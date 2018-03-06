Hacking a Pint-Sized Mercedes

[Jonas] bought an electric Mercedes “ride on” toy for his one-year-old son. At least that’s his story. However, the vehicle has become a target for dad’s obsession with hacking and he’s already done quite a few upgrades. Even better, he did quite a bit of analysis on what’s already there. He isn’t done, but he’s promised quite a bit in the next installment which isn’t out yet.

The original car can take a driver or it can use remote control. [Jonas] has an ambitious list of ideas, some of which are still not complete:

Speed along with softer acceleration and braking

Improve the radio controller

Proper rubber tires

Proper stereo system

Individual brake disks on the front wheels

Improved horn

Proper seat belt or maybe even a new seat

There have also been some extra upgrades like the ignition key because — hey — kids love to play with keys, right? He also made the hood open properly with hinges so you can get in there to work, and a backup camera.

Unfortunately, the increased power cracked one of the plastic gears in the drive train. That will get replaced with something more suitable. It has all turned into a big project. From [Jonas’] blog:

I also decided this build will need welding. Having never welded aluminium, i ordered a 200Amp TIG/MMA welding machine, rebuilt the main fuse-box in my house to be able to run it without burning my house down. I am currently waiting for a tube of Argon gas before i can start climbing that hill.

Good thing his son needed that Mercedes. All kidding aside, we love to see consumer goods really customized like this and he seems well on his way to having quite the conversation piece.

Of course, you don’t need to rebuild your house wiring and buy a welder to customize a toy car in every case. On the other hand, you could hack a real car.