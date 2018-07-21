With mobile phones now ubiquitous for the masses in much of the world for over two decades, something a lot of readers will be familiar with is a drawer full of their past devices. Alongside the older smartphone you’ll have a couple of feature phones, and probably at the bottom a Nokia candybar or a Motorola flip phone. There have been various attempts over the years to make use of the computing power the more recent ones contain through using their smartphone operating systems, but the older devices remain relatively useless.
[Vishwasnavada] has a neat plan though, using an ancient phone as a remote trigger device, by interfacing it with an Arduino. There are many ways this could be achieved depending on the model of the phone in question, but one thing common to nearly all devices is a vibration motor. Removing the motor and taking its power line to a GPIO allows the Arduino to sense when the phone is ringing. The idea then is that a call can be placed to the phone which is not picked up, but because it triggers the vibration motor it can be used to make the microcontroller do something remotely. A hack with limited capabilities then, but one that is cheap and simple, uses a recycled device, and should work almost anywhere populated on the planet given the global reach of 2G networks.
This isn’t the first respin of a classic Nokia we’ve brought you, they will also talk data.
9 thoughts on “Old Phone, New Remote Switch”
Gee, no one has seen that before. #ied
Somebody used this phone for this exact purpose before, except in that case, it was part of an ied, as noted above.
A pic after defusal: http://i.imgur.com/k4q6Lrn.jpg
To clarify, I don’t mean to be a “the alarm clock is a bomb” guy. I just wanted to add a bit of background o the above comment.
To be fair, phones have been used like this for many different purposes. When I was younger I read about a boy who wired his phone to an electric shaver. When he called home (when on vacation), it would sprinkle fish food into his fish tank and feed his pets.
Far more dangerous if you just throw the damn thing #3310tankbreaker
Also SIM800 module is $3.50 delivered.
Is it evil week? People please don’t try this anywhere due to it’s common use in warzones and other areas of unrest. P.S. it might be best to take this article down to prevent an ITAR violation.
CENSORSHIP! ;-)
Better get rid of all your kitchen knives too while you’re at it.
I’m all for the 2nd amendment and have several firearm in many places. Even though it is already common Knowledge to those who wish to create chaos, the US DOJ is looking to take down as many sites that publicly show how to make certain devices.