Antennas are a tricky thing, most of them have a fairly narrow range of frequencies where they work well. But there are a few designs that can be very broadband, such as the discone antenna. If you haven’t seen one before, the antenna looks like — well — a disk and a cone. There are lots of ways to make one, but [mkarliner] used a 3D printer and some aluminum tape to create one and was nice enough to share the plans with the Internet.
As built, the antenna works from 400 MHz and up, so it can cover some ham bands and ADS-B frequencies. The plastic parts act as an anchor and allow for coax routing. In addition, the printed parts can hold a one-inch mast for mounting.
Generally, a discone will have a frequency range ratio of at least 10:1. That means if the lower limit is 400 MHz, you can expect the antenna to work well up to around 4 GHz. The antenna dates back to 1945 when [Armig G. Kandoian] received a patent on the design. If you want to learn more about the theory behind this antenna, you might enjoy the video, below.
You often see high-frequency discones made of solid metal, or — in this case — tape. However, at lower frequencies where the antenna becomes large, it is more common to see the surfaces approximated by wires which reduces cost, weight, and wind loading.
As an example, we looked at an antenna made from garden wire. Perhaps the opposite of a discone is a loop antenna which works only on a very narrow range of frequencies.
6 thoughts on “3D Printed Antenna is Broadband”
A long long time ago, in a city about 800 miles away, I worked at a Radio Shack. We sold discone antennae as “scanner antennas” because of their broadband nature. Now I know why :)
I wonder what bizarre antenna a DeeplikeAI would come up given the controls of cad/cam driving a multimaterial laser sinterer loaded with dielectric powders.
You mean like the “Evolved antenna” used by NASA on the ST5 spacecraft, generated by a genetic algorithm.
Amazing what one can do with a paperclip. :-p
My piece of this planet is about 6 acres, I don’t have an ol’ lady to aggravate, as long as don’t make a lot of noise or create a stink the neighbors don’t care what I do; so this ol’ man would love to try a 80 M. discone antenna. This being the Kansas High Plains the Wind is always an issue. However I think with additional poles the disk structure could be constructed to survive. Only if I had the required disposable income.
See if you can find an old Titan Missile site. They have Discone antennas that operate into HF.
http://www.titanmissilemuseum.org/ham-radio-operators