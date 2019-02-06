Hacking the humble Roadster Bicycle

Think of bicycles, and your first mental image could be something pretty fancy. Depending on which side of the sport you favor, you could end up thinking of a road bike or an MTB, maybe DH, CX, BMX, TT, tandem or recumbent.
But for people in most parts of the World such as Asia, Africa and South America, the bicycle conjures up a very different image – that of the humble roadster. And this simple, hardy machine has spawned innumerable hacks to extend its usefulness and functionality by enterprising people with limited means. For them, it is not as much a means of transport, as a means for livelihood and survival.
The Dabbawallahs
Mumbai’s population is estimated to be about 20 million with a density second only to Dhaka, Bangladesh. For scale, that’s about a third of the whole of UK, and half of all of Canada. Just delivering food to all these people is no mean feat. Enter the Dabbawallah, a uniquely Mumbai profession whose existence helps most Mumbaikars eat on time.
Late in the mornings, a Dabbawallah goes about house to house collecting the tiffin boxes (“dabbas”, essentially lunch boxes) on his roadster bicycle, and then delivers it at the nearest train station. The dabbas are then sorted, aggregated and taken to their destinations, where another Dabbawallah does a similar job of delivering them to their owners. Repeat in reverse in the late afternoon, and by evening all dabbas are back to their homes. Based on what I see every day when I bike commute to work, these folks carry anywhere between 40 to 50 dabbas on each bicycle. The bike rear rack, called a “carrier”, holds dozens of sturdy hooks, as does the front handlebar, for holding the dabbas. No other vehicle in Mumbai is capable of performing this task as well as the roadster can, and only very recently have some Dabbawallahs been able to “upgrade” to Mopeds. While a little bit quicker, these Mopeds can nowhere carry as many dabbas as the roadsters can.
The Knife Sharpener
I’m not sure if this is a common sight in other places, but out here, we used to have a lot of them cycling around the streets of towns and cities all over. Unfortunately, they are becoming increasingly rare, and I nowadays spot just one or two during a month in Mumbai. To do their job, they need to roam the streets and go house to house asking if people want to sharpen their kitchen knives. The roadster allows them to cover a much larger area compared to walking. But the roadster also doubles up as the sharpening machine. A bike stand over the rear wheel allows the bike to be propped up so it stays upright. The sharpener loops a piece of twine between a large pulley in the rear wheel and a small one fixed on the top tube. The small pulley drives the grinding wheel. The sharpener then sits on the rear rack, and pedals away while sharpening the knives over the grinding wheel.
Transporting Goods
roadsters are commonly used in many parts of the world for transportation, with local variations. For example, in my neck of the woods, plywood is a widely used material when people are furnishing their houses. The last mile delivery, from the plywood shop to the house, is done using a roadster. The sheets range in size from 8’x4’ down to 6’x3’ (yeah, the Imperial system still persists in Architecture related activities here). How do you get such large sheets on the bike? All you need is a small “J” hook attached to the chain stay of the bicycle. The sheets are then placed resting on the “J” hook and the drive side pedal. The delivery guy just walks the bicycle to his destination. With minor hacks to the bicycle, locals are able to move large volumes or weight of cargo – coconuts, loaves of bread, large stacks of eggs or bunches of (live) chickens, children’s toys and more. The Milkman and the Postman on roadster bicycles are a common sight, even in Mumbai. There’s nothing that can’t be moved on the roadster.
Gas Cylinder Delivery
This is by far, the scariest cargo bike hack I’ve ever seen. Not everyone here has piped cooking gas, and a large percentage of homes receive cooking gas cylinders. These are delivered on three-wheeled trikes. The rear triangle and drive train from a roadster is mated to a cargo cage officially designed to hold four or six cylinders. There’s just one brake, activated by pushing a foot lever on the seat tube, connected to the rear wheel. An empty cylinder weighs about 15 kg and a full cylinder is 30 kg. To reduce trips from the warehouse to the consumers, the delivery guys load anywhere from 12 to 16 cylinders on the trike. All told, they’re pushing a weight in excess of 400 kg, with just a puny pair of brake shoes to stop them. It’s always a sight to see these trikes being driven on the narrow, crowded streets of Mumbai. Sometimes, they use bicycles, loading five to six cylinders weighing almost 150 kg.
