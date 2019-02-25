When designing parts on a screen, it’s very easy to type in a bunch of nice round numbers and watch everything slot together in perfect harmony. Unfortunately, the real world is not so kind. A 10mm shaft will not readily fit in a 10mm hole, and producing parts to perfect dimensions simply isn’t possible. This is where fits and tolerances come in, and [tarkka] have created a practical demonstration of this on Youtube.
Hole and shaft tolerances are important to ensure parts mate correctly and as intended. If a shaft is to fit into a hole easily and the dimensions aren’t critical, a clearance fit is called for. If assembly should be easy but the part is required to locate accurately, a running fit is called for. Alternatively, if the parts are intended to be pressed together permanently, an interference or force fit should be used.
The video covers the basics of fits and tolerances in an easy to understand way, with visual examples. The fits discussed are based in Imperial measurements, but the metric standard of hole and shaft tolerances (ISO 286-2) is also noted.
Getting your tolerances right is key to making good parts – we’ve covered common issues such as tolerance stacking before. Video after the break.
2 thoughts on “Know Your Fits And Tolerances”
One mistake that some make is over-specifying tolerances, i.e. each part must be to 0.001 (measurement unit of choice) when 0.05 would more than suffice. I have seen a project use as a template a high-precision part that had critical fit for a box that was going to sit on a test bench. As one of the photo captions above states, higher precision means higher costs, and in this case only because a purchasing agent questioned the cost did a $250 enclosure not end up costing us $3500.
OMG… I fought this battle SO many times during my 25 years as an engineer. Precision costs MONEY. Most times a three decimal hole diameter costs more than a two decimal hole. Many times the tighter tolerance hole can be used for location and the second hole can be a slot, allowing the location of the two holes to also hold a lesser tolerance. It all adds up.