark ages.
You can even use QB64 to compile QuickBasic code into an Android application, though there’s considerable hoops to jump through and it currently only works on Windows.
Conjuring Black Magic
This might be lost on those who never wrote BASIC code on a vintage machine, but the following code creates a 800×600 screen, puts a full screen PNG up, plays an MP3, and writes a message using a TrueType font.
' Init screen SCREEN _NEWIMAGE(800, 600, 32) ' Load files menubg& = _LOADIMAGE("splash.png") menufont& = _LOADFONT("font.ttf", 30) theme& = _SNDOPEN("theme.mp3", "SYNC,VOL") ' Set theme volume, start playing _SNDVOL theme&, 0.3 _SNDPLAY theme& ' Load font _FONT menufont& ' Show full screen image _PUTIMAGE (0, 0), menubg& ' Say hello PRINT "Hello Hackaday!"
As a comparison, this QuickBasic tool for simply displaying a JPEG image clocks in at 653 lines of code.
Revisiting a Project
In my edgy teenage days, I created a graphical version of the “Drugwars” style game. You moved a little stick man around a pixelated environment, buying and selling substances that I had heard about in movies but certainly had never seen in person. It was terrible. But it was part of my youth and I thought it would be fun to see if I could shoehorn in some modern flash using QB64.
As it turns out, transparent PNGs and the ability to display proper fonts makes things a lot easier. Being able to play music and ambient sound effects in the background makes even sloppily done games seem a lot better. The following screenshots are of the main menu of my little teenage crime fantasy, before and after the application of QB64. Note that the core source code itself is more or less the same, I’m just interleaving it with the ability to load and display external files.
Should You Be Using QuickBasic?
No, you definitely should not. I didn’t write this to try and convince anyone to jump on a programming language that peaked before many of our readers were even born. QuickBASIC is an antiquated language, stuck with outdated methods and limitations that are confounding to the modern programmer. But QB64 does do an excellent job of modernizing this classic language, if only to a relatively small degree in the grand scheme of things, for those of us who cut our teeth on it.
Being able to take a disk with BASIC code I wrote on a DOS 386 in the early 90’s and turn it into a Linux binary in 2018 is a pretty neat accomplishment, and I salute the QB64 development team for making it possible. I won’t be writing any new code in the language, and I don’t suggest you do either, but it was a lot of fun being able to revisit this period in my life and drag it kicking and screaming into the modern era.
27 thoughts on “QuickBASIC Lives On with QB64”
“Of course, that was many years ago, and things are very different now. The programming languages du jour are worlds more capable than the plodding BASIC variants of the 80’s and 90’s.”
The programming languages of the 80’s and 90’s were much more capable than the plodding BASIC variants of the 80’s and 90’s. Basic has always been a toy language to learn basic programming concepts on.
I’m a bit older than the writer, and I learned on an older version of basic than QBasic. I did love having QBasic on old Dos and early windows machines and definitely missed it when it went away. Even back then BASIC was a toy.
Does the writer even know that the “B” in BASIC stand for Beginner’s? Clearly not judging from his “Should you be using qucikbasic” conclusion. It never was a serious choice.
Many corporate products are written in some variant of Basic. Large behemoths of code, written completely in visual fox pro or VB. Largely because industries which adopted computing early on typically pushed the “coding” on some operations department.
I currently work in travel, the majority of code which talks to airlines, does QC, handles the back office, etc is written in VB. Typically this code was written by travel agents who filled a support type role already. This is not unique to travel however, for a long time the medical field was also filled to the brim with silly code written by people with no business writing such important systems.
If you want to talk hacks, let’s talk about huge systems written over the last 20 years by non programmers.
Though the purpose of Basic may be to educate and reduce the barrier of entry, a pretty lucrative and easy retirement plan is converting VB systems to more robust solutions.
I also had Microsoft Basic (not quickbasic) back in the 80’s, the “Pro” version, which was a complete oxymoron. And I did do some large apps at work in Visual Basic 3 back in the windows 3.11 era. But as you say, that was exactly because of companies pushing “coding” on other departments (in the VB3 case, the department responsible for tech support and running the WAN).
My reply to the author that QBasic is hardly an example of the state of programming languages in the 80’s and 90’s is still valid.
Most of that legacy BASIC code can be traced directly back to the “Learn Computer Programming From the Comfort of Your Own Home” scams which were so prevalent during the early 80’s.
I got really, really tired of employment agency staff saying “But he’s got BASIC”, or “He’s got BASIC, isn’t that the same thing?”, or some other variation thereof, while trying palm an obviously unsuitable candidate off on to me.
The one which really took the biscuit though, was the guy who had no programming skills whatsoever which didn’t matter because “You’d really like him if you met him”.
Oh really? Maybe you could refresh my memory: what C compilers came bundled with MS-DOS? Better yet, which ones could I have installed on my TRS-80?
More advanced languages existed in those days, but they might as well have been on the Moon for the access we had to them as home-gamers. If you’ve got dialup (at BEST) and couldn’t afford to buy a boxed copy of Borland C/Pascal/Whatever, what were you supposed to do? You used the tools you had.
If anything, I think you are the one who might have the twisted view of BASIC. For most people, it was the only programming language they had access to. We call it a toy now, but back then it was the only game in town. You would by a computer and you would get dumped right into a blinking BASIC prompt. Have fun, there’s your computer.
Oh, I see, only things bundles with MS-DOS count as the state of computing at the time? Wow; so the state of word processing was limited to EDLIN. You sure didn’t get wordperfect bundled with MS-DOS.
MS-DOS and the TRS-80 were a bit of a step backwards considering they were supposed to be ‘professional’ machines, not ‘home computers’.
By comparison, most CP/M machines came with an assembler and a C compiler.
