Stuck Designing Two-Layer PCBs? Give Four Layers a Try!

Many readers are certainly familiar with the process for home-etching of PCBs: it’s considered very straightforward, if a little involved, today. This was not the case in my youth, when I first acquired an interest in electronics. At that time, etching even single-sided boards was for “advanced” hobbyists. By the time I started etching my own PCBs, the advanced hobbyists were on to double-sided home-etched boards — the only type not pictured above, because I couldn’t find the one successful example I ever created. I later saw the rise of “bare bones” fabricated PCBs: professionally made fixed size boards with plated-through holes, but no soldermask or silkscreen. Eventually, this gave way to the aggregating PCB services we have now with full two-layer boards, complete with soldermask and silkscreen.
Today, the “advanced” hobbyist may be using four-layer boards, although the four-layer adoption rate is still relatively low – OSH Park produces around 90% two-layer and 10% four-layer, for instance. I think this will inevitably increase, as has been the case with all the previous technologies: the advanced eventually becomes the mainstream. Each of the previous shifts has brought easier design and construction as well as improved performance, and the same will be true as four layers becomes more commonplace.
So, let’s take a look at designing four-layer PCBs. If you’ve never considered one for any of your designs, you may be pleasantly surprised at what little extra cost is involved for all the benefits you gain.
How Do They Stack Up?
The obvious difference between two-layer and four-layer PCBs is two extra layers of copper. The particular arrangement of the layers within a board is known as a “stackup.” Two-layer stackups are simple: there’s copper of a specified thickness on each side of a core material, most often FR4 glass-reinforced epoxy laminate. A typical example is shown in the figure: 1.4 mil (aka 1 oz) for the copper and 60 mils for the core. If you’ve never worked with four-layer PCBs before, you might assume the extra two inner copper layers were equally spaced within, but they’re typically much closer to the outer layers. There are some very compelling reasons to do this, which we’ll explore in a bit.
If you’re ordering a large number of PCBs directly from the manufacturer, you can customize the stackup, changing the spacing and copper thicknesses to suit your design. With hobbyist-oriented services, however, you get their standard four-layer stackup. Luckily, many services have chosen their offerings well. OSH Park, for instance, uses a premium FR408 substrate for their four-layer service, which yields excellent RF performance.
What Goes Where?
So, now you’ve got two more copper layers – what should you do with them? There are a number of ways to arrange your design, but unless you have specific reasons, it’s best to stick with the most common strategy. In this approach, the outer layers are used for signals, and the two inner layers are used as power and ground planes. Most commonly, the ground plane is closest to the component side of the PCB. Signals are then placed on the two outer layers. One convenient way to do this is to route signals in orthogonal directions on the two layers – the top layer might have primarily vertical traces, while those on the bottom would be mostly horizontal. To get to somewhere on a diagonal, you take a Manhattan-distance path, alternating between layers. This increases the achievable signal density, and is a good starting point for iterating on a design.
Connections between the layers are made with vias, just like in two-layer stackups. To power an IC, for instance, the pin may be broken out with a short, wide trace to a via which connects to the power plane. Better yet, you can create a small “power island” made from a copper pour on the component side which is connected to the plane through several vias, adding one or more bypass capacitors nearby for rock-solid power supply. With multi-layer PCBs, there are different varieties of via, although in hobbyist-level offerings, you typically will be limited to the more familiar type that goes through all layers of the board. In more advanced board processes, you can also have blind vias which only connect outer layers to an inner layer, or buried vias which only connect inner layers.
Why Am I Doing This?
OK, you’ve chosen to go with a four-layer stackup and the standard layer arrangement. What does this buy you? First, power distribution is greatly simplified and improved. Nearly solid planes, broken only by vias, have very low inductance and resistance, improving power quality, plus there’s no need to fit wide power traces onto the signal layers. Anywhere you need VCC or GND, just drill down for it. Without power traces on the outer layers, there’s that much more room for signal traces.
There are even more benefits for RF or high-speed digital designs. A 50-ohm trace on a typical two-layer board is around 110 mils wide. On the example four-layer stackup shown above, that drops to 14 mils, nearly a factor of eight improvement in density just from the track width. Differential digital signal pairs can also be improved, shrinking their footprint by a factor of four in this example. These advantages can easily result in more compact, yet easier-to-route designs, saving you board area and precious design time.
