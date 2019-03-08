Hackaday Podcast Ep9 – On the Edge of AI, Comment Your Code, Big Big Wheels, and Makers of Munich

Catch up on the past week of hacks with Hackaday Editors Elliot Williams and Mike Szczys. “AI on the Edge” is the buzzword of choice lately, with hardware offerings from BeagleBone and Google to satiate your thirst. We take on spotty data from Tesla, driving around on four bouncy-houses, reverse engineering a keytar, unearthing a gem of a dinosaur computer, and MIPI DSI display hacking. There are tips for getting better at commenting code, and making your computer do your algebra homework.

Links for all discussed on the show are found below. As always, join in the comments as we’ll be watching those as we work on next week’s episode!

Direct download (60.6 MB)

Places to follow Hackaday podcasts:

Episode 009 Show Notes:

New This Week:

Interesting Hacks of the Week:

Quicklinks:

Can’t-Miss Articles:

Elliot’s Audio-Tour of Make Munich

TonLichtStudio

Max Gröning at Fab Lab Freising loves his Noztech filament extruder

Alex Peller’s Xray Plotterbot

Diffused LEDs via styrofoam balls: spacelights.cz

LibreSolar

Norbert Heinz (“Homo Faciens”) on Hackaday.io and YouTube