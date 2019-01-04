An old laptop or desktop computer that’s seen better days might still have a little bit of use left in it for a dedicated task. Grabbing a lightweight flavor of Linux and running a web server, firewall, or Super Nintendo emulator might get a few more years out of it. You can also get pretty creative repurposing obsolete single purpose machines, as [Kristjan] did with some old Cisco server equipment.
The computer in question isn’t something commonly found, either. It’s an intrusion detection system meant to mount in a server rack and protect the server itself from malicious activity. While [Kristjan] mentions that Cisco equipment seems to be the definition of planned obsolescence, we think that this Intel Celeron machine with an IDE hard drive may have gone around the bend quite some time ago. Regardless, it’s modern enough to put back to work in some other capacity.
To that end, a general purpose operating system was installed, and rather than use Linux he reached for BSD to get the system up and running. There’s one other catch, though, besides some cooling issues. Since the machine was meant to be used in a server, there’s no ACPI which means no software shutdown capability. Despite all the quirks, you can still use it to re-implement a network security system if you wanted to bring it full-circle.
4 thoughts on “BSD Breathes New Life Into Obsolete Equipment”
Judging from the headline I was expecting to see an article on putting NetBSD on a MicroVAX. Although I’ve taken old Barracuda Anti-Spam firewalls and put FreeBSD on them for a nice little home server. I guess it’s just a question of how obsolete you want to get.
I authored a short 2 piece article (The Phoenix Project) for 2600 magazine a while back.
Typical celeron 1 U rack server, used as an “Intranet” server in a previous life.
For the sum of $50.00 it came with a licensed copy of MS Server 2003, so that had to go.
Linux to the rescue..
Booted up fine, and resumed a useful life in my back room.
Typical trolls had much to say about converting the tiny rack into a full fledged AWS server, clearly not understanding exactly what a “Intranet” device was.
This too shall pass..
Happy new year from Hollyweird Ca.
The real question is did they install CARP on a Cizzz-coeee. ( https://www.openbsd.org/lyrics.html#35 )
I chose freeBSD for my Unix class back in the 90s, due mostly to the CD attached to the book.
Fun times..