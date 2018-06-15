Making Electronics Just Got 25% More Expensive In The US

As reported by the BBC, the United States is set to impose a 25% tariff on over 800 categories of Chinese goods. The tariffs are due to come into effect in three weeks, on July 6th. Thousands of different products are covered under this new tariff, and by every account, electronic designers will be hit hard. Your BOM cost just increased by 25%.
The reason for this tariff is laid out in a report (PDF) from the Office of the United States Trade Representative. In short, this tariff is retaliation for the Chinese government subsidizing businesses to steal market share and as punishment for stealing IP. As for what products will now receive the 25% tariff, a partial list is available here (PDF). The most interesting product, by far, is nuclear reactors. This is a very specific list; one line item is, ‘multiphase AC motors, with an output exceeding 746 Watts but not exceeding 750 Watts’.
Of importance to Hackaday readers is the list of electronic components covered by the new tariff. Tantalum capacitors are covered, as are ceramic caps. Metal oxide resistors are covered. LEDs, integrated circuits including processors, controllers, and memories, and printed circuit assemblies are covered under this tariff. In short, nearly every bit that goes into anything electronic is covered.
This will hurt all electronics manufacturers in the United States. For a quick example, I’m working on a project using half a million LEDs. I bought these LEDs (120 reels) two months ago for a few thousand dollars. This was a fantastic buy; half a million of the cheapest LEDs I could find on Mouser would cost seventeen thousand dollars. Sourcing from China saved thousands, and if I were to do this again, I may be hit with a 25% tariff. Of course; the price on the parts from Mouser will also go up — Kingbright LEDs are also made in China. Right now, I have $3000 worth of ESP-12e modules sitting on my desk. If I bought these three weeks from now, these reels of WiFi modules would cost $3750.
There are stories of a few low-volume manufacturers based in the United States getting around customs and import duties. One of these stories involves the inexplicable use of the boxes Beats headphones come in. But (proper) electronics manufacturing isn’t usually done by simply throwing money at random people in China or committing customs fraud. These tariffs will hit US-based electronics manufacturers hard, and the margins on electronics may not be high enough to absorb a 25% increase in the cost of materials.
Electronics made in America just got 25% more expensive to produce.
43 thoughts on “Making Electronics Just Got 25% More Expensive In The US”
Good, now more American manufacturers can step up to the plate, produce and employ locally, keeping the money in the local economy.
Why exactly do you want electronics produced in the US? I mean, I don’t want to buy local wine, after all. I *could*, but it’s total garbage, because it’s a terrible place to grow grapes and wine.
Why doesn’t it make sense for individual countries to focus on doing what they do best?
After years of repeatedly getting sold counterfeit goods from “reputable sources” in Shenzhen with no avenue to find restitution, I’d be happy with knowing that a manufacturer is on the same soil as I am and, as a result, is open to the ever-present money-sink that is our legal system should they try to screw me over.
“After years of repeatedly getting sold counterfeit goods from “reputable sources” in Shenzhen with no avenue to find restitution”
Did you ever think that maybe the problem wasn’t the country, but your “reputable sources”?
“Why doesn’t it make sense for individual countries to focus on doing what they do best?”
As in China focusing on IP theft and slave labor?
In celebration of the Gig economy, I’m going to hail a Uber driver.
If these were sanctions against individual companies for doing that, I’d have no problem with them. Blanket tariffs don’t help that.
I bet all your Arduinos, nRF24L01s, FT232s and many other things came from respected manufacturers from USA or Taiwan. And your iPhone/iPad/iAnything was made in USA, not in Foxconn factory in China…
Keeping the money in the local economy by off-shoring the profits, you mean?
Look at every multi-billion dollar company and you’ll find 50 ways to off-shore their money.
Dont be fooled.
My only hope is is the start of the deal that kills off chinas patent-ignoring-ripoff-idea-stealing industry, that any manufacturer has ever been kept awake at night worrying about.
Mr art of the deal, make it happen
Kind of hard to do that when in the name of outsourcing many companies sold their soul. Sucks to be them I suppose.
That’s the last thing happening due to this.
Bet it only pissed off those trying to do legit business instead.
But this kind of shortsighted decisions are becoming a political staple.
Because the US is the only country on the planet buying stuff from China… Sure, it’ll make a dent, but I don’t think the impact will be as big as you think.
Have you ever heard about so called free market? It means that the provider of goods with best quality to price ratio sells more than others. When government imposes a tax to make local providers of expensive crap cheaper than foreign providers of quality products, we call it a centrally-controlled economy. You will find it in many socialist countries. Soviet Union and their satelite countries were fond of that because they knew their crap sucks so they made it very hard for ordinary people to get quality products from other countries. I lost an eye because of that…
Your example does not hold water here – china is on the lower end of the quality scale compared to the US and the soviet bloc wanted to keep the nice goods out, not keep the inferior goods out like the us is doing right now.
I love me some free market, but when almost every country in the world has import tarriffs on goods from china EXCEPT the us, the us is disadvantaging itself unfairly. I think that in this instance the defacto standard of import taffiffs is a good way to punish a majorly communist slave wage labour country for its thinly disguised labour camp suicide net industries.
