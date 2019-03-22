Retrotechtacular: Nellie The School Computer

When did computers arrive in schools? That should be an easy question to answer, probably in the years around 1980. Maybe your school had the Commodore Pet, the Apple II, or if you are British, the Acorn BBC Micro in that period, all 8-bit microcomputers running a BASIC interpreter. That’s certainly the case for the majority of schools, but not all of them. In early 1969 the BBC’s Tomorrow’s World visited a school with a computer, and in both technology and culture it was a world away from those schools a decade later that would have received those BBC Micros.
The school in question was The Forrest Grammar School, Winnersh, about 35 miles west of London, and the computer in question was a by-then-obsolete National Elliott 405 mainframe that had been donated four years earlier by the British arm of the food giant Nestlé. The school referred to it as “Nellie” — a concatenation of the two brand names. It seems to have been the preserve of the older pupils, but the film below still shows the concepts of its operation being taught at all levels. We get a brief look at some of their software too — no operating systems here, everything’s machine code on paper tape — as a teacher plays a reaction timer game and the computer wins at noughts and crosses (tic-tac-toe). One of them has even written a high-level language interpreter on which younger children solve maths problems. Of course, a 1950s mainframe with hundreds or thousands of tubes was never a particularly reliable machine, and we see them enacting their failure routine, before finally replacing a faulty delay line.
This is a fascinating watch on so many levels, not least because of its squeaky-clean portrayal of adolescent boys. This is what teenagers were supposed to be like, but by the late 1960s they must in reality have been anything but that away from the cameras. It’s a contrast with fifteen or twenty years later, the computer is seen as an extremely important learning opportunity in sharp opposition to how 8-bit computers in the 1980s came to be seen as a corrupting influence that would rot young minds.
Of course, these youngsters are not entirely representative of British youth in 1969, because as a grammar school the Forrest was part of the top tier of the selective education system prevalent at the time. There would certainly have been no computers of any sort in the local Secondary Modern school, and probably the BBC’s portrayal of the pupils would have been completely different had there been. In 1974 the Government abolished the grammar school system to create new one-size-fits-all comprehensive schools, one of which the Forrest school duly became. Following the vagaries of educational policy it is now an Academy, and there is probably not a room within it that does not contain a computer.
So what of Nellie? Because of the film there are plenty of online references to it in 1969, but we could only find one relating to its fate. It was finally broken up in 1971, with the only surviving component being a delay line. More than one Elliott machine survives in museum collections though, and your best chance in the UK of seeing one is probably at the National Museum Of Computing, in Bletchley.
3 thoughts on “Retrotechtacular: Nellie The School Computer”
We had a Wang computer delivered to my high school in the fall of 1971. Yes, Wang: http://wang3300.org/ . It ran teletypes and had a built-in basic interpreter. Core memory. The OS loaded from paper tape on teletypes. The order was submitted by one of the math teachers, but he took a sabbatical the year it arrived. Another guy and I kind of took over the machine since there was no one there with any understanding. We’d been doing GE timesharing on the teletypes the year before. It was phenomenally slow, and had hard partitioning of the memory between the three teletypes. If you had larger programs you had to reload the system from a different tape.
We were running a program that calculated the number of ways to make change or a $5 bill(98,411), and they wanted to interrupt us with a program for calculating teacher’s salary ranges that was too big to run in a 1/3 of memory configuration. We refactored the program and managed to get it to run in a 1/3 partition.
My friend later worked for Intel.
Have you tried the 3300 emulator there? (it runs only under windows)
http://wang3300.org/emu.html
My high school bought three Wang 2200s in 1975 or so, with 8KB of RAM each. A few classes used them, but entry was via punched cards. Some of us would stay after school so we could sit at the actual machines and write games.
Then in 1981 they bought 50 TRS-80 model 3s. Most of them didn’t have disk drives, but there was a network that tied all the cassette ports together. The teacher would tell all the students, “OK, type CLOAD now” and after waiting a moment, she would type CSAVE on her master computer, transferring the program from her machine to all the student’s computers.
I suspect that the first computer in most schools was the 380Z
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Research_Machines_380Z
Though our chemistry lab technician built up a ZX80 kit within a year of the 380Z appearing, which was much more accessible to spotty yoofs like myself.