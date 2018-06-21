Traditional mechanical clockmaking is an art that despite being almost the archetype of precision engineering skill, appears rarely in our world of hardware hackers. That’s because making a clock mechanism is hard, and it is for good reason that professional clockmakers serve a long apprenticeship to learn their craft.
Though crafting one by hand is no easy task, a clock escapement is a surprisingly simple mechanism. Simple enough in fact that one can be 3D-printed, and that is just what [j0z] has done with a model posted on Thingiverse.
The model is simply the escapement mechanism, so to make a full clock there would have to be added a geartrain and clock face drive mechanism. But given a pair of 608 skateboard wheel bearings and a suitable weight and string to provide a power source, its pendulum will happily swing and provide that all-important tick. We’ve posted his short video below the break, so if Nixie clocks aren’t enough for you then perhaps you’d like to take it as inspiration to go mechanical.
A pendulum escapement of this type is only one of many varieties that have been produced over the long history of clockmaking. Our colleague [Manuel Rodriguez-Achach] took a look at some of them back in 2016.
3 thoughts on “Clock This! A 3D-Printed Escapement Mechanism”
Many escapement designs would easily be 3D printed at a large enough scale, what is difficult is designing them properly.
It’s weird that I should see this now because I spent 6 weeks all day long in a special class to learn Mastercam software and the project I was creating with it was a Daniels coaxial escapement. This was just a few weeks ago.
I’m like this though mine is being made of tool steels stainless steel and aluminum and CNC machined using Mastercam.
Granted the model of escapement I picked I found out exactly how difficult it is to design one because it was over three and a half weeks just to physically draw it properly and functionally. And this is for someone who is a trained watchmaker with eight years of experience in 3D design and CAD. Granted some of it was unclear documentation from the source but my recommendation would not be to try that one.
this video is much more interesting then the one in the article
fun project