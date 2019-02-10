There Are 200 Electronic Kits In That Box

If you grew up in the latter part of the 20th century, you didn’t have the Internet we have today — or maybe not at all. What you did have, though, was Radio Shack within an hour’s drive. They sold consumer electronics, of course, but they also sold parts and kits. In addition to specific kits, they always had some versions of a universal kit where lots of components were mounted on a board and you could easily connect and disconnect them to build different things. [RetoSpector78] found a 200-in-1 kit at a thrift store that was exactly like the one he had as a kid and he shares it with us in the video below.
This was a particularly fancy model since it has a nice looking front panel with a few knobs and displays. The book shows you how to make the 200 different projects ranging from metronomes to rain detectors. The projects really fell into several categories. There were practical circuits like radio receivers, test equipment, and transmitters. Then there were games or circuits even the manual called “silly.” In addition, there were circuits to build simply to understand how they work, like flip flops or counters.
One selling point of these kits is they are solderless. Each component attaches to a spring. You bend the spring which leaves an opening between the coils. Stick a wire in the opening and release the spring to make a connection. Later, you can bend the spring again and pull the wire out. Super simple and easy to duplicate if you wanted to make your own. Each spring has a number and the projects call out which numbered terminals connect together.
One thing we didn’t like about the original manual is that it doesn’t show you the schematics for all the circuits. It shows you a pictorial of the device and a numbered netlist, at least, at first. Although the educational circuits are useful, the short write-ups that accompany them ought to be longer to better explain the operation to neophytes.
The old device had bad LEDs, so [RetroSpector78] did a repair and you get to see the insides of the device. Not that it isn’t what you’d expect. Lots of springs and wires with a few PC boards for the ICs and other components.
We were surprised to find you can still buy these new for about $80, to $90 but not from Radio Shack. The company that makes them — and other similar labs — appears to be Maxitronix.
We often refer to these kits as analogous to FPGAs — a bunch of uncommitted components you can wire up to make different things. Of course, that analogy only goes so far — FPGAs don’t have ferrite core antennas and transformers on them, at least not yet, anyway. The spring terminals are sort of a macro version of a common breadboard.
26 thoughts on “There Are 200 Electronic Kits In That Box”
That exact kit is what started my down this dark path years ago. It still has a home with me for the nostalgia.
+1 my parents got me this kit for Christmas, I dread to think how many days I spent working on it. lately Ive been on a bit of a nostalgia kick and thought about buying one just because.
This is the exact kit I got as my second kit!
Back in 1984, my Grandmother (on my mother’s side) got me a Commodore 128 for my 5th birthday. Of course, back then, the big selling point was buy your child a computer, they’ll learn… I played video games on it! XD
Unfortunately, my family also had a farm and a mortgage, and rates back then were brutal. Because money was tight, we ended up selling the Commodore to the local library (my computer was their very first library computer!). It had to be done, to pay bills, but my parents held aside $50 for me. My 6th birthday was coming up, and they told me I could use it to get whatever I wanted…
I chose a 50-in-one Electronics and magnetism kit. In all honestly, it was about as basic as these kits can get… I quickly outgrew it, but soon had an opportunity to get the 200-in-one. Those kits ultimately set the course for my life, and I’m incredibly grateful to have had the opportunity to learn from them.
As time went on, the kits became redundant and unnecessary. I cannibalized them for parts in grander projects. The remains of those kits are long gone, save for a component here or there that might be in a project I kept around. Out of nostalgia, I found the exact types of kits I had on ebay, and bought them, so I could have a reminder of how I got started.
for me it was this one: https://i.pinimg.com/originals/14/52/b3/1452b3716f968d4575d08020b3e09d63.jpg
I don’t get the extended box, just the bottom half in that image, but soon started expanding it with parts harvested from old TV’s. This was pre-internet, ordering parts on-line wans’t an option. Schematics where based on electronics magazines from the local library. I managed to get most old copies every time the library cleared old magazines.
I know there have been complaints about some of the texts in these kits not doing a good job of explaining things. Maybe there needs to be an effort to “reboot” these manuals and kits.
One of my prized possessions is a Philips Electronic Experiments Box from the 1970s. I think they were mostly popular in the Netherlands (where I come from) and Germany (where they were made).
Instead of having the parts in a fixed place like the 200-in-1, you had plastic boards with holes in a grid pattern, and you would put paper with (basically) a life size version of the schematic on top, punch holes where the junctions were, insert weird-paperclip-like springs from the bottom and put somewhat-more-regular round springs over the top. Then you would mount parts and wires to match the schematic and you ended up with e.g. blinking lights, a siren, an amplifier or a radio.
They even had a box with a cathode ray tube to make an oscilloscope or a black and white TV. A camera module was planned but never released.
