What the Hack Is This Thing?

Let’s play a guessing game. Shown here is a sneak peek at the rear view of a hardware demo being built specifically for the Hackaday Superconference in Pasadena this November 2-4. It’s sure to be a crowd pleaser when finished, but if you’re anything like us, studying what’s behind the finished face of a project like this is even more satisfying than seeing the final product.

If you think you know what it is, you can score yourself a free hardware badge from the conference! Leave a comment below with your best guess about what this is — we’ll pick whoever is closest to win the badge.

Want a closer look? Click here to embiggen.

Update: We have a winner! It didn’t take long at all for Zardam to realize this a replicate of the console for the Hal 9000 computer from 2001: A Space Odyssey. Congrats!

23 thoughts on “What the Hack Is This Thing?

  3. Four lcd screens, connected to Raspberry Pis with adapter boards for connecting said screens to HDMI.
    Seems to have a speaker, so maybe a display for connecting and using the badges to play a game ?

    1. What a guess! This is indeed the correct answer. Voja Antonic who designed the hardware for the Supercon badge has been working on this replicate of the Hal 9000 Console to show as a demo at the conference.

      We’ll be in touch shortly to get the badge you won sent out to you. Congrats!

  8. Four LCDs with touchscreen controllers, power supply in lower right, audio amp/volume control in lower left, speaker in middle above the bottom partition, another power supply top center. I don’t know what the bottom circular board is or the vertical trapezoid-ish thing is in the center. I’m guessing some kind of 4-player touchscreen game.

  10. So, four tfts with a pi each. Bottom left pi looks like the master. It has audio out and the io connector goes to the round red board, which has a 433/960 MHz transceiver but I’m guessing also a display on the front which is what it’s being used for.

    The coil(?) centre middle is maybe inductive charging or a magnet.

    I’m guessing maybe you dock a phone on it which the pi’s talk to?

  14. I see that I have to explain the red round board at the bottom. It’s the PIR motion sensor, the part of another project which is not related neither to HAL nor to the badge. There is a clearly visible 915 MHz module, which is disconnected and has no function in this project.
    It is connected to the lower left Raspberry just because it has to be supplied with about 3V and it uses Raspberry’s LDO. It also generates Reset signal for all four Raspis, as it turned out that the 5V supply (bottom right) delivers the slow-rise voltage when turned on, so Raspis won’t boot at all without the external Reset.

