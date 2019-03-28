Office Depot And OfficeMax Find Malware That Isn’t There

Sometimes we are rebuilding a RAID array or replacing a BIOS chip and we wonder how ordinary people keep their computes running. Then we realize that most of them come to someone like us for help. But what if you don’t have a family member or friend who is computer savvy? No problem! Plenty of stores — including big box office stores such as Office Depot and OfficeMax — will be glad to help you. Why most of them will be willing to test your computer for free. Sounds nice until you find out that at least in some cases these tests were showing problems that didn’t need fixing so users would pay for services they didn’t need. The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has fined Office Depot (who owns OfficeMax) $25 million and plans to use the funds to issue refunds. In addition, a vendor, Support.com, will pay $10 million to support the refunds.
The free check used software to detect problems on a PC. However, during the scan the user is asked if their computer has any of the following symptoms. For example, if their PC has become slow or frequently reboots. If you said yes to any of these questions, the software would produce a report claiming to have found evidence of malware and offering fixes that could cost significant amounts of money even if there was no other evidence.
You might think this was just bad software provided by the vendor and that the office store employees didn’t know. According to the FTC, this isn’t the case. From their report:
The FTC alleges that both Office Depot and Support.com have been aware of concerns and complaints about the PC Health Check program since at least 2012. For example, one OfficeMax employee complained to corporate management in 2012, saying “I cannot justify lying to a customer or being TRICKED into lying to them for our store to make a few extra dollars.” Despite this and other internal warnings, Office Depot continued until late 2016 to advertise and use the PC Health Check program and pushed its store managers and employees to generate sales from the program, according to the complaint.
This sort of thing concerns us for several reasons. If a cyber hacker (black-hat, not our kind of hacker) perpetrates a scam, it is deplorable. Why shouldn’t it be just as deplorable for a big company to take advantage of people’s ignorance about their computers? In addition, things like this are eventually going to lead to increased regulation over working with technology.
Think it can’t happen? It wasn’t that long ago that all you had to do to be a medical doctor was to claim to be one. We can imagine that back then a “doctor” could say, “Do you have back pain? You do? Clearly, then, you require expensive electric shock therapy to repair your herniated disc.” The government would eventually license doctors and medical devices to protect the public.
Granted, it could be worse. It doesn’t appear that the software made malicious changes which then required fixing — the equivalent of a shady mechanic cutting your brake lines while checking your oil. But it still disingenuous to offer to clean a virus you can’t find just based on someone’s say so — especially someone who need to go to a big box store for computer help.
18 thoughts on “Office Depot And OfficeMax Find Malware That Isn’t There”
” replacing a BIOS chip”
Seriously? How long has it been since motherboards stopped making replaceable BIOS chips?
Pft, just because it’s an 0402 IC on the board doesn’t mean it isn’t replaceable.
How good your eyes and steady your hands are determines that! :P
Well, I’ve done it both ways. With the right tools, you can remove a chip off a motherboard and replace it. I don’t know about this year, but my high-end 990FX motherboard has a removable PTH BIOS chip along with other features for “us” — a reset button on the board and a POST code display on the board, for example.
Actually saved me. I did a BIOS update that, for whatever reason, failed. This is my main PC so I was a bit annoyed. I pulled the chip, and have a programmer, but they don’t provide the actual BIOS image. However, I was able to figure out how to extract it from one of the update packages and brought the PC back up. I then programmed another to have as a spare.
Granted, my mobo is a few years old, but there are still plenty out there with sockets. Here’s a newer Gigabyte board that says it is socketed: https://www.newegg.com/Product/Product.aspx?Item=N82E16813145089
Of course, I could also point out that it really didn’t have anything to do with the article.
” replacing a BIOS chip” Um motherboards have had permanent BIOS chips for a long time now. I do remember back in the day having ones that could be replaced but that’s long gone.
Reflow? That’s a recurring theme around here.
Many high-end main-boards have socket-able “BIOS” flash-ROMs and so do many E-POS devices (Like the Wincor/Diebold Nixdorf Beetle i1 Q67 systems that I saw way too often at work).
Many of the “sockets” in these cases are actually SOIC chip caddies with clip-shut doors on them (Like on the “2nd BIOS” socket on my mid-tier Sapphire gaming board.) or sometimes DIP sockets like that on the Beetle i1 E-POS system as above.
