Dead-bug circuit building is not a pretty affair, but hey, function over form. We usually make them because we don’t have a copper circuit board available or the duty of making one at home is not worth the efforts and chemical stains.
[Robert Melville and Alaina G. Levine] bring to light a compromise for high-frequency prototypes which uses the typical FR4 blank circuit board, but no etching chemicals. The problem with high-frequency radio is that building a circuit on a breadboard will not work because there is too much added inductance and capacitance from the wiring that will wreak havoc on the whole circuit. The solution is not new, build your radio module on a circuit board by constructing “lands” over a conductive ground plane, where components can be isolated on the same unetched board.
All right, sometimes dead-bug circuits capture an aesthetic all their own, especially when they look like this and they do allow for a darned small package for one-off designs.
4 thoughts on “Help For High-Frequency Hobbyists”
I would think a 74AC00 with its faster edge rates would work better in this application. Or even one of the new-fangled families like 74LVC00.
74LVC is more trouble than its worth because its rise/fall time is so fast that you’ll need serial termination if the output trace is longer than 1/2″. 74AC has a slower rise/fall time and you can easily get away with 2-3″ of wire.
BTW for this however, the series termination is close, so the LVC should be okay, but it only comes in SMT packages. Not a big deal, but it require a bit better soldering skill than shown.
I used to first workout my dead-bug SMT designs with scaled-up, plan view paper models of parts, each cut out of the sticky part of a Post It note. With a little jiggery-pokery, you could come up with some very compact, and multi-layered part ‘brick’ designs, some mounted to Xacto knife ‘etched’ blob-board PCB substrates, and all squeezed into things like tiny aluminium cans recycled from ‘popped’ electrolytic capacitors. – Seems an unnecessarily fiddly affair, but I built a low noise satellite dish microphone preamp good enough to listen in on…well, I’d better not go into that one too far.