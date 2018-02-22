France Proposes Software Security Liability For Manufacturers, Open Source As Support Ends

It sometimes seems as though barely a week can go by without yet another major software-related hardware vulnerability story. As manufacturers grapple with the demands of no longer building simple appliances but instead supplying them containing software that may expose itself to the world over the Internet, we see devices shipped with insecure firmware and little care for its support or updating after the sale.
The French government have a proposal to address this problem that may be of interest to our community, to make manufacturers liable for the security of a product while it is on the market, and with the possibility of requiring its software to be made open-source at end-of-life. In the first instance it can only be a good thing for device security to be put at the top of a manufacturer’s agenda, and in the second the ready availability of source code would present reverse engineers with a bonanza.
It’s worth making the point that this is a strategy document, what it contains are only proposals and not laws. As a 166 page French-language PDF it’s a long read for any Francophones among you and contains many other aspects of the French take on cybersecurity. But it’s important, because it shows the likely direction that France intends to take on this issue within the EU. At an EU level this could then represent a globally significant move that would affect products sold far and wide.
What do we expect to happen in reality though? It would be nice to think that security holes in consumer devices would be neutralised overnight and then we’d have source code for a load of devices, but we’d reluctantly have to say we’ll believe it when we see it. It is more likely that manufacturers will fight it tooth and nail, and given some recent stories about devices being bricked by software updates at the end of support we could even see many of them willingly consigning their products to the e-waste bins rather than complying. We’d love to be proven wrong, but perhaps we’re too used to such stories. Either way this will be an interesting story to watch, and we’ll keep you posted.
Merci beaucoup [Sebastien] for the invaluable French-language help.
French flag: Wox-globe-trotter [Public domain].
11 thoughts on “France Proposes Software Security Liability For Manufacturers, Open Source As Support Ends”
It would be far better for companies to have dedicated sub contractors to handle end of support issues such as maintenance and security upgrades. Just making something open source is like handing a hacker your companies secrets. Who looks after open source? What are your expectations for open source programs? Security upgrades are one thing but don’t expect open source to provide continual development of a discontinued product.
One might argue that companies would be motivated to get their security right in the first place if they had to eventually open-source the code. Internal leaks and clever or lucky reverse-engineering will quickly hand vulnerabilities to the public anyway. If it can’t be secure and open-source, then it’s not secure.
I don’t like this dedicated sub-contractor idea. We already offload every risk and expense conceivable onto contractors. I realize it will only continue and grow according to the hallowed laws of the market, but I think it’s obviously a shit idea as far as building good society goes. More and more people are those screwed contractors each day, and the companies who hire them get away with even more bullshit than usual.
Who’s going to pay for that? With open source there’s a chance of someone doing something. No one is going to pay for software support to obsolete consumer devices.
Well, one very nice outcome could begin the establishment of a set of well-known, vetted protocols that multiple manufacturers could use as the underlying basis of their products. (Am strongly resisting the urge to use the word Linux ;-) That would make it a lot easier for multiple companies– particularly smaller companies– to put together and build on top of a (presumably) modular infrastructure that could then continue to be maintained and extended beyond the support life of the product– and of course it could also assist the company during its support period as well.
can’t always just open source something, what if it contains code bought from someone else?
That’s a really good point. Hmm… I wonder what recourse is to be had?
Like all things French, a horrible idea…
What’s wrong with Liberty, Fraternity and Equality? Not to mention the bidet…
I’ve been proposing this for years. Place the code in “escrow” such that if meaningful support ever ends for whatever reason, the code is automatically released so users can build and support their own gear.
I’ve framed it as a way to keep obsolete-by-corporate-suicide hardware out of landfills by ensuring that secondary uses can drive the hardware.
Could we change the title to: “France soon to have the most expensive software based products in the world”
The liability insurance rates for this will be extreme. A better solution would be to first require that all software based products be updatable. And then hold vendors liable if they possess security patches and don’t distribute them in a timely manner.
I understand the plan, but I think we’ve seen what happens when we try to have ad-hoc accountability. If they are liable after the fact, they simply aren’t held accountable by any competent agency. They get away either completely unmolested or with a token fine equivalent to a five-cent speeding ticket.
The cost of bad security is something we’re already paying, just not as part of the sticker price of the product. It’s something we pay as a society. And usually it’s not the company paying, and not particularly the customers either. It’s everyone.