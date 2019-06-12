The word “tremolo” has a wide variety of meanings in the musical lexicon. A tremolo effect, in the guitar community at least, refers to a periodic variation in amplitude. This is often achieved with solid state electronics, but also recalls the sounds created by Hammond organs of years past with their rotating Leslie speakers. [HackaweekTV] decided to do things the old fashioned way, building a mechanical tremolo effect of his own (Youtube link, embedded below).
Electronically, the signal is simply passed through a linear audio potentiometer. The effect is generated by rapidly cycling this potentiometer up and down. The motion is achieved through a geared motor salvaged from a Roomba, which turns a cam. A sprung follower sits on top of the cam, and is attached to the potentiometer.
There were some challenges in development. Rigidity of the frame was an issue, and the follower had issues with snagging on the cam. However, with some careful iteration they were able to get everything up and running. The final project sounds great, and with the amplifier turned up, there’s no need to worry about the sound of the moving parts.
Naturally, you can always build a tremolo with a 555 instead. Video after the break.
5 thoughts on “Mechanical Tremolo Does Things The Old-School Way”
or do things the black metal way and just play really really fast. i like how some of them can do a four string chord on the up and down stroke 32 times a bar. though this kind of playing requires superhuman abilities and a pact with satan.
TL/DW but from that last few seconds it sounds good and looks cool, shame he blew the motor though, maybe a bigger one next time, and if I could play a guitar I’d buy one.
“Sector Gear”
You keep using that word. I do not think it means what you think it means.
The motor is OK. It was hot and slipping gears. :)
That thing desperately needs a roller on the lifter. a simple ball bearing would be enough, or even a small bushing.