Hackaday.io user [peterquinn] has encountered a problem with his recently unruly cat peeing under the dining table. Recognizing that the household cat’s natural enemy is the spray bottle, he built an automatic cat sprayer to deter her antics.
The build is clear-cut: an Arduino Uno clone for a brain, an MG995 servo, PIR sensor, spray bottle, and assorted electronics components. [peterquinn] attached the servo to the spray bottle with a hose clamp — ensuring that the zero position is pointing at the trigger — and running a piece of cabling around the trigger that the servo will tug on. Adding a capacitor proved necessary after frying the first Uno clone, as the servo powering up would cause the Uno to reset.
The code is set up to trigger the servo — spraying the cat twice — once the PIR detects the cat for more than ten seconds. After toying with a few options, [peterquinn] is using a 9V, 2A power supply that works just fine. For now, he hopes the auto-sprayer should do the trick. If it somehow doesn’t work, [peterquinn] has mused that a drastic upgrade to the vacuum may be necessary.
6 thoughts on “No, Cat, This Is Not The Litter Box”
Nice. I’d give it a shot with a can of compressed air. No mess! There’s a product out there called Ssscat which is actually pretty effective. This build is cheaper and cleverer.
Should take your car to the vet first, before doing any sort of behavioral intervention.
It likely won’t work however, unless he’s gotten rid of the smell of the cat wee (and that includes it down to the level that the cat can smell it, not just him (and it’s an annoying smell as cat wee contains proteins which stink)). However, the biggest issue with this hack is that that the spray bottle appears to work, because they cat doesn’t know where it’s come from. The moment they realise what the bottle under the table is doing, they’ll just avoid it.
Also, if your cat has just started weeing in an odd place with no obvious reason, take them to the vets. Cats will hide any kind of illness/weakness as much as they can, but weeing in the wrong place can be a tell tale sign that something is wrong.
Put a vaccum cleaner under the table. It works
I once had a cat that developed a habit of peeing into the pipe of a vacuum cleaner. I only found out much later.
I know what I’d do,…..(get out the .22), but I’m a dog person. Guess I’ve just had way to many bad experiences with cats, and the horrible things they’ve done.