However, for most consumer stuff like Atom/Core-m based cheap SFF PCs, almost all laptops, etc… have a soldered on flash-ROM (usually i2c and usually 32Mbit non Intel ME or 64/128Mbit with Intel ME… at least as far as 5th Gen Core i systems, not sure what Flash-ROM sizes are common on 6th gen and on-wards Core i systems)
Sometimes just a reflash with a programmer is needed to get the board up an running again. However its still quite easy to replace a soldered BIOS chip.
Yup a programmer helps get many boards up and running, or in my case…
Just flipping the BIOS-select switch to ROM 2 and then hot switching back to ROM 1 for flashing a known working BIOS helps fine. Also I can swap out ROM 2 from the 2nd BIOS socket and put in another ROM to take the “upgrade”…. failing that, I can just pop the original ROM back in the socket or go back to using the soldered down ROM 1.
I wonder if I could flash any old data to the ROM 2 socket or does the firmware require signed images?
Never thought of testing that and I don’t want to mess with that just yet.
Actually it sounds JUST like going to the car dealer to get your car serviced.
yep the basic service costs $300 and while you wait the service manager comes out to say did you noticed how your brakes squeal a bit when you stop, you should get a brake service thats only an extra $150, thankyou but no my brakes DONT squeal when i come to a stop.
yes BIG car company that start with V im talking about you…..
Yeah, but then you end up on reddit.com/r/justrolledintotheshop and see through all the posts where customers said “Don’t you try to scam me with my car needing new tires, just balance the wheels!” with a photo showing a wheel that’s screwed up to a level where balancing becomes impossible.
Or people complaining about brake noise and a photo showing that their brake disks were worn down so badly that the ring separated from the hub. Or the pads worn down to not having any brake pad material left, so it’s metal rubbing on metal.
My point is: It’s alright to have doubts. But before saying “No, you’re trying to scam me”, let them show you the issue.
+1
Well, it’s $150 for the brake job, but that’s just the basic shoe replacement. We also noticed that your rotors are scored and your calipers are rusted. We can’t turn the rotors, they’re scored too deeply, so it’s going to be $600 for four new rotors, and $1200 for new calipers and another $1200 for labor. OK?
Oh, and by the way sir, remember that mechanic of ours that you cursed at and offended, along with his family last time you were here ? Well, your car is already dismantled, and he is the only one that knows how to work in that model .. Just saying ….
The same thing happens with computer pop-ups. Free scan means free scam.
I used to work for support.com, I hated that stupid scanner, I can’t think of a single front line employee that felt differently. I know I wasn’t the only person that noticed this with the scanner. We were expected to write reports for every system we worked on, how do you, in good conscience, write a report for finding nothing on a computer for a service that costs 100+ dollars? You don’t, you learn to hate your job and find a new one.
I worked at Office Depot. I discovered this scam while working there, and thought it was deplorable. They charged $200 for a complete virus removal, but that often came down to the remote technicians doing simple things like running Malwarebytes. But we local employees were threatened by regional management that if we offered to run Malwarebytes on anyone’s computer it would result in immediate termination.
I’m going to have to respectfully disagree with the premise of this article.
Ok. To be fair it’s getting close to 15 years since I have worked in tech support. I guess the “norms” could have changed since then. <Almost passes out from laughing too hard>
It is my professional experience that the fact that the user has a pulse, or at least has had one at some point since the computer was hooked up for the first time is all the evidence that you really need that it is infected with some form of malware or another. If any of those boxes were checked though.. that is evidence of a LOT of malware.
Anyway, if I wasn’t on-site to work on the PC myself and all I had to go on was a user’s answers to those questions I would definitely recommend some sort of anti-malware program. Ok, that would be my third preference behind switching to <GAG> Macintosh </GAG> or if they have a friend to help then Linux. Since these Office box stores are mostly Mickeysoft shops and probably cannot make those recommendations I think recommending an anti-malware suite or two or three is totally acceptable.
I wouldn’t recommend an expensive one though. I’d recommend a free one. But anyway, the user being a person who would run Office* box store’s diagnostic program, that’s all the evidence I need. The fact that they checked those boxes is icing on the cake!
pfffft… who is going to sue Apple for “overpricing” their hardware-fix services?