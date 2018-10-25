Portable Hacking Unit Combines Pi With WiFi Pineapple

Sometimes you need to hack on the go. [Supertechguy] has put together an interesting system for hacking on the hoof called the Pineapple Pi. This combines a Raspberry Pi 3 with a seven-inch touchscreen and a Hak 5 WiFi Pineapple into a handy portable package that puts all of the latest WiFi and ethernet hacking tools to hand. The package also includes a 20,100 mAh battery, so you won’t even need a wall socket to do some testing. It’s a bit of a rough build — it is held together with velcro, for instance — but it’s a good place to start if you are looking to make a portable, standalone system for testing WiFi networks.

The Pi 3 at the heart of the system is running Kali Linux, but it is mainly used as a way to access the interface of the WiFi Pineapple, so you could probably lower the cost a bit by replacing it with a Pi Zero. We have seen quite a lot of similar mobile hacking stations, including flying ones, ones based on the cheap Pi Zero and ones based on the Nexus 5 cell phone. This one has certain advantages, though: it is easier to upgrade as it runs on more recent hardware, and it can use devices like a USB keyboard for more extended hacking sessions, and the battery is big enough to keep the device running for several hours, which is another plus for extended security audits.