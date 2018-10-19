Laser Cutter Resurrection Uncovers a Magnificent Machine Beneath the Ash

Trash is relative. When my coworker accidentally lit an ABS-barbecue inside the company laser cutter, he made trash. The wreckage was headed for the dump, but I managed to save it and pass it on to my friend [Amy]. Four months later, she phoenixed it back to life from the trash-it-was to a glorious new system more powerful than the original. This is her story, carefully told in detail in a three-part series (part one, part two, part three) that takes us on a journey from trash to triumph. She even recorded video of the entire process (also embedded below)
Get your notes out because while [Amy] spares every expense to keep this project cheap, she spares no expense at laying out the details for anyone’s path to success when working with these beasts.
As far as origin stories go, our story starts at my last employer’s office. I was in the machine shop asking one of our MechEs a question when the intern points a finger towards the corner of the room and asks: “hey is that supposed to be on fire?” I turn around to see billowing flames coming from our budget Chinese laser cutter. “Nope!” I say. “We need a fire extinguisher!” But our MechE was already on it. In half a moment he returned with an extinguisher. With one squirt the fire was out, but the machine was caked with a nasty powdery debris. It turns out another coworker had committed the almighty sin of laser cutting: he turned it on and walked away. Better yet, it was cutting ABS with a disconnected air nozzle.
This cutter was headed to the dump, but a few shenanigans later, I managed to divert this heap to [Amy]. The paint job was an absolute disaster on the outside, and the gooey ABS-and-powder mixture had caked over the inside. [Amy] dug in, stripping off the paint flakes and re-coating it. Apart from the belts, she salvaged every other part inside the machine. Her secret: “IPA and steel wool.” From there, she built her own fume extractor and lofted the whole system onto a frame she welded herself so that she could push both extractor and cutter around her wood shop as a unit. These days, it’s seeing some mileage for cutting out jigs for her woodworking projects.
Perhaps what’s truly special about this project is that she restored it with the camera rolling. As if building projects isn’t hard enough, getting the right lighting and camera angles while you’re doing the work is even more work! There’s no drop-down lofted camera setup in her garage, so each documented step is carefully set up so it captures what’s happening onscreen. While the IPA-and-steel wool might’ve been one nifty trick, by the end of these videos you’ll find that there really aren’t any secrets: just one engineer who sees the dignity in a project done well and has the patience to carry it out.
Get to know [Amy] on her blog, and you’ll discover the true finesse of her scavenging and engineering wielded hand-in-hand. From Ukuleles borne of fallen tree branches to a garage woodshop bootstrapped from a series of Craigslist adventures, it’s no surprise that a broken laser cutter would find a new life when it landed in her hands.
11 thoughts on “Laser Cutter Resurrection Uncovers a Magnificent Machine Beneath the Ash”
“Trash is relative. When my coworker accidentally lit an ABS-barbecue inside the company laser cutter, he made trash.”
Why didn’t the company fix it?
“I turn around to see billowing flames coming from our budget Chinese laser cutter. ”
Oh, never mind.
“Her secret: “IPA and steel wool.” ”
In case you are confused, IPA in this case is isopropyl alcohol, not India Pale Ale. ;-)
India Pale Ale would also be acceptable. Think of the long days and nights of this rebuild.
Perhaps a single malt…
might be worth installing at least a smoke or over temp alarm for the future
maybe an automatic fire extinguisher, if i remember right from a work project a few years ago a solenoid embedded rechargeable fire extinguisher is around $75 – $100
We’ve had small fires in our laser cutter at our hackerspace – and it’s almost exactly the same make and model of the one in the article.
Our response was to have extinguishers available, hang a fire blanket within easy reach, and teach people never to leave the cutter while cutting, and to grab the fire blanket.
Seriously – we have student authorization classes where we tell them to imagine having a fire, and imagine themselves reaching for the blanket. This, so that they have an action to fall back on when an emergency happens.
Remember kids, keep a CO2 fire extinguisher around for your expensive, delicate, and potential flammable machines.
Yep. Dry powder is evil. Better than a total-loss fire, but not by much…
Also remember to never extinguish people using CO2 fire extinguishers.
hey people, I have had this idea of rigging some kind of smoke alarm and CO2 gas dispenser for my 3D printer, I couldn’t find anyone doing it before me. I can’t be the first one to think about it, has anyone looked into it?
Put a deadman’s switch to lazer cutters…?
An alarm can sound if you break contact, allowing 2 seconds to be away from the machine… 5 is too much. Bring your IPA. Plan ahead. Once you start cutting, you are there for the duration. 2 seconds lets a coworker fill in for you.