Some of the biggest pluses of moving to four-layers may not be immediately obvious, but there are more advantages to the small distance between the inner copper layers and their respective outer ones. Keeping the signal traces close to a power or ground plane increases the coupling between them, and decreases the signal loop area including the current return path. These factors decrease radiated emissions and improve signal integrity. If it’s just a hobby project, you may not be thinking of emissions testing, but if you ever want to get your design certified for sale, it can be a showstopper issue. Improved signal integrity, on the other hand, means you have a greater chance of a successful high-speed design the first time.
These advantages can be dramatic and almost come automatically. As a great example, Dave Jones over at eevblog recently posted a video where he took an existing two-layer design, the Gigatron TTL microcomputer, and changed it to four-layers simply by adding power and ground planes in between the existing signal layers. When he noise-tested the PCB, emissions from the four-layer version were greatly reduced compared to the original design.
Where’s The Catch?
So, that all sounds awesome, but surely there must be some disadvantages to four-layer designs. Yes, but they’re relatively minor. First, four-layer boards cost more than two-layer boards on a per-area basis. Typical numbers are from 1.5 x to 2 x the cost for boards of equal quality, not counting the really cheap “deals” on leaded HASL finish two-layer prototype-grade services. This metric can be a little misleading, however. A four-layer design may be smaller than the corresponding two-layer version, negating some of the per-area cost difference. The cost of the PCB may also be a small fraction of the total BOM, so doubling it will only add a small incremental cost.
For one-off and personal projects, using a four-layer stackup may pay for itself in the time and effort saved routing the design. If you’re planning a production run, four layers may still make sense, even if it’s just for a prototype that you can later try to cost-reduce into two-layers. Get it working quickly, then optimize later.
Another perceived disadvantage is the increased production time for the more complex four-layer process. This may have been more of an issue in the past, as the times are becoming more comparable lately. OSH Park, for instance, ships 90% of its two-layer orders in 8 calendar days, and an equivalent proportion of their four-layer ones in 9 days, with the times expected to equalize within the next few months. Combined with real-life shipping times, minor differences like this are completely inconsequential.
Besides time and cost, there may also be minor functional drawbacks to four-layer designs. Reworking a four-layer board to correct mistakes in a prototype can be more difficult than fixing a two-layer version. Since the inner layers are so close to the outer ones, it doesn’t take much extra force to accidentally cut into a ground or power plane when surgically disconnecting a signal trace. This can cause either side of the trace to short to the plane. A light touch and a thorough check with a microscope is advised. On the other hand, if you’ve routed signal traces on inner layers for some reason, re-working the board may be next to impossible: another reason to stick power planes in there.
Routing a four-layer PCB can involve some new twists, requiring a little extra thought. For instance, in the four-layer stackup described above, signals on the bottom layer are referenced to the power plane; their return current must flow through the plane to the nearest bypass capacitor to find its way back to ground. If you’re switching layers often with high-speed signals, you may need to add additional bypass capacitors between the planes at strategic points on the board to shorten these return paths and keep signal loop areas small. The upside is that doing so is simply a matter of placing the caps and dropping a few vias to connect them to the internal planes.
Finally, your favorite PCB layout tool may not support four-layer boards. Eagle’s free version is limited to two layers, as is Fritzing. If you use a hobbyist-oriented package, you’ll need to verify that it will do more layers. This may be the most compelling reason I’ve heard yet to get started with KiCAD.
Going Forward
Given all the advantages that four-layer designs bring and the minimal extra cost, it’s probably worthwhile to evaluate if any of your current or future designs would benefit from stepping up. Personally, I usually start with four-layer designs these days. About the only time I use two-layers is for extremely simple boards, or when I need them quickly, since I can get rush two-layer orders in about a week (coincidentally at the same price as normal turn-time four-layers).
There’s no reason to stop at four-layers, either. Similar arguments can be made for moving to higher-layer stackups. For a particularly interesting take, check out Kerry Scharfglass’s talk at last year’s Hackaday Superconference, where he describes spending an extra $130 to move his 500-piece order from four-layer to six-layer and saving an estimated 20-30 hours of design time.