> Basic has always been a toy language to learn basic programming concepts on.
Agreed. I learned QBasic as my first programming language, and my father was horrified and told me I was wasting my time. He insisted that I learn VisualBasic instead. My preteen rebellion was to learn C++ instead.
heh. Nice shot. Right on the waterline :)
FreeBASIC is a high-level programming language supporting procedural, object-orientated and meta-programming paradigms, . But it as a QuickBasic compatibility mode.
https://www.freebasic.net/
There also TrueBasic which is a professionnal tool.
https://www.truebasic.com/
So it is not true to say that it is only for beginners.
QB64 seems like a good option for utility programs. File operations and number crunchin.
I’m still using QuickBasic when I need to write a simple program (e.g. file parser) that I can make a tiny EXE from.
What fun! Makes me want to take another stab at reading in the BASIC programs stored on cassette tape which I wrote when I was a kid. Where’s that C dup() function for humans?
If you are a little bit older and BASICA was your thing before QuickBASIC then you want Blassic. http://blassic.net/
I have an old EE textbook from the 80s that I bought at a garage sale some time in the 90s. It has BASIC excercises in it. I started working through this book a couple years ago. Yes, I could have bought something newer but I tried and failed as a kid so I wanted to turn that around. Anyway, of course I could have ignored the fact that the book talks about BASIC and just went with Python or some other modern language but.. I felt like keeping with the period of the book. Besides, a language that relies on whitespace to convey meaning can’t be any better than one which relies on GOTO/GOSUB right? Anyway, I looked at QB64 but went with Blassic because QB64 was too modern.
LOL
I used to use MBASIC in a native 32 bit XP cml/dos box to parse CSV’s of
my daily share trading dumps and offer a 8 x 8 matrix of “best fit”
guides for next day’s trading over several stocks !
It was fun to fit that into only 62K of usable space, it was damn fast though
and sometimes had half a dozen windows open. Getting it to grab the odd
html/java output from some of the share trading apps on windows was a bit trickier
though. Maybe now I can go a bit better. might be busy this weekend, :shrug:
Will look up blassic.net too thanks Yibby
You may want to point to the new http://www.qb64.org as the .net address is down for now.
Android support was experimental and has been dropped in version 1.2.
QB64 RULES!
we seem to have killed the site. Sorry!
Follow-up to myself: http://www.qb64.org/ is apparently the new/correct/working URL.
So what you’re saying is I could possibly put nibbles.bas on my Android phone with this?
Hmm interesting Tom Nardi – didn’t know QBasic had “graduated” a bit, offers a
few lines of progress to maybe revitalise commerce with my investor group
who might be happy to get dirty hands again from early Qbasic experience,
Basic may be for beginners as some jibe but, the more learned & mature who
are in the business at the coal face of productive programming efficiency have
seemingly offered it some more fruit. The time impost and documentation
hurdles in just trying to do simple utilities with the more conventional (modern)
packages is surprisingly onerous. I say surprising as most younger programmers
might proclaim newer is better but, they take ages to do rather simple things,
well stuff I so often consider simple ;-)
So anything that can advance the gestaltic like conjunction of straightforward
documentation with structure to improve efficiency has my attention and especially
so if there is as little variance necessary to replicate functionality across platforms.
So I especially like the idea of potential migration to Android as we (my meek
little enterprise) already has momentum in that direction on “all sorts of stuff” :-)
Nice article Tom Nardi a a good primmer for my style of progress over a few gaps
re current utility decisions I have in mind which can also maybe fill other gaps…
Thanks
I think Hackaday brought down the QB64 web site. Perhaps they wrote their web server in QuickBASIC?
But seriously, thanks for this… I might just have to fix a few bugs in my old QB games, if only to distract me from real life for an evening.
I’m one of those weirdos that still appreciates VBA in Excel. I wrote a small program to batch proces exam analisys data and email each student a pdf with a personalized report. Havent got the time to learn how to donit in a proper language and it works on all school computers…
Microsoft has rolled out a development environment for those that miss the simplicity of developing BASIC programs, it’s called Small BASIC.
Having cut my teeth on Fortran and Basic (in that order, oddly enough), I was always turning out small code projects to crunch lab data using Qbasic/BasicA/Level1 Basic/PET Basic. Why? Because the campus “computer centers” had all the other resources locked down under layers of bureaucracy. You use the tools you can actually get at.
Imagine my dismay when I first lit up Visual Basic – possibly all the tools in the universe but incapable of whacking together code in 20 minutes for a single purpose unless you were willing to tolerate a month(s)-long learning curve and many unnecessary layers. Perhaps there was a “simple” mode that I never found.
Hello, Matlab!
For what it’s worth, MS has issued “Small Basic” that seems to have gone mostly back to the educational roots (though it compiles rather than interprets) and seems like a better place to go if you’ve an urge to work with this.
http://smallbasic.com/
Interesting! I’ll finally be able to use the program again that I once wrote in QuickBASIC to print inlays for my audio cassettes (I’ll have to get an EPSON dot matrix printer though).
I think you hackaday’d the server, it’s timing out right now.
By the way, wasn’t there some rule about the first link in the article being the link to the page of the project?
I think I need to go compile gorillas.bas for me and my brother.
i do not know, but there seems to be a collection of programming “smart asses” that think that whatever programming language that is on vogue right now is the way to go, and feel the urge to go back and reconstruct the world using that and their newfound all encompassing “power”.
i say BS. coming from an engineering background, i think you need to use whatever gets you to your goal the easiest way possible and you feel comfortable. also, knowing when to stop is a welcome attribute, specially when you have a time limited budget (budgets are limited by money by definition :))
there is no pride on over-complicating code… at least for me.