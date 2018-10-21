Dollar Store Helping Hands for Soldering

Although [I Love To Make] appears to have text in Chinese, their recent video (see below) is like a wordless workshop so it won’t matter if you are up on your Mandarin or not. The soldering vise looks like it mostly came from a dollar store (or perhaps a yaun store).

As far as we can tell, the assembly is two utility clips like you might use on a cork board or to seal up chips, a Micro SIM cutter, and TV rabbit ears. Oh, and a syringe. The rabbit ears get mostly destroyed in the build process. You have to do some cutting and plastic melting, too (we might have used a drill), but nothing you couldn’t do with some simple hand tools. They don’t show it, but apparently, they drilled a hole in the SIM cutter, so you’ll need a drill anyway.

The result looks pretty good for a junk box build. We liked how it can fold up for storage. At about the 3:50 we thought the music had run out, but — alas — it started back up. You might want to mute your speakers.

If you are wondering what the syringe is for, half of it holds the solder spool and half of it acts as a guide for the solder. We aren’t sure why the SIM cutter was the base. It seemed like you could use anything heavy or maybe even something that would clamp to your work surface. However, it is unlikely you’ll build this exactly how they did anyway since your parts will be a little different.

We like work holders, if they are 3D printed or are very simple. After all, if you are going to build something, it needs to stay still while you work on it.