Transporting Humans
Everyone’s probably seen trike “Rickshaws” popular in Asia. Takes two or three adults or a large bunch of kids (ferrying them to/from school in small towns).
Every example here involves people struggling to eke out a living, so the bicycles don’t get any fancy gear drive trains to help make things easier. In most cases, it is just a rusty chain turning a dry sprocket, with a single brake if it’s a trike. But the roadster is such a hardy machine, that it takes a lot of abuse before it gives up the ghost.
The bicycle is likely one of humankind’s best inventions, and the simple roadster is not just a vehicle to get from one place to another, but a whole lot more to millions of people around the world. Check the video below on Burundi’s Biking Bananas. The situation is exactly the same across most of Asia and Africa as shown in the video.
I love seeing hacks with limited resources creatively executed!
I’m surprised that here stateside bikes aren’t that common for transportation.
Where I live its almost entirely stolen children’s BMX bikes used by drug dealers for cheap transportation. There are very few creative hacks there.
Even tho I’m in my 40s and haven’t been able to see my ribs for 15 years, I could easily pedal the 8 miles to work. But only if there were bike lanes or even sidewalks between home and work. Which there are none. It’d be either ride on the highway or sketchy 2 lane rural roads with no shoulder. Both options are a deathwish as well as I would be a nuisance to thousands of motorists every day if I dared.
I know this wouldn’t work in Americas largest cities, but in a city as small as where I live you rarely see anyone on sidewalks. But occasionally I’ll see someone cycling in the street impeding traffic, I know it’s the law not to but I’d prefer to see people ride bikes on the sidewalk. Safer for the guy pedaling, traffic keeps flowing, sidewalk gets some use.
“I know this wouldn’t work in Americas largest cities, ”
Aren’t bicycle couriers the best way to get around NYC?
Now that’s a thought – would it be possible to run a bicycle rickshaw “taxi” service in New York, to avoid the medallion system? Do the existing taxi laws apply to human propelled vehicles?
I don’t see where your comment ties in with the post, but I’ll play along….
I see more motorized vehicles than bicycles impeding traffic. The answer is not more cars. I drive and ride my bike to work depending on the day (~12mi). It takes the same time by car or bike. When I drive, I don’t see a single bike in the way and I still spend half the commute at 0mph. I know it’s painful to follow a bike for 10 seconds at 15-20mph until it’s safe to pass, but let’s remember, 15mph is waaayyyy faster than 0mph while waiting your turn in line at the backed-up traffic light. Let’s encourage more people to ride bikes so we don’t have to sit through so many red lights.
The big problem you run into is size. You’ll notice his references all come from extremely densely populated cities. You can ride a bike with groceries across a relatively large city without to much trouble. If you told every farmer in mid west US that he had to ride his bike 20+ miles to and from the grocery store and he’d only be able to carry enough goods to feed him for 2-3 days depending on family size. Well bikes just are no longer practical solutions. People used to produce some food themselves just to avoid this constant travel for food, that is no longer necessary so bikes are relegated to where they make sense. Densely populated cities.
Can’t help thinking of Steven K. Roberts and his smart bike back in the 80s. Computing Across America was the book he wrote about it.
His website:
https://microship.com/
It strikes me as so odd the Dabbawallah profession.
Why don’t the commuters just carry their own lunch box to work?
It seems like such a waste of resources/effort…
Top gear did an episode on this profession a long time ago (quite funny). The reason is 2 fold from my understanding (although I’m sure the author knows more then I).
1. The wives often prepare the food and so there’s no guarantee it was ready when the husband left for work.
2. So that the food is still warm when it arrives. State side people frequently either eat cold lunches, microwave leftovers, or go out to buy them. Having hot home made lunch delivered to work each day is a value apparently a lot of people there are willing to pay.
Both, 1 and 2 above. Plus, your tiffin is most likely liable to be squashed, spilled, or worse, ripped away from your grasp in the densely packed Trains. The Dabbawallahs carry large crates that get transported in special “luggage” compartments in the trains, avoiding the rush in the “passenger” compartments. This is how trains work in Mumbai :