Prices going up is never a good thing though, and sorry about your eye!
Soviet Block wanted to keep people insulated from better quality of life in capitalist countries. North Korea does the same. Still people with connections or lots of money were able to get some semi-illegal imports. My father when was 17, spent entire summer working on construction site just to buy a pair of genuine jeans smuggled from West Germany to Poland in 1970’s…
It’s not about quality of goods really. It’s all about the costs of labour. USA can’t compete so they go the tax/tariff route to fix unfixable. And they left a loophole for major corporations, like Apple, Xiaomi, Samsung and just anyone else manufacturing in China, to exploit. I bet my dead eye that Trump and his friends hold interests in companies who will benefit from this unfair taxation…
This is a poor way to mitigate the effects of globalization. It only means the components/parts/tools which were coming from China will now have to be sourced elsewhere (other east Asian countries, duh) at a greater cost which will be passed onto consumers.
Considering globalization is moving from China to countries like Vietnam already, the “race to the bottom” will be going for awhile.
The company I work for got a quote for a molding tool from China, and then got a quote for the same tool in the United States. The difference was on the order of 10x. 25% wouldn’t even get you close.
The Chinese molds are often unusable when they get here. Often the local shops have to rework the molds when they get here to make them even usable. Then they only last for short runs.
Tip: It’s quicker to just say “I don’t understand economics” instead.
A bad post by Tyler Blesch, everyone
More likely it just means that ‘American’ manufacturers will just ramp up the rate at which they move their factories and jobs elsewhere.
Another way of putting it: Made in America just got 25% greater. ( Would have been a better title)
I really hope this works but I fear it will not.
The genius of Trump hits again… this doesn’t factor in the retaliatory tarrifs China ill throw right back at us.
“Companies can apply for exemptions” … so big corporations will be given exemptions, but still hike up their prices by 25%, using the terrifs as an excuse. The only people that are going to be hit by this are consumers and small companies.
I can’t read through the entire document. Does anyone know if there are minimum values before terrifs are applied? e.g. If I order $5 in parts from aliexpress, are they now going to hold it at the post office and make me come pay a terrif on it?
Just buy from Canada… we are still friends right? I believe we do have a trade pact in the works with China now.
Correct, and Mexico hasn’t disappeared either.
That´s tarriffic…
Will this also affect EU customers ordering from US distributors?
are there any big non-US based distributors for parts?
I find mouser cheaper than digikey and farnell though shipping from the UK may get their stuff through their US HQ (+they’re not exactly cheap)
Current US politics seem volatile, I guess that extra tariffs will go over soon like all the other stuff?
Only for Chinese made products of course.
But I think eventually there is a risk for everything to be hit as the trade war makes the EU and maybe also Britain do retaliatory tariffs when the US has another go at the EU.
Mind you the EU reply so far has been rather weak, for example they are like: ‘what? 50 billion of tariffs? We will retaliate with 3 billion, to make the population believe we are not a bunch of US subservient dweebs, which we actually are though’
What the EU should do is drop Russia sanctions for the amount equal to what the US does tariffs on the EU. That would be amusing.
“What the EU should do is drop Russia sanctions for the amount equal to what the US does tariffs on the EU. That would be amusing.”
I like that one.
Where does OSHPark source the stuff they use in PCB manufacturing?
OSHPark gets their boards from US board houses. No idea where those board houses get their prepreg and all the stuff…
Their IS 410 compatible FR4 (S1141 170) for their 2-layer prototype service is coming from 广东生益科技股份有限公司 (Guangdong Shengyi Sci. Tech):
https://docs.oshpark.com/resources/IS-410-compatible-FR4-(S1141-170)-Datasheet.pdf
Maybe we’ll see hacks like “we made electronic components from…” and see just how creative you all can be?
“from” as in recycling electronics!
Speaking from a UK perspective, (well who am I to talk given that we’re on a national suicide mission at the moment) globalisation has its problems; manufacturing moved to China to make it all cheaper, but Chinese living standards are improving so the labour advantage will slow.
But just a few observations. In the 80s to noughties the UK found that the exchange rate for computers and hi tech was $1=£1. Dreadful! Undoubtedly this held the UK back, but at the same time it gave a boost to internal innovation (the ZX Spectrum meant we had a higher % of computer ownership at one point and ultimately it meant we invented the ARM processor). So, in theory there are some silver linings.
But generally they’re few because the tech industry thrives on sharing rather than protecting ones own interests. That’s what makes hackaday and all the contributors here so brilliant. It doesn’t have to be an either/or : massive tariffs or a thriving industry.
“(well who am I to talk given that we’re on a national suicide mission at the moment) globalisation has its problems”
Currently, the rest of Western Europe has its own agenda of self termination, as well as Kanuckistan.
Not only electronics but also anything to do with casting and CNC it seems.
Timely article yesterday then.
OK I’m now announcing my personnel comment ‘tariffs’ on HaD because of their free speech suppression activities.
I’m sick and tired of it.