CortexProg Is A Real ARM-Twister

We’ve got a small box of microcontroller programmers on our desktop. AVR, PIC, and ARM, or at least the STMicro version of ARM. Why? Some program faster, some debug better, some have nicer cables, and others, well, we’re just sentimental about. Don’t judge.
[Dmitry Grinberg], on the other hand, is searching for the One Ring. Or at least the One Ring for ARM microcontrollers. You see, while all ARM chips have the same core, and thus the same SWD debugging interface, they all write to flash differently. So if you do ARM development with offerings from different chip vendors, you need to have a box full of programmers or shell out for an expensive J-Link. Until now.
[Dmitry] keeps his options open by loading up the flash-specific portion of the code as a plugin, which lets the programmer figure out what chip it’s dealing with and then lookup the appropriate block size and flash memory procedures. One Ring. He also implements a fast
printf-style debugging aid that he calls “ZeroWire Trace” that we’d like to hear more about. Programming and debugging are scriptable in Lua, and it can do batch programming based on reading chip IDs.
You can build your own CortexProg from an ATtiny85, two diodes, and two current-limiting resistors: the standard V-USB setup. The downside of the DIY? Slow upload speed, but at least it’ll get you going. He’s also developed a number of fancier versions that improve on this. Version four of the hardware is just now up on Kickstarter, if you’re interested.
If you’re just using one vendor’s chips or don’t mind having a drawer full of programmers, you might also look into the Black Magic Probe. It embeds a GDB server in the debugger itself, which is both a cool trick and the reason that you have to re-flash the programmer to work with a different vendor’s chips. Since the BMP firmware is open, you can make your own for the cost of a sacrificial ST-Link clone, about $4.
On the other hand, if you want a programmer that works across chip families, is scriptable, and can do batch uploads, CortexProg looks like a caviar programmer on a fish-bait budget. We’re going to try one out soon.
Oh and if you think [Dmitry Grinberg] sounds familiar, you might like his sweet Dreamcast VRU hack, his investigations into the Cypress PSOCs, or his epic AVR-based Linux machine.
4 thoughts on “CortexProg Is A Real ARM-Twister”
OpenOCD http://openocd.org/ allow to program and debug a lot of processors with various probes, including bar GPIO. If only the core team would merge more patches instead of leaving so many of them forever in the open state.
Exactly what I was thinking of. Run that on a Raspberry Pi, you can program just about anything. In fact, using that with a cheap ST-Link clone will work with non-ST chips too (but not necessarily perfectly – on a project I was doing a while back (using a Kinetis MKE04Z8VWJ4 – nice little micro but had to compile OpenOCD myself to get support for the required flash driver) I went to the Pi because of issues I was having, but I can’t say for sure whether that was OpenOCD or the ST-Link to blame).
Yeah, their strict review process lacks reviewers.
Testers are even more scarce because of the often very niche hardware.
In October I posted 6 patches to Gerrit. Only one of them ever got feedback.
(Sigh)
The only reason why one “needs” so many different debuggers for (modern, read: Cortex) ARM cores is because different debug vendors can only be bothered to support some specific devices – 90% of the code that they use to talk to a specific chip is implementation agnostic and supports anything that is an ARM Cortex. This is what [Dmitry] has realised because he bothered to read the ADIv5 spec (that’s the ARM Debug Interface specification – version 5 is the one that came along with Cortex cores – all of them, not just Cortex-M although that is all [Dmitry] is looking at).
Enough with the hyperbole – what [Dmitry] is doing is no different to what debug vendors can do – in the end it all falls down to a trade off on cost, support and speed. While pushing things to “open source” will help with some aspects, support can be patchy and speed limited (usually because no one wants it to cost). The biggest hurdle [Dmitry] will be facing (along with the open-source community in general) are the magic runes that may be needed by the debugger in order to gain security access to some features (or even knowledge of where those features are) as they’re often behind NDAs or only released to the “main players” (Lauterbach, Greenhils, etc) which is sometimes why you need many different debuggers (software and/or hardware dongles) because different vendors were given different access.