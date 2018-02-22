When was the last time you poured water onto your radio to turn it on?
Designed collaboratively by [Tore Knudsen], [Simone Okholm Hansen] and [Victor Permild], Pour Reception seeks to challenge what constitutes an interface, and how elements of play can create a new experience for a relatively everyday object.
Lacking buttons or knobs of any kind, Pour Reception appears an inert acrylic box with two glasses resting on top. A detachable instruction card cues the need for water, and pouring some into the glasses wakes the radio.
Inside, two aluminium plates — acting as capacitive touch sensors — are connected to an Arduino using the Tact library from NANDSudio. Wekinator — a machine learning tool — enabled [Knudsen] to program various actions to control the radio. Pouring water between the glasses changes stations, rotating and tweaking the glass’ positions adjusts audio quality, and placing a finger in the glass mutes it temporarily.
It’s a great concept for a more engaging piece of tech, if perhaps a little unnerving to be pouring water around household electronics. Best take preventative measures before applying this idea elsewhere.
2 thoughts on “This Radio Gets Pour Reception”
i’m highly skeptical that this is radio since there’s too much music and not enough mind-numbing chatter/interviews/talk-shows/commercials when tuning.. (fm radio here in belgium has been unbearable for years)
I wonder if a low-fi version of this (mono, AM, fully analog) could be made using the water level to tune the radio by making it a variable capacitor (either directly or by the weight of the glass operating a scale that then turned the fins of an old-school tuning cap)?
If so, what would be an analogous volume control? (Salt water bypassing a variable number of resistors maybe? It would be extra cool if it worked with normal potable drinking water like this one does.