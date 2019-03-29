Goodyear Aero Thinks Flying Cars are a Thing

The 2019 Geneva International Motor Show has a number of “concept” vehicles. These are vehicles that usually include some cool feature that isn’t really practical — at least today. For example, in the past, concept cars have had adjustable color interior lighting, plug-in hybrid engines, and power windows — all things that would eventually become commonly available. However, today’s advances in computer-generated graphics have meant you can show things you can’t begin to build. Case in point: Goodyear has a video touting the Aero — a solid car tire that doubles as a propeller for your garden variety flying car.
To us, the thing looks more like a science fiction movie trailer than anything remotely practical. Four relatively small wheels with no central hub can flip and provide enough lift to propel a sizeable vehicle skyward. Even more interesting, is to transition modes from ground to flight, the vehicle balances on two wheels while using only two as propellers to generate lift.
In Practice
While we love speculative thinking, this seems like a lot to swallow. Sure, sure, the future could see very high-speed motors and very lightweight vehicles. But it is hard to imagine the Aero spinning fast enough to generate enough lift to loft a person alone. There’s also the inherent safety issues. If you want to see a more plausible flying car, check out the Bell Nexus. below. See the size of those props? Goodyear also says the tires would contain fiber optic sensors to monitor the road and the tire along with an embedded AI processor because — after all — what doesn’t need that?
Ethics and Kickstarter
This is an interesting problem in engineering ethics and reminded us of a lot of various nefarious Kickstarter campaigns. With computer methods, you can mock up all sorts of impossible gadgets. Would you like a cell phone that needs charging once a month for ten minutes? So would we! We just don’t know how to make one. How about a jetpack? Why not? Granted, Goodyear isn’t seeking funding for this tire, so it isn’t quite so bad, but it doesn’t look any more practical than Hackaday announcing our new once-a-month cell phone charger available sometime in the future.
In all fairness, we aren’t exactly a bunch of flying car designers, so maybe there’s something going on here that we don’t understand. We get, too, that this is supposed to be forward-looking and not something to build today. But short of the video’s vehicles having an antigravity device, we don’t think this looks like anything we are going to see in our lifetime. Flying cars, maybe. But not with tiny propeller wheels.
Education
It isn’t just Goodyear. Every six months or so we see a newspaper article about how scientists are about to invent the transporter because quantum teleportation isn’t well understood. We see stories all the time about the next big battery technology that never seems to actually hit the market.
Arthur C. Clarke famously said, “Any sufficiently advanced technology is indistinguishable from magic.” While I think he meant that in terms of cultures colliding, we may be at a time when most people don’t understand our own technology. That may seem hard to believe if you mostly hang out at hacker spaces and surplus electronic stores. But try asking the average person how a cell phone works. Or a microwave oven.
Maybe it is time to start teaching kids a “technology” class to try to develop common sense about how tech works at a high-level. Some of these kids will become business executives, judges, and lawmakers and we’ve all seen what happens when people in those roles don’t understand the technology about which they are making decisions.
This isn’t the first time we’ve railed against flying car concepts. Like videotape, the flying car is one of those things that makes a lot of false starts into the consumer market. Videotape finally hit, but it is taking a lot longer to get the car — um — off the ground.
15 thoughts on “Goodyear Aero Thinks Flying Cars are a Thing”
It’s that lack of basic scientific knowledge that leads (in part) to scares over your cell phone microwaving your brain if you hold it up to your ear, or your smart meter giving you cancer.
A lot of stuff we don’t have is because the economics don’t work. That “education” could keep away the new shiny as much as it would encourage.
That Bell Nexus looks like it would require MORE space than say a car pad, let alone a garage.
Insanely bad driver-fault accident stats in all countries and a lot of people who don’t even know what solid lines and the two-second rule mean, but flying cars..
You’re not wrong, but you are poo-pooing on a technology that doesn’t even exist yet. Instead of shooting down a non-existent plane, why don’t you suggest what can be done to remedy the issues you see? We have Tesla and SpaceX both perfecting their autonomous piloting software. Say we apply those techniques to this flying car. Who is going to drive over double lines or hover in a no hovering spot if the driver is a computer following all the rules? Put some more thought in to your comments, brother.
You want more thought? How about all those people who cut the wire to that buzzer that tells them to buckle up?
Exactly. Some folks would find a workaround so they could still hover in a marked No Hovering spot, or break other rules and kill people. This is why driverless cars will never work…look how many deaths we have had already.
Imagine how loud it would be in cities!
a) This isn’t engineering. This is marketing/PR.
b) The common person never understood technology, even when technology was simple. Go to 1898 and ask the man on the street how a candle works. “It burns, duh”. Well, what’s “burning” if the existence of atoms is as controversial a topic as quantum teleportation is today?
>In all fairness, we aren’t exactly a bunch of flying car designers, so maybe there’s something going on here that we don’t understand.
Doesn’t take a chef to taste a turd sandwich. In order to take off with two propellers corner-to-corner, the vehicle would have to be perfectly balanced. Otherwise it would simply flip over.
But, like, bicopters are a thing. Combined with ESC and gyros I don’t see why a vehicle of this sort wouldn’t be plausible. I wonder what kind of a parking garage they would need?
Yes, but those are built to be balanced to begin with, and the gyros and ESC only have to deal with the remaining disrepancy.
Think about a car. There’s one person sitting in it. Should they sit on the left, right, or in the middle? Maybe they’re moving inside the car? You got about 100 kg of off-center mass to deal with, and it takes a heck of a gyro to keep the plane level an from veering out of course.
Also, bicopters work because…
(hint: the props are well above the center of gravity)
They look to have succeeded in designing both a terrible tire and a terrible ducted fan.
The fan would waste a lot of energy around the edge with the tire tread, and the tire would waste a lot of energy driving the fan. Also a fan designed like that would need to spin at a ridiculous speed to lift itself, let alone a car and I can’t imagine the noise with those wonderful serrated square edges.
Totally PR.
From the point of view of electric motor design, an in-wheel motor that is both efficient in driving a wheel, and a high-speed propeller, is technically impossible because it’s a question of the number of poles and the drive frequency, that has to be optimized for impedance(inductance) of the motor coils.
You want torque at low speeds, you need strong magnets, but that decreases the Kv of the motor and stops it from spinning fast. Strong electromagnetics have high inductance, which means they cannot be driven at high frequency because they simply will not pass the current. Pole switching can cheat somewhat, but not by much – you can’t have the same motor operate at two vastly different speed ranges. (0-600 RPM vs. 600 – 6000 RPM)
