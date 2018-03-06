Digitally stored music is just data. But not long ago, music was analog and required machines with moving parts. If you have never owned a record player, you at least know what they look like, now that there’s a(nother) vinyl revival. What you may not be aware of is that the player’s stylus needs to be aligned. It makes sense, that hypersensitive needle can’t be expected to perform well if it’s tearing across a record like a drift racer.
There are professional tools for ensuring alignment, but it’s not something you’ll need each day. [Ali Naci Erdem] shows us his trick for combining a printable template with a mirror to get the same results without the professional tool costs. Instead of ordinary printer paper, he prints the template on a piece of clear plastic and lays it across a small mirror. These are both items which can be picked up at a hobby store, which is not something we can say about a record player mirror protractor.
We love music hacks like this informative introduction to circuit bending, the wonderful [Martin] from Wintergatan, or if you want to get weird, an organ made from Furbies.
13 thoughts on “Clever Approach to Stylus Alignment”
The younger reads are like: “Vinyl records ? Analog music? What?”
Supposed to be “younger readers”.
You’re beginning to sound like a broken record!
B^)
Actually, some of the younger readers might be getting into vinyl in a big way.
I like the fact that there’s no DRM on a vinyl record … and will work on any player made in the last 60 years. Show me a digital format that can do the same.
There is “DRM” on a vinyl – it wears through on playing and can’t be reasonably copied, so you need to keep buying it again and again.
“Can’t be reasonably copied” … https://hackaday.io/project/26852-digitech-ge-4059-hacking/log/72093-success
Well then there’s (A/D)RM on everything physical then if people want to use that kind of logic.
>”Because the tonearm is rotating on an axis and the stylus have a determined angle with it, it is not possible for the stylus’ axis to remain parallel to the grove cutting axis throughout its motion from the beginning of the record till the end.”
A modified parallelogram linkage gets pretty close. Adding an extra arm allows the needle to turn and follow the tangent of the record.
Yeah, the “parallelogram linkage” is what Garrard used. (mentioned below)
It’s not exact though. The lenght of one arm must change by <1% as the arm swings to keep a true tangent.
There it is
I remember the Garrard turntable with “Zero Tracking Error” other turntables that tracked tangentially to have zero tracking error, but I don’t recall adjusting to “two null points” to minimize tracking error on my turntables.
Oh yeah, Garrard is pronounced with a “hard G”.