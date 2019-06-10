The average FDM 3D printer is not so different from your garden variety laser cutter. They’re often both Cartesian-coordinate based machines, but with different numbers of axes and mounting different tools. As [Gosse Adema] shows, turning a 3D printer into a laser cutter can actually be a remarkably easy job.
The build starts with an Anet A8 3D printer. It’s an affordable model at the lower end of the FDM printer market, making it accessible to a broad range of makers. With the help of some 3D printed brackets, it’s possible to replace the extruder assembly with a laser instead, allowing the device to cut and engrave various materials.
[Gosse] went with a 5500 mW diode laser, which allows for the cutting and engraving of wood, some plastics and even fabrics. Unlike a dedicated laser cutter there are no safety interlocks and no enclosure, so it’s important to wear goggles when the device is operating. Some tinkering with G-Code is required to get things up and running, but it’s a small price to pay to get a laser cutter on your workbench.
We’ve seen [Gosse]’s 3D printer experiments before, with the Anet A8 serving well as a PCB milling machine.
9 thoughts on “Creating A Laser Cutter From A 3D Printer”
is it really that hard to modify 3d printing firmware to include interlocks and the necessary safety systems?
These are not firmware, these are hardware elements.
Even 5000W solid state laser can bring a lot of damage (like setting a house on fire). So all these conversions must be done extremely carefully and used with caution.
Yep. The one I sell has a tilt switch so that it only shoots downwards. At least it should help with not losing an eye.
Sure, all of the modifications here were hardware based specifically so that there would be no modification of the firmware (using fan PWM to control the laser duty cycle) but there are opensource 3d printing firmware that could be modified to provide for such interlocks. From some quick searching the A8 can use the Marlin firmware, so it shouldn’t be that hard to implement safety features in firmware. Even if you didn’t want to use that firmware there should be some way of creating a hardware circuit that would trip a safety stop using some part now unused on the printer (say the bed thermal protections).
My point is that if you are converting a 3d printer to be a laser cutter/engraver with a diode laser then it shouldn’t be that hard to implement the interlocks and safety systems that would prevent the majority of possible calamity?
Indeed, a “door open” switch doesn’t have much relevance if your 3D printer has no door, nor even any enclosure at all.
This is a very good article in general, the only problem with it is how it describes the electrical connections of the laser module to a very custom Anet board. More widely used RAMPS and MKS Gen may need slightly different approach. FAN output is controlled in a way that both wires are at 12V potential when the FAN is off. SO it is kind of inverted 12V PWM output. Red wire is always at 12V potential, while black wire is shorted to ground with MOSFET by normal PWM signal from ATMega (low-side switch circuit). Knowledge of this is the main difficulty of this conversion. People suggest to use inverting transistor circuitry, someone came up with an idea to use an optocoupler. The simplest way I’ve figured out is to solder a TTL wire from laser module directly to the GATE pin of the FAN MOSFET on my MKS board.
Here is my example of Delta conversion: https://www.thingiverse.com/thing:2791931
Magnetic joints allow quick and easy swamping between print-head and laser-module, but do reduce the maximum speed of printing (can’t not hold up at high speed). And just for fun – some alternative use: https://youtu.be/jnHQpG4gfi0
I kinda feel like you didn’t read the source (or article) at all and want to just flex your knowledge. The article doesn’t mention at all the connections.
1. There is nothing “custom” about the builders Anet board.
2. The builder is using the PWM output of the fan to control the fan, exactly as you describe.
It’s as close to plug and play as you can get. i have the 5.5W, but I put mine on my Ox CNC via the PWM of my TinyG. The biggest issue is making sure your PWM voltage and the laser are the same voltage otherwise you will need a logic converter.
Kinda feels like you were trying to take the opportunity to say “I did it better” when in fact you did it no differently.
There are going to be alot of people with eye damage from this sort of thing. Maybe someone could do a writeup on laser safety that each of these articles could link to. Too many people out there just go build something they saw on a youtube video or blog without actually understanding what they are doing. At these power levels even secondary reflections can cause permanent irreversible eye damage. Used to be that lasers had a high barrier to entry that only the people who know what they are doing had them. Now anyone with a little $ can get a high powered laser capable of blinding someone, and them use them in unsafe ways while being ignorant of the hazards involved.
http://robots-everywhere.com/re_wiki/pub/web/Main.LCheapo.html Open source laser driver design right here :)