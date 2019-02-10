Make Your Lego Fly

We probably all used to make our Lego fly by throwing it across the room, but Flite Test have come up with a slightly more elegant solution: they converted a Lego quadcopter to fly. They did it by adding a miniature flight controller, battery and motors/rotors to replace the Lego ones in the Lego City Arctic Air Transport kit. This combination flies surprisingly well, thanks to a thoughtful design that balances the heavier components inside the case.

Lego purists may be horrified to hear that the conversion does use a small amount of glue: the builder didn’t think that the standard Lego bricks sticking together would be enough to hold the motors in place, and that’s a fair point: the arms of a quadcopter are the part that undergoes the most stress in flight. But glue aside, it is a remarkably faithful conversion: it still looks like a Lego model, but flies like a quadcopter.

