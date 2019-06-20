Electric Cars Sound Off, Starting July 1st

By and large, automakers have spent much of the last century trying to make cars quieter and more comfortable. Noise from vehicles can be disruptive and just generally annoying, so it makes sense to minimise it where possible.
However, the noise from the average motor vehicle can serve a useful purpose. A running engine acts as an auditory warning to those nearby. This is particularly useful to help people avoid walking in front of moving vehicles, and is especially important for the visually impaired.
Electric vehicles, with their near-silent powertrains, have put this in jeopardy. Thus, from July 1st, 2019, the European Union will enforce regulations on the installation of noise-making devices on new electric and hybrid vehicles. They are referred to as the “Acoustic Vehicle Alert System”, and it’s been a hot area of development for some time now.
They’re making the cars louder now?
It might seem like a waste of effort and energy, but safety is a serious businses. Monash University reported in 2018 that 35% of vision impaired persons surveyed had experienced collisions or near-miss incidents with electric or hybrid vehicles. This promises to be a growing problem as the take-up of electric cars increases, so it’s no surprise that laws are coming in to effect to deal with the problem.
The European Union ratified its guidelines for Acoustic Vehicle Alerting Systems, or AVAS, way back in 2014, giving automakers plenty of time to comply with the directive. The intention is for electric and hybrid vehicles to emit artificially generated noise when travelling at low speeds, for the purpose of warning pedestrians and other vulnerable road users of the vehicle’s presence and activity.
While there is no strict specification of the sound to be made, the intention is that a vehicle should make a sound similar in nature to that of its gasoline-powered equivalent. This is in order to make the system intuitive for all road users. It would obviously be confusing and dangerous if large trucks sounded like small hatchbacks, and vice versa, so cars are considered by category and weight class.
The official requirements make for interesting reading. The sounds emitted are intended to vary in volume and pitch, depending on vehicle behaviour. There are minimum requirements, enforced by a test regime, to ensure the systems meet the spirit and the letter of the regulations. The minimum sound level is 56 dB(A) as measured in the test, and the AVAS must be active at speeds below 20km/h. Above that, road noise from the tyres is considered to be loud enough to warn pedestrians. The AVAS is also expected to make sound when the vehicle reverses. Sound must be continuous, and the maximum sound level is restricted to 75 dB(A) – around about the same as a toilet flushing, or an average gasoline-fueled car. Outside of this, and some specifications on mandatory minimum frequency sweeps with relation to speed, automakers have plenty of scope to personalise the sound to suit their brand.
What’s It Like, Then?
It’s not the first time automakers have intentionally made cars louder with synthesized sound; sports models have been doing it for a while now, much to the chagrin of diehard automotive purists. However, rather than directly replicating the sound of an internal combustion engine, car companies have employed crack teams to develop unique and compelling sounds to usher in the age of electrification.
As you’d expect, most have gone with a very science fiction, spaceship-like sound. Some have been working on the technology longer than others; there’s video of an early Audi e-tron project from way back in 2011, 3 years before the EU decided to enact the AVAS legislation. Nissan have had their Leaf on the road making sounds for almost that long, while Jaguar launched their system with their all-electric I-Pace. Most automakers have stuck to a fairly futuristic theme, while putting their own twist on the sound.
Electric trailblazers Tesla are yet to reveal the noise their vehicles will make after the July deadline, and Volkswagen are similarly playing their cards close to their chest.
We’d be surprised if they go with anything too outlandish. The fact that it has taken this long for regulations to come in is a testament to the inertia of goverments and big business interests. Still, it’s been a topic of some thought for a while now, given that electric vehicle noise was a key plot component of a mindblowing Kevin James film from 8 years ago. If the EU had moved quicker by about a decade, we could have avoided The Dilemma (2011) entirely.
Is It A Big Deal?
Fundamentally, it’s a useful technology to keep pedestrians safe, and as the technology is only active at low speed, it’s unlikely to bother anyone too much on a day-to-day basis. Unlike your straight-piped Fox body project car, your AVAS isn’t going to wake the neighbours or send the neighbourhood cats scrambling up a tree. With the legislation being largely done and dusted 5 years ago, and with the US set to enforce similar regulations in the next few years, it’s pretty much a closed matter. Expect there to be minor regional differences in requirements, similar to the variances in indicators and automotive lighting the world over. Overall though, the average punter will barely notice the technology – other than noting that these new whizz-bang cars do sound awful fancy, don’t they? Change, it is ever thus!
18 thoughts on “Electric Cars Sound Off, Starting July 1st”
Only one artificial sound for EV’s and hybrids are acceptable:
MY electric car will have a “Jetsons” sound generator:
I agree, (whatever remains of) Hanna-Barbera could make a fortune licensing those sounds to a car manufacturer!
