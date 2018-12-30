Finding Bugs in Bluetooth

[Jiska Classen] and [Dennis Mantz] created a tool called Internal Blue that aims to be a Swiss-army knife for playing around with Bluetooth at a lower level. The ground for their tool is based in three functions that are common to all Broadcom Bluetooth chipsets: one that lets you read arbitrary memory, on that lets you run it, and one that lets you write it. Well, that was easy. The rest of their work was analyzing this code, and learning how to replace the firmware with their own version. That took them a few months of hard reversing work.
In the end, Internal Blue lets them execute commands at one layer deeper — the LMP layer — easily allowing monitoring and injection. In a series of live (and successful!) demos they probe around on a Nexus 6P from a modified Nexus 5 on their desk. This is where they started digging around in the Bluetooth stack of other devices with Broadcom chipsets, and that’s where they started finding bugs.
As is often the case, [Jiska] was just poking around and found an external code handler that didn’t do bounds checking. And that meant that she could run other functions in the firmware simply by passing the address. Since they’re essentially calling functions at any location in memory, finding which functions to call with which arguments is a process of trial and error, but the ramifications of this include at least a Bluetooth module crash and reset, but can also pull such tricks as putting the Bluetooth module into “Device Under Test” mode, which should only be accessible from the device itself. All of this is before pairing with the device — just walking by is sufficient to invoke functions through the buggy handler.
All the details of this exploit aren’t yet available, because Broadcom hasn’t fixed the firmware for probably millions of devices in the wild. And one of the reasons that they haven’t fixed it is that patching the bug will disclose where the flaw lies in all of the unpatched phones, and not all vendors can be counted on to push out updates at the same time. While they focused on the Nexus 5 cellphone, which is fairly old now, it’s applicable to any device with a similar Broadcom Bluetooth chipset.
Aside from the zero-day bug here, the big story is their Bluetooth analysis framework which will surely help other researchers learn more about Bluetooth, finding more glitches and hopefully helping make Bluetooth more openly scrutinized and more secure. Now anyone with a Raspberry Pi 3/3+ or a Nexus 5, is able to turn it into a low-level Bluetooth investigation tool.
You might know [Jiska] from her previous FitBit hack. If not, be sure to check it out.
6 thoughts on “Finding Bugs in Bluetooth”
Huh. Is this why they want you to turn on Bluetooth when you’re waiting in airport security?
There have been signs up asking people to turn on Bluetooth at the security line at Halifax international airport for at least a year now, probably two. I always thought that was strange.
I’m sure this zero day has been in the hands of government for much longer.
Probably more likely they’re measuring foot traffic. 5hey can use your Bluetooth hardware address to anonymously see where you go, how long you stay and generally how busy an area is.
But they already have that. They scan your boarding pass when you enter the security queue and when you exit the security queue.
Sorry I should have clarified, the signs are only in a very small part of the airport. The space just in front of the screening area where everybody lines up. That’s the only area with the signs.
Does anyone else besides me not see this as a problem with ‘buggy Bluetooth code’ but a problem with the corporate culture of let’s lay off all the costly grey-beards and hire bulk replacement green contractors for pennies on the dollar? Yeah! Saved the company -30% in labor costs that goes direct to the bottom line.. Executive Bonus Material Time!
I do acknowledge the possibility I am biased since my beard is grey. But I’ve never been laid-off.
Oy vey..
This is, indeed, a recurring theme. Vendor releases cheap chipset but with lots of “secret sauce” locked up tight.
Security researchers pierce the veil of security through obscurity.
Vendor drags its feet releasing a patch, fails to release it for older devices, or declares entire chipsets no longer supported… often patching only those explicitly found bugs, and not addressing design/design pattern flaws.
Chip vendor may release patch, but then device vendor may no longer exist and/or care about the device, so even fixed flaws remain unpatched.
Large number of devices, otherwise fully functional, are orphaned – forcing upgrades…
Particularly as devices are miniaturised and integrated (think SoCs etc.) so that the previously clear lines between components are blurred…
… and what’s with the shit protocol development? I mean, how did WPS come a thing with separate checking of MSB and LSB on PINs?