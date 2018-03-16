3D Printed Antenna is Broadband

6 Comments

Antennas are a tricky thing, most of them have a fairly narrow range of frequencies where they work well. But there are a few designs that can be very broadband, such as the discone antenna. If you haven’t seen one before, the antenna looks like — well — a disk and a cone. There are lots of ways to make one, but [mkarliner] used a 3D printer and some aluminum tape to create one and was nice enough to share the plans with the Internet.

As built, the antenna works from 400 MHz and up, so it can cover some ham bands and ADS-B frequencies. The plastic parts act as an anchor and allow for coax routing. In addition, the printed parts can hold a one-inch mast for mounting.

Generally, a discone will have a frequency range ratio of at least 10:1. That means if the lower limit is 400 MHz, you can expect the antenna to work well up to around 4 GHz. The antenna dates back to 1945 when [Armig G. Kandoian] received a patent on the design. If you want to learn more about the theory behind this antenna, you might enjoy the video, below.

You often see high-frequency discones made of solid metal, or — in this case — tape. However, at lower frequencies where the antenna becomes large, it is more common to see the surfaces approximated by wires which reduces cost, weight, and wind loading.

As an example, we looked at an antenna made from garden wire. Perhaps the opposite of a discone is a loop antenna which works only on a very narrow range of frequencies.

6 thoughts on “3D Printed Antenna is Broadband

  1. A long long time ago, in a city about 800 miles away, I worked at a Radio Shack. We sold discone antennae as “scanner antennas” because of their broadband nature. Now I know why :)

    Report comment
    Reply

  3. My piece of this planet is about 6 acres, I don’t have an ol’ lady to aggravate, as long as don’t make a lot of noise or create a stink the neighbors don’t care what I do; so this ol’ man would love to try a 80 M. discone antenna. This being the Kansas High Plains the Wind is always an issue. However I think with additional poles the disk structure could be constructed to survive. Only if I had the required disposable income.

    Report comment
    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s