Hackaday Podcast Ep12: Nearly Perpetual Motion, Mars Rover Carries Kid, and Doc Brown’s Cat Feeder

Editors Elliot Williams and Mike Szczys catch up on the past week in hackerdom. It seems as if we’re in a golden age of machine building as an incredible rocker-bogie rover is built to transport a child and mechanical simplicity automates the wet cat food dispensing process. We marvel at the ability to use G-code to decorate eggs (them being curvy in more than one direction and all). The we contemplate the ability to build and start a motor which will continue to run long after your own life ends. And perhaps it’s time to add more layers to your PCB design playbook.

Take a look at the links below if you want to follow along, and as always, tell us what you think about this episode in the comments!

Direct download (52.3 MB)

Places to follow Hackaday podcasts:

Episode 012 Show Notes:

New This Week:

Mike just got back from China and Vietnam Seeing glass replaced on cellphone screen modules was a really interesting The entire trip was shared in the Hacker Abroad series of articles

Easter Egg decorating robots Elliot is building the Sphere-O-Bot (eggbot MOD) Easter Eggs creator Egg-bot is a well-known design from Evil Mad Scientist



Interesting Hacks of the Week:

Quick Hacks:

Can’t-Miss Articles: