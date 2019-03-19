The CD Is 40, The CD Is Dead

The Compact Disc is 40 years old, and for those of us who remember its introduction it still has that sparkle of a high-tech item even as it slides into oblivion at the hands of streaming music services.
If we could define a moment at which consumers moved from analogue technologies to digital ones, the announcement of the CD would be a good place to start. The public’s coolest tech to own in the 1970s was probably an analogue VCR or a CB radio, yet almost overnight they switched at the start of the ’80s to a CD player and a home computer. The CD player was the first place most consumers encountered a laser of their own, which gave it an impossibly futuristic slant, and the rainbow effect of the pits on a CD became a motif that wove its way into the design language of the era. Very few new technologies since have generated this level of excitement at their mere sight, instead today’s consumers accept new developments as merely incremental to the tech they already own while simultaneously not expecting them to have longevity.
The Origins Of The Format
The format had its roots in contemporary consumer video technologies, with which in parallel research programmes both Sony and Philips were working on next-generation audio products. Sony had showcased a digital audio system using its video tape format in the early 1970s, while Philips had investigated an analogue system similar to LaserDisc video discs. By the middle of the decade both companies had produced prototype optical audio discs that were not compatible but were similar enough for them to investigate a collaboration. The 1979 prototype players with their 120 mm polycarbonate discs containing over an hour of 44.1 kHz 16-bit stereo audio were the result, and books and magazines with a futuristic outlook featured the prototype players along with the inevitable rainbow shot of a CD as the Way of the Future.
TV shows such as the BBC’s Tomorrow’s World made extravagant claims about the new format’s durability compared to vinyl LPs, leading to an expertly marketed fever pitch of expectation The Philips silver top-loading player might have looked good, but consumers would have to wait a few more years until 1982 before the first commercially available models hit the stores.
How Does A CD Player Work?
The CD player’s mode of operation might have seemed impossibly high-tech to the general public in 1980, but when it is laid out into its fundamentals it is refreshingly understandable and considerably simpler than the analogue VCR so many of them would have sat next to in an ’80s living room. At the end of the 1980s it was the example used to teach all sorts electronic control topics to electronic engineering students at my university, when we were all familiar with the format but probably most of us didn’t have the cash to own one of our own.
The business end of a CD player has surprisingly few moving parts. It is contained in a combined laser and sensor module which is mounted on a sliding actuator usually driven via a worm drive by a small motor. An infra-red laser diode shines into a prism which directs its light downwards at right angles through a lens towards a spinning CD. The lens has a focus mechanism, usually a set of coils and a magnet, allowing it to float on a magnetic field. Light is reflected back from the CD and passes directly upwards through the prism to land on an array of four photodiodes. At ideal tracking and focus the reflected light should be concentrated in the centre of the array, so by monitoring the current produced by each photodiode the player can adjust the focus, disc speed, and linear position of the laser module to keep everything on the track and retrieving a clean data stream at the right data rate.
The analogue signal from the diode array contains the data stream produced as the beam traverses the pits and lands on the CD, and a one-bit front-end simply digitizes these into bits.. These bits are assembled into data frames that have been encoded in a form designed to maximise the recoverability of the stream by encoding each byte of data into a 14-bit word intended to reduce the instantaneous bandwidth of the stream by avoiding single logic ones and zeros. This decoding is performed using a look-up table, resulting in a 16-bit data stream with Reed-Solomon error correction applied. The error correction step is performed, and the result is fed to a DAC to produce the audio signal. There are many variations and enhancements to the system that have been created by various manufacturers over the years, but at its heart the CD player remains a surprisingly simple device.
Whatever Happened To The CD?
The heyday of the CD probably came in the 1990s, when players had moved out of the realm of the wealthy audiophile and into the cheap consumer electronics stores. A portable CD player could be had for a very affordable sum, and they began to oust the Walkman-style cassette player as the choice for music on the go. Meanwhile the CD-ROM followed a similar path to affordability, and no mid-1990s beige-box PC was complete without a CD-ROM drive and a multimedia encyclopedia. There were other CD-based appliances, multimedia appliances such as Philips’ CD-i and Commodore’s CDTV Amiga in a black box , Video CDs, and of course a crop of CD-based game consoles. The CD was largely responsible for the huge success of Sony’s first-generation PlayStation, while cartridge-based consoles had required developers to pay up front for a vast inventory of cartridges that might have become landfill if the product flopped, PlayStation developers merely had to pay for the CDs produced.
While the gaming public were going crazy about their PlayStations and listening to drum-n-bass on their Discmans, the writing was on the wall for the CD format. In 1998 the MPMan MP3 player made its debut, quickly followed by the first Diamond Rio, then a host of other players. The accompanying growth of file-sharing services such as Napster prompted a self-destructive legal meltdown from record companies and bands who turned on their own customers and fans in an effort to protect their CD sales, instantly making an MP3 file from the internet a far cooler choice than a CD from a corporate legal bully. The arrival of Apple’s iPod brought both an easy legal online music store and the MP3 player as a desirable lifestyle accessory, and the CD began its decline. It’s ironic in 2019 that the standalone MP3 player has experienced a steeper nosedive in the face of streaming services than the CD did, while the vinyl LP somehow always maintained a diehard following and has managed a resurgence (PDF) as it is rediscovered by a new generation.
29 thoughts on “The CD Is 40, The CD Is Dead”
Streaming music = music on someone’s else’s computer. My CD = my music.
mp3s on a CD, even better.
While the format might be obsolete, it is better than giving ownership of something I bought to someone else. Same with cloud services, etc. Just a scam to control your own data somewhere else, and spy on you.
I keep saying THIS to people, but they are seemingly happy to put all their stuff in the “cloud” and give up any control to headless corporations.. I think it is part of the great filter.
Over 20 years ago I bought a box of 100 CD-R’s in jewel cases from (the original) Egghead for $80.
What a fantastic buy! I imagined all the great things I could do with all of them.
The box with more than half of them (unused) is sitting on a shelf in the garage…
Things such as special mailing rates and mailing boxes, as well as the hassle of labeling the CD’s and boxes, took some wind out of my sails.
also
electromagnetic safe data backup for:
50+ years – m-disc
30 – dvd-ram
far, far from dead
I still like my music on CD. I end converting it for my various playback devices BUT I prefer to have a tangible product to own. Not some nebulous piece of data in the cloud that I have to prove that I own.
I don’t want everything to be delivered via the internet. I see that as a bad thing.
Not just proof of ownership but as GTA proved, can’t be retroactively changed.
In the UK the iMac (the colourful fish tank Macs) shipped with the modem set to look for a US dial tone. Apple’s fix was to make a file available on an FTP site, that no one could connect to without a another machine to make the connection. They then started sending out Floppies with the fix to all the customers that contacted them. The iMac famously did NOT have a floppy drive. Finally and many months since the iMacs had been released Apple started sending CDs with the tiny fix file needed to change the built in modem from US dial tone to UK. I am pretty sure the fix file was just a few hundred bytes so perfect for a 640mb CD.
The great thing is that good stuff shows up on the used CD market.
For a long time at garage and book sales, the CDs were either generic collections like samba, or last week’s big hit. But I bought 85 CDs last year, except for three all used. Most were at book sales, one has them at fifty cents each, and that’s where I got a pair of Buffy Sainte-Marie collections, but a bunch of others. A few were five dollars at a used book store, though more were a dollar at the same store. Some of this is still duplicates of what I have on record, some of it is albums I never had before but wanted. One can even find Grateful Dead albums this way.
I guess this reflects the shift to streaming. And “older generation” deciding they can live without CDs, so suddenly there is good stuff.
CDs are so much more convenient, not just size but easy to skip tracks, and no need to get up and turn them over. Sold as “high fidelity”, they soon became just a practical music method. I suspect most playing them on boomboxes were not thinking of how expensive CDs were at the beginning, or the context that propelled them into the scene. They were just convenient.
Michael
An impressive level of nostalgia for a bit of aluminised plastic – I still recall hearing a CD for the first time at a friend’s house while we skived off PhysEd. Tesla Girls by OMD, which places it as late ’84. Then being able to go to the infamous Watford Electronics and buy a mighty dual-speed Panasonic CDROM drive, Gravis Ultrasound card and 7th Guest with my first ‘real’ paycheque in Dec ’93…
Those were the days.
For me the CD died after I’ve got the first one with a so called “copy protection” – that was in reality a playing protection. (the only device able to read this disc was my cd burner)
With the exception of second hand this was the last CD I ever bought. And about that time emusic started…
…and today: Still got more than 500 CDs – in a box somewhere in the attic.
Sorry but if that’s what made you give up on CDs, you give up pretty easily. Proper audio CDs were never copy-protected and nothing that Sony or anyone else could have added to the format would change that. And there is no lossy compression so audio CD basically gives you the purest copy of the master tape.
All you need is a good player, a good hifi system, and good speakers. Oh and a well mastered piece of music. Which is a problem because nowadays the master tapes that record companies make for CD’s sound like crap, with so much limiting and dynamic compression that you literally get tired of listening. The only reason vinyl is popular again is that record companies figured out that they can make more money on vinyl, if they can fool people into thinking that vinyl is better. Which is only a matter of making a crappy master for the CD and a quality master for the vinyl release.
Several labels fuzzed the standard (corrupt TOC, etc) until they came upon changes that would allow audio CDs to be played in a consumer audio CD player, but not be read by a computer’s CD-ROM and thus ripped. Later generations of CD-ROMs were able to provide more low level access and newer ripping programs were written to take advantage of that in order to bypass the “protection”. But yes, Audio CD copy protection was definitely a thing.
And don’t forget the whole Sony BMG copy protection rootkit thing that came later.
I see that totally differently: The “copy protection” attempts were merely based on weaknesses and flaws in existing software (meaning popular CD grabbing applications as well as operating systems). It was unavoidable that those attempts would only piss off consumers with little knowledge (or in the case of the Sony root kit: not just piss off but also bully). Anyone who could type “cd-r faq” in Google could find ways around all (I repeat: ALL) audio CD copy protection methods, for the simple reason that CD wasn’t designed with copy protection in mind. All audio players had to be capable of playing all CDs, so if your CD player happens to be a computer, your computer has access to all the audio on the CD and you can technically do whatever you want with it. The CD standard doesn’t care whether you make a legal backup for your own use, copy a track to legally use on your own compilation CD for the car, or illegally upload it to the internet or share it with others in another way. And if you use a good operating system (i.e. an OS that was written for users, not for the distributor, which is becoming rare these days) and a program that does a good job of audio grabbing, you will be able to grab all audio (and all subchannel data such as CD-text) from every single audio disc that can be played on an audio CD player.
Reminds me of those mixed discs that played audio in the car while the rest played on the PC. Funny thing is that Lightscribe™ is also dead along with the CD.
I attended some hearing test – I was able to hear differences at 128kbps mp3 in a few cases but never at higher bitrates. So, if available I buy flac, but 320kbps mp3s are also perfectly fine for me.
As the “Early Adopter”, I bought the first CD burner I was able to find. released by HP, with the driver software dated one week earlier.
Blank discs were way too expensive, @ $2.00 each. Some were higher priced.
“The Good Old Days”.
Today, they are not selling DVDs in places like “Best Buy” and others.
The CD is dead, long live the stream..
The HP4020i was one of the first CD burners that fit in an optical drive slot. They were made by Philips and had a mechanical problem: a spring would get in the way of the laser mechanism sometimes which meant that your CD-R became a toaster. This did a lot of damage to Philips’ reputation.
Philips made two CD recorders before the CDD 2000 / HP 4020i: the CDD 521 and the CDD 522. They were big machines (as big as an audio CD player) and expensive too (not to mention you needed a computer with a SCSI bus) and though they weren’t perfect, they worked well… As long as you had a computer that could deliver data fast enough to prevent a buffer underrun. And in the early days when CD-r discs were $15 to $20 each, a coaster could really ruin your day.
Good times! :)
The frustration of an interrupted burn and resulting coaster.
One of the reasons it still lives is exactly because it’s cheap. What other medium does one feel comfortable just giving away to perfect strangers with no expectation of ever getting it back? It’s even more secure than giving them a link to your online library.
Heck. Even DVD is beginning to get scarce around here.
A few days ago, I picked up a new Memorex brand portable drive for $15 on closeout.
Cool, I can even muck about with DVD RAM disc now!
…oh wait a sec, those went onto the clearance table several years ago.
I imagine the BETA people know how you feel.
40 years old… I remember putting a CD-ROM and sound card into an IBM clone of an early PC/XT with a 386. It was a “Multimedia” kit that included a sound card that had an IDE bus because the hard drives of the day were MFM. The kit was from Diamond Multimedia…. ahhh memories… As for not trusting cloud services well that’s just silly but then again I work for a company that does cloud intergrations so I might be partial.
my last still working cd drive finally decided to stop working and got scrapped for parts. around the same time i chucked my massive inventory of blank cds. i still have my massive backlog of 90s games. i wanted to virtualize those and get rid of the media, but its easier to just get an image of those discs from less than reputable sources on the net.
I can hear millions of CDs and CD players go “I’m not dead yet! I think I’ll go for a walk!”
I think that photo is from an early press release by Philips (I seem to remember seeing a color version). The player was code named “Pinkeltje” which is the name of a character from a Dutch book series who was as big as your pinky finger. “Pinkeltje” was never a real player, it was just a mechanism and a display and some buttons. All the electronics were in a big box that it would sit on top of. If you Google for Pinkeltje you may find some more pictures.
Fun fact: Philips wanted to make the CD 10cm or 11.5cm (not 12cm) in diameter, with both sides playable. Compact Cassettes are 10cm wide and 11.5cm diagonal so they figured that way CD player for cars and CD storage systems could be around the same size as cassettes. “Pinkeltje” was designed for the smaller size discs.
Philips/Polgram even started building a factory in Germany that could produce these discs. When Sony (which didn’t own any record companies at the time — yet) somehow got wind of that, they insisted that the cd be 12cm. The story that Sony insisted that Beethoven’s 9th symphony was 74 minutes and needed to fit, is only partially true.
I wasn’t quite an early adopter – bought my first player in 1986 when the price dropped under $200 (don’t remember what brand, got rid of it over a decade ago), but I’d owned CDs as early as ’84, as companies such as Telarc would give them away at the Chicago Consumer Electronics Show. I was a pioneer user of CD burners though, as the FDA would accept electronic versions of the 500,000+ pages of a drug marketing application in the late 90s. Those early devices had about a 1:1 odds of a successful burn, and the first blanks ran closer to $20 a pop than $2.
Heh. I remember when Intel had all their x86 documentation and web site available on CD.
“Meanwhile the CD-ROM followed a similar path to affordability, and no mid-1990s beige-box PC was complete without a CD-ROM drive and a multimedia encyclopedia. ”
Myst™ + FMV games in general.
In 20 years, hipster doofuses will discover the long forgotten joy of CDs.
I’ll stick with my 2 minute wax cylinders, recorded and played back without any electronic interventions. THAT’s real analog!