When Sony announced they planned to release their own classic/mini/plug-n-play system this year, many fans were filled with excitement at the chance to relive countless classic games from the 90s. However, once the actual list of titles were made public that excitement faded as reality set in. So many favorites like Crash Bandicoot and Spyro the Dragon were left off the final PlayStation Classic list, no doubt due to the complexity of licensing agreements. That will all soon change now that [YifanLu] cracked the PlayStation Classic live on a Twitch stream thus laying the ground work for swapping-in a “more curated” list of classic PlayStation games.
Over the course of three days, [YifanLu] documented the process in real-time of cracking the PlayStation Classic’s security armed with little more than a keyboard. The crux of the hack came from fellow hacker [madmonkey]’s revelation that the firmware update files were signed with a key that had been mistakenly left behind on the device by Sony. Or as [YifanLu] stated, “One key is, ‘Hey am I Sony?’…The other key is saying, ‘Hey I am Sony.’ They distributed the key that identifies [themselves] uniquely and this key doesn’t expire for another 50 years or so.”
Once inside [YifanLu] was able to sideload a prototype image of a Crash Bandicoot over USB. He simply overwrote the first title on the list, Battle Arena Toshinden, and could launch the freshly injected game from the PlayStation Classic menu screen. The video below is from Day 3 of the PlayStation Classic hacking series, so skip to timecode (03:44:45) to see the results in action. For a bit more nuance there are another 15 hours or so of video to catch-up on [YifanLu]’s Twitch page. Here’s to everyone getting their favorite onto the PlayStation Classic in the near future.
via [Wololo.net]
11 thoughts on “PlayStation Classic Hacked Live on Stream”
I’m pretty sure they didn’t forget the key. Helping the hackers hack makes this console more attractive for lots of people and now everyone can load whatever game they want without Sony having to trouble themselves with legal things.
I’m sure that’s the last thing they want.
It’s far more likely that:
A) They don’t care if the game library is well stocked, knowing it’ll sell like hotcakes anyway.
and
B) They haven’t made a console (or other hardware) in forever and the small toy-design team they cheaply stitched together to do this just suck.
They left the key there on purpose because it is in their interest to make the device more attractive and hackers can do things that Sony would not get way with.
That was not intended to be posted as a statement of fact, but as speculation. But this was lost on publication, presumably because I used fictional “speculation” HTML tags.
This was exactly my thought also. Leaving keys by mistake does not seem plausible…
People saying that Sony did this on purpose obviously don’t recall the massive fubar they made not-so-long ago with the PS3 firmware when they forgot to randomise the ECDSA generator and shipped every console with the same key :-D
Only to someone who knows better. It doesn’t seem plausible that the majority of banks are still running windows XP either, until you’ve worked for one and seen it.
This was probably a low effort, high return project. It’s more than likely the small team of EEs they put together didn’t have a clue what they were doing, being used to designing tamagotchis.
The PSX’s CD drives were of such low quality that nigh on none of them work anymore, and nobody is able to play their old games anymore, even IF the CDs are still good and unscratched (which is unlikely, because the PSX actually scratches them if the drive goes faulty). Sony owes us a little for that, and I speculate that they might have felt that way.
Now I wish that Microsoft would do the same. Because I still feel somewhat cheated after exchanging Sony with Microsoft because of the CD drive issues, only to find out that the X-Box 360 has its own bunch of issues with the CD drive. After buying two X-Box 360’s, both of which died with an RROD, now I can again not play my old games anymore.
They don’t give a toss about “owing” you anything. They shipped that system decades ago and it lived out it’s useful life. It’s your fault if you’re still trying to use one.
Never project loyalty where incompetence would suffice.
When the majority of people don’t mod consoles anyway? No, letting hackers in is the last thing a company that makes money on the control of IP would want.
Nintendo has taught them that it’ll sell like hotcakes whether it has games or not.
Id almost figetten about Crash and Spiro, I was more a Colin McRae rally fan.