We’ll all be familiar with Tic-Tac-Toe, or Noughts and Crosses, a childhood pencil-and-paper diversion which has formed the basis of many a coding exercise. It’s an easy enough task to implement in software, but how many of us have seen it done in hardware alone? That’s just what [Warren Toomey] has done using TTL chips, and his method makes for a surprisingly simple circuit.
At its heart is an 8 kB ROM that contains precomputed move sequences that are selected via an address composed of the game states for both player and machine. A series of flip-flops control and buttons to make the board, and a 555 provides a clock.
The technique of using a ROM to replace complex logic is a very powerful one that is facilitated by the low price of relatively large devices that would once have been unaffordable. We’ve seen the technique used elsewhere, including as an ALU in a TTL CPU, and even for an entire CPU in its own right.
You can see the result in operation in the video below the break, and should you wish to have a go for yourself all the relevant information can be found in a GitHub repository.
6 thoughts on “Tic-Tac-Toe, In TTL”
TTT (Tic-Tac-Toe)
TTL (Tic-Tac-Low)
:o)
TTL (Time To Live) https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Time_to_live
TTL refers to the BJT implementation of logic family. It does not mean logic chips.
Pretty sure that a EPROM/FLASH is a memory device and not TTL. It is NMOS for older 27xxx, CMOS for 27Cxxx.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/EPROM
When I was a kid Bell had donated a tic tac toe game to a science museum. It was behind a see through panel so you could see it work, and it was implemented with relays. That was neat.
A prior year’s senior project in my high school was one that was built with something like 3 dozen relays – this was in the mid-60’s
Back in the 1970s, Chicago’s Museum of Science and Industry had a relay-based TTL computer — it made a strong impression on me. In 8th grade I tried working out how to do it in TTL, but not being that smart yet, I simply had combinational logic for everything. The circuit just had tons of “If this bit and this bit and not this bit then make this move” or “if … game won”. It was way way more expensive than I could contemplate actually trying to build.
The next year I started high school and they had a Wang 2200 computer that students could use. After reading the BASIC language manual, I took a quiz to prove to the teacher I was ready to use this rare resource. My first program was something on the order of 10 lines, just to prove to myself I understood things. My second program was tic-tac-toe. I wasn’t sophisticated enough to appreciate how to use arrays, or how to iterate and use reflections and such to simplify the code, so the code was hundreds of lines of “IF A[0]=1 AND A[1]=1 AND A[2]=0 THEN A[2]=-1” (if the first two squares are white and the 3rd one is empty, make it black). It took a month or so of learning before I figured out how to do it properly.