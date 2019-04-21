Freezers are highly useful devices. You can preserve food, stop a dead animal from stinking out your apartment, and keep your vodka at the optimal drinking temperature. Of course, most of us bought ours from the local whitegoods store, but [Tech Ingredients] set out to build his own (YouTube, embedded below).
Unlike your freezer at home, this build doesn’t use the typical heat pump and refrigeration cycle with a compressor and expansion valve and so on. Instead, this freezer uses thermoelectric devices to pump heat, in combination with a glycol cooling circuit and fan-cooled radiators.
It’s not the most efficient or practical way to build a freezer, but it is functional and the device demonstrably works, making ice cubes over the course of a few hours. Performance can be further improved by moving the radiator assembly outdoors to make the most of the low ambient temperatures.
[Tech Ingredients] has further plans to experiment with a dessicant-based refrigeration system, and reports that initial results are promising. We’re eager to see how that goes; we’re fans of any rig that can cool a beer down in no time flat. Video after the break.
6 thoughts on “Build Your Own Freezer With Thermoelectric Coolers”
I’m really looking forward to his dessicant cycle refrigerator he teased at the end of the video.
I’ve seen TEC fridges in hotel rooms, improperly enclosed in cabinets that trap heat. With the cabinet door closed they work poorly without the ventilation required for the heat to get away.
These are poor refrigerators in general – very energy-inefficient, and even when working properly they won’t get cold enough to make ice. Most hotels I’ve been in have gotten rid of them (and I don’t see them for sale in big box stores these days either) as more efficient vapor-compression systems are now price-competitive.
Yeah, I saw an article some years ago by some well-intentioned students proposing getting rid of the “mechanical and therefor inefficient” air conditioning systems in cars and using thermoelectric elements. Simple tunnel vision and a lack of basic research.
The TEC fridges have pretty much fallen out of favor for almost everything. They are especially bad in anything that is AC powered as any ripple causes them to create heat making them even less efficient than they already are. I have a car unit. It draws over 8 amps and on a hot day just manages to keep cold things cold. The savings grace is that there is no need for ice. It is nice having a dry cooler. Soggy sandwiches suck.
What I would like to see is a company that lets me take advantage of the outside temps vs inside temps to heat/cool things. With a switchable cooling system that could perhaps pump heat out in the winter to the local room, but in the summer pump that extra heat outside.