You might be see a similar savings on your next project. Give it a try.
[Thanks to Laen and Drew at OSH Park for their insights and data.]
11 thoughts on “Stuck Designing Two-Layer PCBs? Give Four Layers a Try!”
Not knowing what you meant by HASL, I looked it up Hot Air Solder Leveling.
https://www.7pcb.com/blog/enig-vs-hasl-different-surface-finish-techniques.php
And decades ago, I read about “Stripline” being used for RF circuits.
How does that fit in with multi-layer PCBs?
In the case of modern 4-layer PCB’s it’s just offset. Stripline is a signal line wedged between two ground planes, and most calculators assume it’s evenly spaced between the two (looking at kicad’s calculator, it doesn’t seem to do offset stripline) . I think there are a few offset stripline calculators that should show up on google.
As a starting point, I’d check out kicad’s TransLine calculator, it’s got good pictorials of various configurations. I like coplanar wave guides with ground plane personally.
Stripline may be easier in 6+ layer stackups where there are more chances for 3 evenly spaced layers, but even then that’s not necessarily guaranteed, as usually such stackups are (basically) layered sets of 1 and 2-sided PCB’s. In the case of the case of the 4 layer PCB above, think of it as two 6.7mil thick pre-preg boards sandwiched together on a 47mil core. As you start stacking 2 layer boards, at some point, the layer thicknesses between two prepreg boards isn’t necessarily guaranteed (unless you’re doing controlled impedance as an extra option, which costs $$). Disclaimer: I don’t know if they take two 2-layer boards and sandwich them together, or if they take a 2 layer 47-mil core and slap on a 6.7mil single sided board on each side. Doesn’t really matter for this particular case.
KiCad’s PCB calculator does handle asymmetric stripline — the trace-to-plane (‘a’ in the calculator) and plane-to-plane (‘H’ in the calculator) distances are specified separately. I was just using that a couple days ago, despite the fact that I’m still stuck on DipTrace for doing the board design.
On the fabrication side, the core is fabbed like a two-layer board, then uncured (i.e. still soft) prepreg layers are laminated on to it. This has the side effect of making the outer dielectric thickness somewhat variable, since the prepreg will distort and flow around the contours etched into the inner layer copper before it cures. Full, flat plane layers keep things nice and even. If you have any reason to care about slight variations in that thickness, though, you probably needed an uninterrupted plane layer for electromagnetic reasons anyway.
Stripe line has reference plane on both side (vs microstripe on one side i.e. signal on top or bottom layer)
Therefore stripeline requires to be in the inner layers of a multilayer PCB. Thinner traces is needed, but it’ll have more dielectric losses (at higher frequency).
What about capacitance between layers?
Is it anything to worry about? Is there an added benefit?
Between power & ground layer, it can help as very high frequency decoupling. However the separation is a bit far for the 62mil 4 layer PCB. Less separation (thinner boards or more layers) would help out.
PCB trace impedance is lowered by the proximity of a power or ground plane – less inductive because of smaller loop area, more capacitive . This reduces crosstalk between adjacent signal traces as the EM field like to concentrate more to the return path.
Spoiler: Up in the 20+layers, adding more layers won’t help routing as the vias starts to interfere with the routing. The PCB also starts to become thicker and more difficult to make.
And it only costs 3X to make!
Did you read the article? The time saving, space saving, lower failure rate because fewer vias etc. can really make it worthwhile especially if you’re making production boards.
>A four-layer design may be smaller than the corresponding two-layer version
Only if you are more aggressive in the placement and routing like a high end commercial product. Most OSH Park layouts aren’t.
ExpressPCB.com does 4-layer boards (inner layers have to be planes, I think). Check ’em out. Free CAD tool, we use it for quickie stuff that we would previously have done with perf board and wire. Three boards will cost you something around $200, in 3 days.
3pcb and pcbway will do 10x 1000x100mm 4-layer boards for $50 with 4 day turnaround. Might want to stop throwing money away with expresspcb and check them out. For $200 you can get a 6 layer with 3mil/3mil traces