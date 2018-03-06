[Jonas] bought an electric Mercedes “ride on” toy for his one-year-old son. At least that’s his story. However, the vehicle has become a target for dad’s obsession with hacking and he’s already done quite a few upgrades. Even better, he did quite a bit of analysis on what’s already there. He isn’t done, but he’s promised quite a bit in the next installment which isn’t out yet.
The original car can take a driver or it can use remote control. [Jonas] has an ambitious list of ideas, some of which are still not complete:
- Speed along with softer acceleration and braking
- Improve the radio controller
- Proper rubber tires
- Proper stereo system
- Individual brake disks on the front wheels
- Improved horn
- Proper seat belt or maybe even a new seat
There have also been some extra upgrades like the ignition key because — hey — kids love to play with keys, right? He also made the hood open properly with hinges so you can get in there to work, and a backup camera.
Unfortunately, the increased power cracked one of the plastic gears in the drive train. That will get replaced with something more suitable. It has all turned into a big project. From [Jonas’] blog:
I also decided this build will need welding. Having never welded aluminium, i ordered a 200Amp TIG/MMA welding machine, rebuilt the main fuse-box in my house to be able to run it without burning my house down. I am currently waiting for a tube of Argon gas before i can start climbing that hill.
Good thing his son needed that Mercedes. All kidding aside, we love to see consumer goods really customized like this and he seems well on his way to having quite the conversation piece.
Of course, you don’t need to rebuild your house wiring and buy a welder to customize a toy car in every case. On the other hand, you could hack a real car.
10 thoughts on “Hacking a Pint-Sized Mercedes”
Add GPS so it will shut down if the boy tries to take it on the street or too far down the sidewalk.
Yes, I’m jealous!
“Proper rubber tires”
For the sake of saying it — One of the main reasons the tires on these toys are hard plastic is to intentionally limit traction.
Traction + Speed can lead to tip/roll over, and coupled with increased power it can also lead to unintended wheelies too…
“unintended wheelies”
I thought the chainsaw-armed panda on the hood clearly explained the project’s safety protocols.
1000 internet points to chango. My favorite post today.
1++
Yes, but I also think the actual main reason is so that the applied wheel torque never exceeds the gearbox capabilities. Indirect torque limiter I guess…
So, which came first, “proper rubber tires”, or the stripped gear in the drive train?
Yep. A neighbor put bicycle tube rubber on his tires and stripped the gears within days.
This is exactly the sort of person that should enter the Power Racing Series. You get a $500 budget to customize the heck out of a power wheels like this and it’s rules are delightfully hilarious.
http://www.powerracingseries.org