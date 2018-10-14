Here’s something of interest of 3D printing enthusiasts. How do you print lightweight 3D objects? [Tom Stanton] does a lot of stuff with 3D printing and RC airplanes, so yeah, he’s probably the guy you want to talk to. His solution is Simplify3D, printing two layers for whatever nozzle diameter you have, some skills with Fusion360, and some interesting design features that include integrated ribs.
Moog released their first polyphonic analog synth in 35 years. It’s massive, and it costs eight thousand dollars.
There’s a RISC-V contest, sponsored by Google, Antmicro, and Microchip. The goal is to encourage designers to create innovative FPGA and soft CPU implementations with the RISC-V ISA. There are four categories, the smallest implementation for SpartFusion2 or IGLOO2 boards, and the smallest implementation that fits on an iCE40 UltraPlus board. The two additional categories are the highest performance implementation for these boards. The prize is $6k.
” I heard about polarization filters and now I’m getting a hundred thousand dollars” — some moron. IRL Glasses are glasses that block screens. When you wear them, you can’t watch TV. This is great, as now all advertising is on TVs for some inexplicable reason, and gives these people an excuse to use frames from John Carpenter’s masterpiece They Live in their Kickstarter campaign. Question time: why don’t all polarized sunglasses do this. Because there’s a difference between linear and circular polarized lenses. Question: there have been linear polarized sunglasses sitting in the trash since the release of James Cameron’s Avatar. Why now? No idea.
Alexa is on the ESP32. Espressif released their Alexa SDK that supports conversations, music and audio serivces (Alexa, play Despacito), and alarms. The supported hardware is physically quite large, but it can be extended to other ESP32-based platforms that have SPI RAM.
7 thoughts on “Hackaday Links: October 14, 2018”
“Note: the glasses are not intended to be worn while driving and are not designed for medical use.” Let me guess, it blocks the LCD displays in modern car dashboards too?
Just get any pair of real 3D, true 3D or any passive 3D cinema glasses and rotate the lenses by zero or 90 degrees (depending on the lens) and see for yourself. I would not call it block, just strongly attenuate.
Sorry, not read 3D, I was using them inside an unopened plastic bag which must have been providing the quarter-waveplate. So they must be linearly polarized.
Quick check, make sure it isn’t 1st April. I think all of my screens have an off button.
>Moog released their first polyphonic analog synth in 35 years. It’s massive, and it costs eight thousand dollars.
and it will be very popular despite sounding the same as ipad app, its all in the appearance
*and the experience.
It’s way, way, way more intuitive to use a mechanically moving, physical keyboard than it is a glowing piece of glass. Also, glowey glass doesn’t generally have pressure sensitivity, force feedback, etc. (yes, I know that iPhones have it, but I highly doubt that GarageBand, or any other app actually uses it well.) Also, I don’t see a bajillion outputs on an iPad, and it’s much more reliable to have physical wires out of a keyboard than it is to use Bluetooth, especially in a concert setting.
an iPad is NOT a replacement for a physical keyboard.
You also can’t patch your own circuits into an iPad, which is something that a lot of musicians really like to do with synths and the like.
RealD3D uses circularly polarized light. If they used linear polarizer filters, shining a LASER through them would produce diffraction patterns. It doesn’t do that. All that happens is a slightly dimmed spot.