Let’s play a guessing game. Shown here is a sneak peek at the rear view of a hardware demo being built specifically for the Hackaday Superconference in Pasadena this November 2-4. It’s sure to be a crowd pleaser when finished, but if you’re anything like us, studying what’s behind the finished face of a project like this is even more satisfying than seeing the final product.
If you think you know what it is, you can score yourself a free hardware badge from the conference! Leave a comment below with your best guess about what this is — we’ll pick whoever is closest to win the badge.
Update: We have a winner! It didn’t take long at all for Zardam to realize this a replicate of the console for the Hal 9000 computer from 2001: A Space Odyssey. Congrats!
23 thoughts on “What the Hack Is This Thing?”
It’s a scoreboard.
What is that red board bottom centre?
i’m not talking about the bottom pic.
What is that red board bottom centre of the 1st pic ?
i have a feeling this will be related to the badge
Something with a screen (OLED/tft), RFM69, 4 wires leading to some other tiny thing pointing to the from of the panel.
Four lcd screens, connected to Raspberry Pis with adapter boards for connecting said screens to HDMI.
Seems to have a speaker, so maybe a display for connecting and using the badges to play a game ?
Ooh, good call with the badge connection!
Several Pis connected to screens with some speakers and mystery hardware in the bottom. I’m going to guess that it’s a comparison between different ways to do a certain task.
And almost certainly badge related given that red board on the bottom.
Looks like a multiplayer Pi gaming console to me :3 (I already have a ticket, but you grabbed my curiosity!)
An arcade game for 4 players
HAL 9000 Console ?
What a guess! This is indeed the correct answer. Voja Antonic who designed the hardware for the Supercon badge has been working on this replicate of the Hal 9000 Console to show as a demo at the conference.
We’ll be in touch shortly to get the badge you won sent out to you. Congrats!
Yep, that was my first thought too.
Congratulations, zardam!
Here’s a short video:
Four LCDs with touchscreen controllers, power supply in lower right, audio amp/volume control in lower left, speaker in middle above the bottom partition, another power supply top center. I don’t know what the bottom circular board is or the vertical trapezoid-ish thing is in the center. I’m guessing some kind of 4-player touchscreen game.
That is, four LCDs with touchscreen controllers driven by R-Pi’s, of course.
Hack a day gaming console with multi view points
It has 4Raspberry pis connected
So, four tfts with a pi each. Bottom left pi looks like the master. It has audio out and the io connector goes to the round red board, which has a 433/960 MHz transceiver but I’m guessing also a display on the front which is what it’s being used for.
The coil(?) centre middle is maybe inductive charging or a magnet.
I’m guessing maybe you dock a phone on it which the pi’s talk to?
IO breakout only from lower left Raspi to the “unknown” round red PCB. Discuss. :)
“Mirror, mirror, on the wall: what talks are happening, and in which hall?” “I’m sorry Dave, I can’t do that.”
ah damn… I knew it, too.
Tooooooo late :3
I see that I have to explain the red round board at the bottom. It’s the PIR motion sensor, the part of another project which is not related neither to HAL nor to the badge. There is a clearly visible 915 MHz module, which is disconnected and has no function in this project.
It is connected to the lower left Raspberry just because it has to be supplied with about 3V and it uses Raspberry’s LDO. It also generates Reset signal for all four Raspis, as it turned out that the 5V supply (bottom right) delivers the slow-rise voltage when turned on, so Raspis won’t boot at all without the external Reset.