Cheap ESP32 Webcam

Looking for a cheap way to keep an eye on something? [Kevin Hester] pointed us to a way to make a WiFi webcam for under $10. This uses one of the many cheap ESP32 dev boards available, along with the Internet of Things platform PlatformIO and a bit of code that creates an RTSP server. This can be accessed by any software that supports this streaming protocol, and a bit of smart routing could put it on the interwebs. [Kevin] claims that the ESP32 camera dev boards he uses can be found for less than $10, but we found that most of them cost about $15. Either way, that’s cheaper than most commercial streaming cameras.

To be fair, this hack isn’t exactly brain surgery: all that [Kevin] is doing is taking a cheap piece of hardware and installing some open source software on it. But sometimes that’s all you need, and this would be a good way to make a webcam that you won’t lose sleep over if it gets stolen or damaged.

      1. omg if I never have to see the phrase quantization table again, I’ll be happy. Though it is lucky that this camera has an option to spit out yuv 4:2:2 frames, which is one of the easy RTSP encodings.

  6. Not that this is not neat. But what more people should know about is: https://www.virtualhere.com/home
    Take any embedded linux board even that cheap Raspberry Pi Zero W, slap your HD webcam to it, and run the above software on it. Then on your PC it will show up as if you plugged that camera in directly. 30fps, and sound. Cannot beat that. In fact almost any USB device can be used this way.

    1. This is $9 (or $15 if you also want a OLED screen and a Lipo battery option), including the camera/wifi/cpu. With a bunch of broken out GPIOs which can be used for other ESP32/arduino style things.

