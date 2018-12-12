Ground is an interesting topic when it comes to engineering. Either it’s the reference level for a digital circuit (not necessarily at zero volts, either), or it’s the return path for current, or it’s the metal chassis, which shouldn’t be the return path for current or else something’s terribly broken. Erika Earl’s talk at this year’s Hackaday Superconference is all about ground.
The first type of ground to talk about is the ground in your outlets and walls. The AC safety ground is the third pin on your plug that should be attached to the chassis of your washer/dryer on one end, and somehow connected to the neutral wire somewhere near your breaker box. The theory of this being if a conductor touches the chassis of a lamp or appliance, all the current will go along that ground bus saving you from electrocution. It should also trip the circuit breaker.
But really we’re rarely dealing with mains power around here. When it comes to electronic design, we’re mostly dealing with analog grounds and digital grounds in circuits. Sometimes these are the same, sometimes they’re not, but they’re both usually referenced to 0 Volts, Add in some considerations for EMC, and ground loops, and you have an astonishing amount of knowledge wrapped up in having zero potential.
If you want to know about what ground actually is, this isn’t a talk to miss. Erika has tons of experience chasing down grounds as an audio engineer, and her career highlights including the director of hardware engineering at Slate Digital and the Senior Technical Engineer at LA’s legendary Village Recording Studios. There’s a lot of experience here, and if you want to where to find your ground, Erika is the person to ask.
13 thoughts on “How To Stay Grounded When You Have Zero Potential”
Well that’s a video you could 50 seconds off the start.
could ^cut^
“The theory of this being if a conductor touches the chassis of a lamp or appliance, all the current will go along that ground bus saving you from electrocution. It should also trip the circuit breaker.”
What?! Is that how it’s supposed to work in the USA?
Usually this does NOT trip a circuit breaker (MCB) BUT a GFCI/RCD[1] as long as the fault current is above a semi-safe threshold (often ~30mA unless industrial environment & other exceptions).
[1] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Residual-current_device
Having the GFCI in the circuit breaker instead of the outlet is also common.
It works both ways…around wet areas you’ll find GFCI protection on newer construction, but not everything is that new and only brought up to current code if work requiring permits is to be done (and then a few bills might get you out of it).
The idea is that if you short a hot wire to ground, the low resistance path through the chassis will draw more current than the circuit is rated for and trip the breaker. Yes, this doesn’t always happen, but often this is the normal fault.
I have had this happen a number of times. Once when installing an electric range outlet and one of screws holding the outlet to the box penetrated the insulation on one of the hot wires. I turned the breaker on and BOOM!. The result was electric arc gouging for a fraction of a second before the breaker popped. The screw was shortened by about 10mm. (3/8 in)
From the wikipedia article “A residual-current device (RCD), or residual-current circuit breaker (RCCB), is a device that instantly breaks an electric circuit…”
Sounds like a gfci is a circuit breaker.
The title sounds like a philosophical pun of life’s challenges
I once was grounded, to be safe from zero potential :)
I can’t definitely say if it worked.
“metal chassis, which shouldn’t be the return path for current or else something’s terribly broken”, unless you’re dealing with vehicle wiring ;)
Don’t forget the forsaken positive ground vehicles.
If I was your father I’d ground you for all the puns you made in this article.
No way to get a rise out of that.