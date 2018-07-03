These Capacitors are a Cheap Gimmick

If you search through an electrical engineering textbook, you probably aren’t going to find the phrase “gimmick capacitor” but every old ham radio operator knows about them. They come in handy when you need a very small capacitor of unknown value. For example, if you are trying to balance the stray capacitance in a circuit, you might not know exactly what value you need, but you know it won’t be very much. That’s when you want a gimmick capacitor.
A gimmick capacitor is made by taking two strands of insulated wire and twisting them together; the length and the tightness of the twist determine the capacitance. Tightening or loosening the twist, or trimming some of the wire off, makes it tunable.
These are most commonly found in RF equipment or high-speed logic because of the small capacitance involved — usually about 1 to 2 pF per inch of twist or so. The thicker the insulation, the less capacitance you’ll get, so it is common to use magnet wire or something else with a thin insulating layer. You can take this one step further and decrease the spacing by stripping down one wire as long as it isn’t going to touch anything else.
Obviously, the insulation needs to be good enough for the voltage on them, an important consideration in tube circuits, for instance. But other than that, a gimmick capacitor is a straightforward tool to have in your box of design tricks. Can we take this further?
PC Board Gimmicks
You might wonder if the technique can be applied to PC boards. The answer is yes — sort of. Unless you use very thin boards, or thin layers in multilayer boards, it takes a lot of board real estate to get even a small capacitance. Also, typical PCB material can change over time with moisture or other effects. Practically, unless you use special board material and thicknesses, it isn’t very useful. There has been work on laying out linear capacitors on IC substrates using fractals, but we aren’t sure how that would translate into a PCB layout. We’ve seen lots of other PC trace components like antennas, shunt resistors, inductors, and transmission lines.
You can see I made a gimmick just bigger than two inches. I then went looking for something around the lab that had the ability to measure such a small capacitor. The component tester couldn’t. I have a nice digital multimeter that has a special plug-in for measuring capacitors and thermocouples, but it wouldn’t reliably read anything under 25 pF. I was thinking about building up a circuit to test when I realized I should search Hackaday first.
Hackaday Saves the Day
[Jonathan’s] capacitance meter is just what I needed and I even threw it out to an Arduino that was already hooked up using the Arduino Create web interface, so that was easy. I actually used the newer “Mark II” code but it works the same for the low values I was measuring. I calibrated with a garden variety 10 pF ceramic. It probably isn’t that accurate, but I really only wanted to see the change more than the actual value, so I thought this was sufficient.
The two inch (call it 6 cm) gimmick reads about 5.5 pF. That might not be totally accurate, but I was expecting about 4.5 pF and the magnet wire insulation is quite thin, so it’s in the right ballpark. Let’s take it as a baseline to measure change. I then cut about 1.5 cm of the capacitor away — about 25% — and the reading became 3.7 pF. Another centimeter brought it down to 2.6 pF.
Of course, hand-wound pitch isn’t very accurate, nor were my cuts or measurements, but that works out to just around 1 pF per centimeter. Obviously, your results are going to depend on your winding and the kind of wire you use. [Harry Lythall] suggests folding a single piece of wire, holding it with pliers, and twisting. Then you cut the loop when you are done.
That’s a Wrap
It is easy to forget that any two conductors near each other will have capacitance. Another common makeshift capacitor is a length of coax with connections at one end and open at the other. RG-8, for example, is about 30 pF per foot of cable. There’s even an online calculator that will tell you how much coax you need for any given value. This varies by coax type, of course, so remember to cut a little long and trim!
The next time you need a small adjustable capacitor — especially in a lab setting — don’t forget about the gimmick. Be sure to experiment with different kinds of wire if you are trying for larger values. We’ve seen this trick used in RF filters. In the case of the gimmick, you may be thinking small, but when you are really looking for high voltage capacitors, you can make those, too.
9 thoughts on “These Capacitors are a Cheap Gimmick”
The problem with that technique is it is terrifically inconsistent and only works at lower frequency. As at higher frequency it is an antenna that radiates.
It may work in the ham world, but don’t plan on using in anything that needs multi band support or has a GPS. The harmonics generated will end up radiating and causing all sorts of problems for your high frequency radios
For clarity the on board Trace technique gets used all the time. The twisted pair technique is sketchy.
Depends on your definition of higher frequency. Hams have used these for years at VHF frequencies. Generally, if the frequency goes up, the capacity goes down and the wire length goes down, too. I would think in a lot of filter applications, the twist would be self-shielding. Don’t get me wrong, I would not put this in a piece of production gear (although it has been done). And, yeah, at what passes for high frequencies these days, probably not because the wire turns into 1/2 wavelength. But that’s not the whole world.
Google VHF gimmick capacitor and you’ll see a few examples.
http://www.arrl.org/files/file/Technology/tis/info/pdf/9712039.pdf for one.
>”As at higher frequency it is an antenna that radiates.”
But since the “ground” plane goes along the antenna, wouldn’t the effective lenght of the antenna be very short?
For example, take a dipole antenna and flip the other leg up the same way. Doesn’t radiate much, does it?
http://www.qsl.net/kk4obi/Center-fed%20V-dipoles%20Horizontal.html
As the angle of the V-antenna decreases to zero, the SWR goes up to infinity. SWR measures how well the source impedance is matched with the antenna impedance and it should ideally be 1.0 – the higher it is, the less power is delivered to the antenna and therefore the less it can radiate.
How much inductance would a long piece of wire like that have?
I’ve never seen gimmick capacitors as long as in the photos. They are short enough that they stand up by themselves. They aren’t about emulating a capacitor value you don’t have, but when you need a small value, maybe in part because you want to vary it.
There was a famous Hallicrafters shortwave receiver that had a gimmick capacitor in the IF, feedback from the plate to the grid to get some regeneration. Only a small value needed, two pieces of wire is cheaper than a trimmer.
The other place I’ve seen them is feeding an oscillator into another stage. You need a small value, and the wire makes it variable.
A variation is just bring apiece of wire close to the input of a stage, but that might not be physically stable.
Michael
With both of these, you’ll need to ensure the capacitor is electrically small as well (less than 1/10 of a wavelength). At high frequencies you’ll start to see transmission line effects.
Transmission line stubs can be used to emulate capacitive and inductive elements at high frequency. Unfortunately, they’re often narrow-band.
https://www.allaboutcircuits.com/technical-articles/learn-stub-tuning-with-a-smith-chart/
There’s some inductance too, so don’t expect to measure a gimmick capacitor and replace it with a standard component and get the same results.
Of course, if you want to be in the modern era, you can always just use a digitally tunable cap: pSemi (formerly Peregrine Semi) has a really nice line of them available for dirt ($0.75 each in quantity 1), tunable at the pF level with an SPI interface. Usable well into the GHz range. They’re QFNs (obviously) so you need to design a board and have some soldering skills, but they’re nothing difficult.
It’s ridiculous that I can just go out and buy a chip that I can tune to an exact capacitance within 50 fF (!) for under a buck, but hey, that’s modern technology for you.