There are various websites and even some videos of the TV online. This is a good place to start:
http://norbert.old.no/kits/ee2000/
I had 50-in-1 instead. Some local clone probably. If I remember correct, brand name was Maestro kit or something (Just resisors, caps, switch BJTs, LEDs & diodes. May be a pot also. Boy I loved it (though the ease & re-usability spoiled me a lot :) )
I had the 130 in 1 kit that I unfortunately left at the house I had to vacate:
Wow, brings back some memories there. Can say what you will about Radio Shack, but it’s hard to imagine any other brick and mortar store (or at least, chain) carrying something like this today. Feel like it’s depriving next generation of some of the hands on experience we had.
Microcenter is awesome, but there’s just not enough of those to go around. Closest one to me is about an hour each way.
Maybe 3 stores doesn’t count as a chain, but American Science & Surplus (Chicago, West Chicago, Milwaukee) does carry a similar 130-in-1 kit by Elenco (https://www.elenco.com/product/130-in-1-electronics-playground/).
Wish I still had the 100-in-1 from my youth. I remember jumping right to the AM radio, one of the most complex projects, and the thrill of getting it working.
With you on Micro Center, it’s a 1.5 hour drive each way for me.
I had one of these as a kid, and I built circuit after circuit on it. Some of them wouldn’t work for me, but towards the end of the book I found circuits for testing the different components and discovered I had blown one of the transistors. I could substitute another on the board for circuits that didn’t require two of the same type, but for whatever reason I never thought as a kid to repair the broken with a replacement. I really did learn quite a lot about electronics that gave me insight when I got to college (and even after that).
I bought a kit when my daughter was about the right age, but she never really embraced it. Looking back through the book, I realize that it’s pretty boring. It’s kind of a miracle that it captured my imagination back when I was a kid. But of course, the world had fewer distractions before the Internet.
I started with the 35-in-one and worked my way up.
I got this exact kit for Christmas circa ’92, ’93 or so. The memories!!
I had this exact model. Best Christmas present i ever received. I could never get the “roulette” circuit to work
I was lucky enough to have one similar to this when I was a young teen, but prior to that I had an even cooler (to my young mind) set that came as a plastic base that allowed one to plug various small modules into. These modules were made from transparent green plastic and were in the shape of a cube, about 1″ per side. These all contained the same types of components that were in other kits, such as resistors, capacitors, and transistors. One advantage to this type of kit is that when one was done making a circuit, the printing on the modules made up a circuit diagram. I had a lot of fun playing with it and learning from it, and looking back I wish I had kept it.
I had a smaller version when I was 8 or 9 and when I saw the front panel of this in the shop I knew I had to have it, I wish I still had it now
Ah, the memories. Where I lived in Amsterdam we had a Tandy just around the corner. And when I walked by, I stopped to look at the various electronic kits in the shop window. For my birthday I got a Solar Power lab kit with, I think, 25 projects. I was so happy and did spend a lot of time with it. Later I got a 75-in-1 Elektronic Project Kit. Much bigger and in a wooden box. Years later I studied electrical engineering. Even more years later I wanted to throw the box away, but my wife safed it and we still have it, except for the manual, so it’s a bit hard to make the circuits again :-|
(And hello Jac Goudsmit)
Not the best format but have a look at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uz9w3rjVWqo
I had that 200-in-1 kit as well… and a few others, as I recall…
Ha! When on to study electronics at University – did managed to get the “roulette” circuit to work. Did not wan to rebuild anything after that was working. The arduino of its time ?
Absolutety loved it best Christmas present I every got.
That brings back memories. I had the Science Fair 150 in 1 kit. Quite exciting at the time. The seven segment LED and IC chip made it stand out. More than just sound effects and radio circuits, actual logic circuits with output to display(unfortunately limited to single digit) could be built. The 200 in 1 kit was certainly slick looking, but I always though it would be better if it had more 7 segment displays.
I had a (dozen+) multi-tap transformer I’d soldered springs to like these kits had. Was a wonderful benchtop power supply for years. if you find the right springs they’ll carry a surprising amount of power, they make pretty good heat sinks in and of themselves. not good for things that aren’t tolerant of the occasional “oopsie” short circuit tho.
Just a few months ago, Dave Jones showed that one of those kits is still useful for getting children interested in electronics:
Our local community college used a variation on this as part of the labwork for its basic electronics classes – think of components like these, but with each mounted on its own board (still spring connectors, though). It was really useful for demonstrating Ohm’s Law, basic transistor operation, and such.
Al’s comment about schematics is what bothers me about the use of such tools as Fritzing – I don’t know if that’s still a “thing”, but for a while I found myself frustrated when I’d find a potentially useful circuit illustrated that way instead of with real schematics.
Duncan – adventures in electronics – was what really got me into it, but the precursor was a pcb based kit with components on preformed plastic holders that could be bolted on to form simple circuits. Was awesome. And I still have both the radios I built from “the Bedford radio exchange”…. Grew up in 80s.
I had one with the analog meter, cadmium cell, solar cell and the clear plastic shelled relay.
Sadly the kit spent a few years in utility shed and all the spring plating went “ashy” and every connection went high resistance or erratic.
I shot a bit of de-oxidizer stuff and wiggled, but no joy.
Ebay showed no value for it (even the box), so I eventually binned it. :(