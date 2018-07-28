The scientific community cannot always agree on how much water a person needs in a day, and since we are not Fremen, we should give it more thought than we do. For many people, remembering to take a sip now and then is all we need and the H2gO is built to remind [Angeliki Beyko] when to reach for the water bottle. A kitchen timer would probably get the job done, but we can assure you, that is not how we do things around here.
A cast silicone droplet lights up to show how much water you have drunk and pressing the center of the device means you have taken a drink. Under the hood, you find a twelve-node NeoPixel ring, a twelve millimeter momentary switch, and an Arduino Pro Mini holding it all together. A GitHub repo is linked in the article where you can find Arduino code, the droplet model, and links to all the parts. I do not think we will need a device to remind us when to use the bathroom after all this water.
Another intrepid hacker seeks to measure a person’s intake while another measures output.
4 thoughts on “H2gO Keeps Us from Drying Out”
Its almost as if these people think our bodies have no system what so ever to signal if we need water…. hmm. Scientists can be complete morons sometimes.
Long as it’s not miscalibrated, or otherwise broken.
I’ve seen this before: https://www.nightcyclingsafety.com/product/bike-night-cycling-heart-shaped-tail-light/
” remind when to reach for the water bottle”
nice perpetuation of old scam https://www.snopes.com/fact-check/water-works-2/
Lately Coke corporation picked this up and is running different “get hydrated” ad campaigns, all hiding their source of funding, in order to make people to consume more soft drinks.
“European Hydration Institute (EHI)” is just a Coke corporation propaganda. That “hydration bot” on twitch? yep, Coke ad.