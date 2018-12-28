Rebuilding an Extremely Rare Twin Mustang Fighter

Towards the end of the Second World War, as the United States considered their options for a possible invasion of Japan, there was demand for a new fighter that could escort long range bombers on missions which could see them travel more than 3,200 kilometers (2,000 miles) without refueling. In response, North American Aviation created the F-82, which essentially took two of their immensely successful P-51 fighters and combined them on the same wing. The resulting plane, of which only 272 were built, ultimately set the world record for longest nonstop flight of a propeller-driven fighter at 8,129 km (5,051 mi) and ended up being the last piston engine fighter ordered by the United States Air Force.
Today, only five of these “Twin Mustangs” are known to exist. One of those, a prototype XP-82 variant, is currently in the final stages of an epic decade-long rebuilding process directed by warbird restoration expert [Tom Reilly]. At the end of this painstaking restoration, which makes use of not only original hardware but many newly produced components built with modern technology such as CNC milling and 3D printing, the vintage fighter will become the only flyable F-82 in the world.
The project provides a fascinating look at what it takes to not only return a 70+ year old ultra-rare aircraft to fully functional status, but do it in a responsible and historically accurate way. With only four other intact F-82’s in the world, replacement parts are obviously an exceptional rarity. The original parts used to rebuild this particular aircraft were sourced from literally all over the planet, piece by piece, in a process that started before [Tom] even purchased the plane itself.
In a way, the search for parts was aided by the unusual nature of the F-82, which has the outward appearance of being two standard P-51 fighters, but in fact utilizes a vast number of modified components. [Tom] would keep an eye out for parts being sold on the open market which their owners mysteriously discovered wouldn’t fit on a standard P-51. In some cases these “defective” P-51 parts ended up being intended for the Twin Mustang project, and would get added to the collection of parts that would eventually go into the XP-82 restoration.
For the parts that [Tom] couldn’t find, modern manufacturing techniques were sometimes called in. The twin layout of the aircraft meant the team occasionally had one component but was missing its counterpart. In these cases, the original component could be carefully measured and then recreated with either a CNC mill or 3D printed to be used as a die for pressing the parts out of metal. In this way the team was able to reap the benefits of modern production methods while still maintaining historical accuracy; important on an aircraft where even the colors of the wires used in the original electrical system have been researched and faithfully recreated.
We’ve seen plenty of restorations here at Hackaday, but they tend to be of the vintage computer and occasionally Power Wheels variety. It’s interesting to see that the same sort of techniques we apply to our small scale projects are used by the pros to preserve pieces of history for future generations.
[Thanks to Daniel for the tip.]
10 thoughts on “Rebuilding an Extremely Rare Twin Mustang Fighter”
I wonder how that configuration could fly farther,
unless the center wing held a larger fuel tank?
My guess is each fuselage has a tank inside somewhere. Random aside, the P-51D Mustang is my favorite WW2 plane, absolutely beautiful beast.
From what I understand, in the regular P51D, pilots had to learn to drain the tank just behind the pilot first or risk instability when doing aggressive maneuvers.
Well for one, the F-82 could carry a maximum of 1,816 gallons of fuel, compared to the maximum of 419 gallons by the P-51D. Wing area was also 408 sq ft compared to 235 on the P-51. More lift, more fuel.
Interestingly, according to Wikipedia, the record distance attempt was also hampered a bit by the pilot forgetting to drop three of his four external tanks, likely having increased drag and decreased range by a good bit.
I don’t think so because it seems to hold 6 machine guns and their ammunition. Maybe if it only has 1 pilot so the other fuselage can just hold fuel, but it doesn’t seem to be the case (i.e., it has 2 pilots). I’m baffled, too.
Hey Tom, Happy New Year to ya!
In a semi-related concept of WWII Warbird, my fellow Commodore Engineer, Greg Berlin (He designed the disk drive we used on the C128 and did many other Amiga related things including the 4000), was the grandson of Donovan Berlin, the designer of the P40 Warhawk while working for Curtis.
I had been to a warplane museum in Wright Patterson AFB in the 1960s and they had a model of the twin P51, always wondered what the story was.
Bil
SWOOOOON!
More of this please :)
I’ve not gone through the blog in detail, so please pardon my ignorance. I take it the original tech. drawings are no longer available? Otherwise, they can just re-manufacture the needed parts, can’t they? Stamped parts would be more difficult without the original tooling, but milled and cast parts should be doable, no?
Anyhow, I’m much impressed with the whole thing. It’d be awesome to see it fly again.
That is one interesting plane. I’m not even into planes and I had to click this cause of how cool that looked. Like a 2 headed shark from a bad movie.
“Sharknado! Part Two-Headed!”