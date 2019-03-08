Hackaday Podcast Ep9 – On the Edge of AI, Comment Your Code, Big Big Wheels, and Makers of Munich

Catch up on the past week of hacks with Hackaday Editors Elliot Williams and Mike Szczys. “AI on the Edge” is the buzzword of choice lately, with hardware offerings from BeagleBone and Google to satiate your thirst. We take on spotty data from Tesla, driving around on four bouncy-houses, reverse engineering a keytar, unearthing a gem of a dinosaur computer, and MIPI DSI display hacking. There are tips for getting better at commenting code, and making your computer do your algebra homework.
Episode 009 Show Notes:
New This Week:
- AI on the edge is the flavor of the week:
- New Contest Flexible PCBs
- 60 winners will get coupons to have their flexible PCB manufactured (up to 2 sqin).
Interesting Hacks of the Week:
- Live Hacking And A MIDI Keytar
- Fueled By Jealousy This Smart Lamp Really Shines
- A Big Mean Inflated Machine
- Manned Multirotor Flies Again Electric Style
- The Primordial Sinclair ZX Spectrum Emerges From The Cupboard
- Hacking The iPod Nano Display Beautiful
Quicklinks:
- Elliot’s Picks:
- Mike’s Picks:
Can’t-Miss Articles:
- “Good Code Documents Itself” And Other Hilarious Jokes You Shouldn’t Tell Yourself
- Does Teslas Autosteer Make Cars Less Safe?
- Computer Algebra For Electronic Design
Elliot’s Audio-Tour of Make Munich
- TonLichtStudio
- Max Gröning at Fab Lab Freising loves his Noztech filament extruder
- Alex Peller’s Xray Plotterbot
- Diffused LEDs via styrofoam balls: spacelights.cz
- LibreSolar
- Norbert Heinz (“Homo Faciens”) on Hackaday.io and YouTube