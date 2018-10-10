Sure, you can buy a cable tester, but what fun is that? [Ashish] posted a nice looking cable tester that you can build with or without an onboard Arduino. If you don’t use an Arduino, the project uses a 555 chip to test the eight wires in an Ethernet cable. The readout is simple. When testing a conductor, one of 8 LEDs will light. If one doesn’t light, the cable is open. If more than one light up, there is a short. Mixed up pins will cause the LEDs to light out of sequence. You can see the device in the video below.
The 555 device is fine for the design and we were surprised that the project had provisions for using an Arduino as nothing more than a pulse generator. It could replace most of the circuit which is pretty simple. A decade counter converts the pulses into 8 pulses (a wiring change makes it reset on the 9th count). The rest of the circuit is nothing more than LEDs, resistors, and diodes.
This is a great example of how a few simple components can come together to do something significant. It would be tempting to use the Arduino to create the 8 or 9 output pulses and then measure them, but that would be a lot of I/O for a small Arduino. You could watch the return with analog inputs though, so that might form a further refinement of the circuit. There could even be an advantage of allowing a more detailed analysis on each pin.
Still, such flights of fancy aren’t nearly as simple, and this is above all a straightforward and pleasant project. Sure, it won’t replace a $12,000 cable tester, but it doesn’t have to. Another simple circuit (if you don’t count the scope) that is useful for cable testing is a time domain reflectometer.
11 thoughts on “Build Your Own LAN Cable Tester”
Well It would have been more convenient to have the LEDS in a separate device for testing cables that dont have the ends in the same place
Ran into an issue this week on an installation of Cat6 cable. My contractor used a $50 tester which showed that the connections were good. Went to hook up the equipment which uses PoE and it would not power up the equipment. The Ubiquiti radios and their PoE injectors confirmed what my ByteBrothers RW tester saw…split pairs on the cabling. I had the contractor put new ends on the cable and it worked.
Unless the contractor was reading his $50 tester wrong, I don’t see how it could miss a split pair.
A split pair doesn’t show up with a simple continuity tester like the above, it won’t work for split pairs. The only thing that works for split pairs is testers that are specifically meant for split pairs. If you need more information about this look up about cross talk. This is due high frequency transmission and rejection that is needed to allow Ethernet to work. Having part of the transmit wires of a pair twisted with one of the recieve wires will not be a reliable, or long distance connection. Also note that under 10ft some of testers with the split test feature might miss a split pair.
A pocket cat is our daily driver and is $70ish , $100 if you want to have a toner probe. They are bulky, but the cheapest that don’t use proprietary batteries or fall apart. The above tester will certainly do for a homeowner, or the occasional user. As said before you do not want a split pair as it can possibly cause intermittent issues (A network pro’s worst nightmare). It’s a 5 minute – 1 hour fix for a home user, or a multi hour fix if its a whole building.
This is great. Easy project, good for beginners, USEFUL, well-documented. Thanks for the write-up.
Split the connectors and put the LEDs on the far end. Then you can test a cable that runs through the wall.
I have a Black Box TS031A That I got so long ago that I do not even remember where I got it that does this exact thing. I know that I did not pay more than $5 for it. I might have even gotten it for free. It comes apart into two pieces so that a cable can be tested that has its ends in different rooms. It is not the most sophisticated tester, but it finds 95% of the problems with RJ45 cables.
The humble cable tester has saved my bacon a few times. Cables of important installations now always get checked beforehand to avoid chasing shadows.
should probably be compared to $9 cable testers, rather than the $12k ones.
https://www.amazon.com/Zoostliss-Network-Cable-Tester-Networking/dp/B06XZYXN63/
You should label it a continuity tester which is all it is. It is a far cry from a comprehensive cable tester. I would have used something with a brain to drive it and had to tell me if it was a regular cable or a cross over as well as continuity.