Those of us of advancing years will remember the era of the floppy disc. Maybe not that of the 8-inch drive, but probably its 5.25-inch and certainly its 3.5-inch cousins. Some will remember the floppy disc fondly, while for others there will be recollections of slow and unreliable media with inadequate capacity, whose ability to hold data for any length of time was severely questionable. Add three decades to the time a disc has spent in storage, and those data errors become frequent. The life of a retrocomputing enthusiast hoping to preserve aged software is made extremely difficult by them, and [has a few tips to help with recovery.]
It’s written with specific reference to Commodore 5.25-inch floppies, but aside from some of the specific software, the techniques could be applied to any discs. Most interesting is his explanation of the mechanisms that lead to bad discs or bad sectors, before he looks at some of the mitigations that might be employed. Cleaning the disc or the drive head with alcohol is explored, then taking a dump of the raw data for detailed inspection and disassembly in search of checksum errors. If in your youth a floppy disc was just something you put in a drive and you never investigated further, perhaps this piece will fill in some of the gaps.
If the thought of a stack of Commodore 64 floppies fills you with dread, how about using an emulator?
Header image: PrixeH [CC BY-SA 3.0].
10 thoughts on “Recovering Data From Floppies With Errors”
And before, tapes.
I still have the square punch that lets you notch the disk so you can write to the opposite side of a 5-1/4, and some of the stickers to write protect them.
What is this “Square Punch” of which you speak?
I used a simple dime-store hole punch, and it was good enough for me.
No mention of the cryoflux yet?
https://www.kryoflux.com/
I still have the 8″ floppy with Borland Turbo Pascal for CP/M.
The first software I’ve bought for my first home made computer…
My 3.5’s were easy to recover with dd_rescue and a usb floppy drive. Still need to come up with some hardware that will work with my collection of 5.25’s and 8’s, though….
For the 5 1/4, look for some junk 286/386´s being sold for recycling …. most have drives that will work after a little cleaning. As for the 8″ disks, it is tougher …
I have the drives — its the PCI interfaces I don’t have anymore (not that that would help me much as I’ve been doing most of my work off of Linux laptops of late). The best I’ve seen is this — http://shop.deviceside.com/prod/FC5025 — but it is still a bit too pricy for me…
tl;dr summary:
1. clean the disk
2. clean the drive
3. read – read – read – read – read – read, retry, read, retry, read, until success
4. get a new replacement disk, goto 1-3
5. piece together the data
sad that in many years, no real advances have been made in data recovery. What about going backwards from the checksum and getting the data – should work if there are not too many bad bits.
All of us are “Of Advancing Years”.
It’s just that some of us have more of a head start than others…