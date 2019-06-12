[Adosia] has some interesting videos about their IoT platform controlling self-watering plant pots. However, the video that really caught our eye was the experience in sealing up sensors that are going to be out in the field. Even if you aren’t using the exact sensors, the techniques are useful.
We would have expected to see potting compound, but that’s messy and hard to use so their process is simpler. First, a few coats of clear urethane sealant goes over the electronics. Next, heat shrink goes over the assembly. It isn’t ordinary heat shrink though, instead it’s the kind that has heat-activated adhesive inside.
If you haven’t seen adhesive-lined heat shrink, it is often sold as marine heat shrink — you can even find it under that name at Harbor Freight. You also see this sometimes in tape form as heat shrinkable electrical tape.
Heat shrink seems ubiquitous and commonplace, but it is actually a fairly recent and sophisticated creation. Creating it usually requires radiation and sophisticated polymer chemistry, and it has only been available since 1962. If you do try potting instead of this technique, our advice is to avoid the silicone and stick with a proper two-part epoxy.
2 thoughts on “He Comes To Bury Sensors, Not To Praise Them”
In the event you don’t have any heat activated adhesive heat shrink laying around, a couple dabs of hot melt glue on the part/joint and slower heating works well too.
Definitely. I use a utility knife to shave off paper thin slices of a glue stick and pop them in the unshrunk heatshrink tube with the board/connector/wire/whatever is being wrapped.
That said, the high grade adhesive lined heat shrink tubing tends to be willing to shrink to a quarter of its unshrunk size whereas the normal stuff will only shrink to half. Someone may make the more shrinky non-adhesive stuff but if they do it’s not at any of the shops I frequent.