Stock Market Prediction With Natural Language Machine Learning

Machines – is there anything they can’t learn? 20 years ago, the answer to that question would be very different. However, with modern processing power and deep learning tools, it seems that computers are getting quite nifty in the brainpower department. In that vein, a research group attempted to use machine learning tools to predict stock market performance, based on publicly available earnings documents.
The team used the Azure Machine Learning Workbench to build their model, one of many tools now out in the marketplace for such work. To train their model, earnings releases were combined with stock price data before and after the announcements were made. Natural language processing was used to interpret the earnings releases, with steps taken to purify the input by removing stop words, punctuation, and other ephemera. The model then attempted to find a relationship between the language content of the releases and the following impact on the stock price.
Particularly interesting were the vocabulary issues the team faced throughout the development process. In many industries, there is a significant amount of jargon – that is, vocabulary that is highly specific to the topic in question. The team decided to work around this, by comparing stocks on an industry-by-industry basis. There’s little reason to be looking at phrases like “blood pressure medication” and “kidney stones” when you’re comparing stocks in the defence electronics industry, after all.
With a model built, the team put it to the test. Stocks were sorted into 3 bins — low performing, middle performing, and high performing. Their most successful result was a 62% chance of predicting a low performing stock, well above the threshold for chance. This suggests that there’s plenty of scope for further improvement in this area. As with anything in the stock market space, expect development in this area to continue at a furious pace.
We’ve seen machine learning do great things before, too – even creative tasks, like naming tomatoes.
18 thoughts on “Stock Market Prediction With Natural Language Machine Learning”
xkcd 1570
Heh, perfect! You can hide it behind whatever tools and buzzwords you like but anything that involves a speculative market boils down to gambling on a rigged game and you the little guy may get lucky but you will never be part of the group who is “in the know and can do more than just guess what the market is going to do”.
“rigged game” ? “little guy” ? Spoken like a true forever pauper with no aspirations to financial wealth. Perhaps you should read the book “Market Wizards”, or the “Big Short”. There are plenty of present day market titans who were “little guys” at one point. They became ‘whales’ (financial jargon) in the industry because they saw something others didn’t and used their smarts & ingenuity (and most of all *desire* and *ambition*) to acquire an edge on the market and leverage it to their benefit.
I’m a derivatives trader (on the side) and have done quite well (my networth is in the 8 digit range). There’s an abundance of information out there. To quote a famous speech by “Gordon Gekko” in the classic movie “Wall Street” –
“Greed – in all it’s forms , greed for life, for money, for love, for knowledge – has marked the upward surge of mankind”. Either you desire wealth, or be one of the proletariat.
The markets don’t care who you are. There are plenty of ways to get your share.
And even more ways to lose everything. FTFY.
In order for you to become rich, many have lost money which is now in your pockets. And most people will fit into the losing category, whatever their opinion of their trading prowess might be.
“Machines – is there anything they can’t learn? ”
Love. Humor.
Just saw this in my Twitter feed this morning, the Neural Joking Machine. Produces funny captions for images. Well, borderline funny maybe.
https://arxiv.org/pdf/1805.11850.pdf
” In that vein, a research group attempted to use machine learning tools to predict stock market performance, based on publicly available earnings documents. ”
I seem to remember an article years ago where detailed knowledge of the companies, and their respective fields were used.
predicting a rigged system. awesome.
Just spy on the people doing the rigging. Or make money by providing a product or service
Shouldn’t they set their sights a little lower to begin with? Like predicting the outcome presidential elections? (and I don’t mean using swarm techniques – that’s just cheating)
I have to say, I’d be more impressed if they could predict the stock *before* the earnings are announced. You’d probably be more successful checking the direction of the stock the milliseconds after the results are published. This exercise seems to be more about parsing the earnings report to see if it’s positive or negative news than about “predicting” anything.
Agreed. One can’t really “predict” the market. There are analytical tools that can be applied to get probability numbers, but as the usual disclaimer in the industry goes “past performance does not guarantee future results”. So that’s when you deploy derivative strategies involving futures or option positions to bracket your risk exposure (weighing the probability of a win vs loss vs risk vs reward), etc. etc.
For the cynics “insider trading” on equities (or for that matter, futures) is something the SEC will prosecute. As “Bud Fox” found out in the ending of the movie “Wall St”.
have to point out one thing:
so after feeding the reports to a modified word2vec they were able to get 62% accuracy on judging something is rubbish or not? that’s just 12% more than flipping a coin w/o reading/analysing anything.
A meteorologist needs to beat “persistence”, that is, “there is a 72% chance tomorrow’s weather will be like today’s”
In other words, if you predict that tomorrow’s weather will be the same as today, you will be right about 72% of the time.
also removing punctuation:
let’s eat, grandma!
vs
let’s eat grandma!
but more or less the deal is to classify the stuff based on the attitude of the report, rather than the evaluation of actual data [if there’s anything like this]. however it is hard to ignore out the general manipulative biasing – even if this is usually just tries to paint a better picture.
This is a great evolution of our history and the future is even brighter than what we see as human vs the AI. I believe that machine learning will definitely change the course our foundation of investment. More to be seen with specific examples and the results
There is already an AI based ETF
http://www.equbotetf.com/about-aieq/
Seems to be doing reasonably well. It uses IBM’s Watson.
Disclaimer: I have no stake in the fund.
The people who can develop AI to do this are already at Wall street making tons of money. They won’t publish it here.