I’m a cyclist and, in our country, I have to ride on the road if my speed is >5km/s (unless there’s a bicycle lane in the immediate vicinity), I can’t ride on the sidewalk unless I am going very slow. Listening to the cars making sound helps me a lot to make sure I stay safe – esp. when it comes to heavyweight cars, that have the potential of blowing me off the road when they pass by. Sure, I look behind my shoulder and that helps a lot to check whether there are cars behind me in the distance and prepare for them, but you can’t do that too often, esp. when the cars pass by – that might cause you to swerve (even if a bit), the chance is small, but it’s there; so, sound helps during cycling quite a bit.
As a cyclist I would rather cars make no sound and people use their eyes instead of their ears before stepping out into the street. My bicycle makes no sound and occasionally people step out in front of me, I assume because they don’t hear anything. I want people to be trained to look before they leap. If you are visually impaired don’t step into the street, use the crosswalk.
After a couple of fatal pedestrian-cyclist collisions this summer, EU commision now discusses way of introducing a mandatory “audible indication device” on all bicycles sold in EU. Socialists: give them finger, they’ll take whole hand.
Regulations are not exclusive to socialists. EU commission consists of multiple parties, not just socialist ones (though if you simplify the political spectrum, the left-wing parties are overrepresented). Furthermore, I personally can see how it would happen – people dying when just walking on a sidewalk through negligence of others is no laughing matter. I do think that audible indication is a very stupid way to do that – cyclists are much more capable of not running over pedestrians than pedestrians are capable of evading cyclists, and I’m talking from experience as a cyclist – pedestrians are just that clumsy and slow. Plus, quite some of them wear headphones.
One thing – I’ve went through Google to the best of my abilities, and I can’t find any info on EU specifically discussing audible warnings on bicycles. Can you give me a link? All I can find is electric cars.
We should show EU comission that new thing that can be used on bicycles, we call it “the bell”.
I can see it happening to speed pedelecs, but that’s because they’re almost as fast as a moped and yet whisper quiet.
Which are the causes for a sizable chunk of recent cyclist-pedestrian collisions.
Doesn’t help that many owners of them treat them like a bicycle without accounting for the increased speed with minimal effort.
“Near miss” is a misnomer, if you really think about it- let me say it to you this way: Sorry, I nearly missed you. That means I hit you. A near miss IS a hit. Some people have been hit by silent cars, while others experienced a near hit.
Where did the use of near miss to indicate a miss originate? Many phrases are nonsensical when one stops to think about what is actually being said. Let’s all communicate less ambiguously.
Want to make some noise in a silent car? Put a rock in the hub cap, if it has one. Cow bell, anyone? How about that little bell on your cat’s collar? Of course it’s going to be noisy for the operator and occupants, adding to their fatigue, and probably making the driver more prone to zone out and do something unsafe. Then again, the noise might keep a sleepy driver awake…
Near miss. It missed you but was really close, as in near you.
How long before they are banned for frightening horses unless proceeded by a man waving a flag or lantern?
They should just use the recorded sound of a large V8 gas engine and have the sound mimic a real engine varying with how the “gas” pedal is depressed, speed, etc. This is the exact reason I put a glasspack on my 50cc scooter because it was so quiet, I would be going 35 mph and some idiots just step off the curb and walk right in front of you because they did not bother to look and they heard nothing. This happened about 10 times but, after I made it louder, it has not happened since and it has been 2 years. Also, I know get 115 mpg instead of the 100 I was getting.
This is probably the worst solution possible. Make noise pollution worse for everyone? A better solution would find a way to help people who need hearing assistance, which is a much smaller population and could include a variety of solutions to best meet the needs of the individual.
wait, would the noise pollution even change? We’re just getting more electric cars (which means less non-electric cars, at least proportionally), so the noise pollution won’t increase in the bigger picture, and actually been decreasing for quite a while due to cars becoming quieter (as mentioned in the article). Another good thing is – we actually have a way of controlling the noise now, so we can experiment with i.e. “engine” noises that startle people less, but are still alerting them, and maybe sound better overall (without decreasing their warning potential). In other words, we’ve been decreasing the noise level of cars for decades, and we’ve now got cars that are so quiet it’s actually a problem, so we should be free to ramp it up a bit.
Also, why are you talking about hearing assistance? The article is about positive changes for vision-impaired people (and, as I’ve mentioned, it also helps cyclists).
My Bolt does this. It’s not very loud outside (but I know it’s an otherwise artificial sound because it turns on and off going from park to neutral) and it’s basically inaudible inside. The sound is a bit like a flying saucer and nothing like an ICE.
What I miss was that our old Volt had a button on the end of the turn signal that was a “pedestrian horn.” It was half as loud as the normal horn and made a morse code “S”. I wish they’d make that standard.
As someone who drives a Tesla through a neighborhood full of children, I wish my car did this. For those unfamiliar with children, most of them are pretty oblivious to the world around them; drive a silent car, and even the smart ones will walk right out in front of you.
That’s the reason I deleted the middle muffler on my previous car.
It was simply so quiet and non-threatening sounding that kids didn’t take road safety laws seriously around it.